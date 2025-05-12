SBS On Demand: best new shows streaming this week

SBS On Demand: new this week

Who Do You Think You Are? Season 16 (30 May)

Eight-part series. Join eight prominent Australians in the adventure of a lifetime as they mine their family lineage for ancestral gold in this brand-new season of Who Do You Think You Are?

The cast of Season 16 includes Tom Gleeson, Patrick Brammall, Camilla Franks, Gina Chick, Matt Nable, Claudia Karvan, Mark Coles Smith and Marc Fennell.

We join them on their individual journeys around Australia and overseas in search of previously undiscovered family histories.

Carmen Curlers (15 May)

Carmen Curlers. Image: SBS On Demand.

Series. How did a crazy invention change the world and the lives of women in a small town in the 1960s? Carmen Curlers is inspired by actual events and takes off in 1963, when the entrepreneur Axel stumbles upon an invention: the electric curler.

This revolutionary invention has the potential to liberate women with an easy, quick, and cheap way to get curly hair in just ten minutes instead of spending hours at the hair salon.

Eurovision Song Contest 2025 Semi-Finals 1 & 2 (16/ 17 May 7.30pm)

Eurovision Song Contest 2025 Semi-Finals 1 & 2 (16/ 17 May 7.30pm)

The star duo will decode every unforgettable moment from St. Jakobshalle arena, bring you behind-the-scenes insights, and cheer on our Milkshake Man from Manjimup, Go-Jo, as he opens the show for Semi Final 2.

Alone Denmark Season 8

Series. In Denmark, survivalists are dropped off, completely alone, into separate parts of the remote wilderness. Each one confronts the merciless forces of nature, hunger, predators, and the toughest challenge of all: isolation.

Roux Down The River (17 May)

Series. Michel Roux embarks on a journey of discovery along the River Thames. As he navigates the calm bucolic waters of Bray to the wild waves of the open Sea, Michel will make stops along the way to find the very best the river has to offer.

During his encounters with the landmarks, insights and history of the water, and its characters, Michel is inspired to make his own amazing dishes, all on board his boat.

The Seabees On Iwo Jima (18 May)

Documentary. The Seabees On Iwo Jima focuses on the United States Naval Construction Battalions in World War II, which built all the infrastructure for the Allies in Europe and the Pacific in WWII. The Seabees were construction workers by trade and signed up to become part of a special battalion in the war that built the airfields, runways, and bases needed in the war.

Eurovision Song Contest 2025 Grand Final, 7.30pm (18 May)

You’ll be saying ‘Sweet Sweet, (Yum Yum)’ to SBS’s exclusive LIVE and prime time ‘Access All Areas’ event coverage of the 69th Eurovision Song Contest in Basel, Switzerland. From the first pyrotechnic explosion to the penultimate key change, TV’s hottest new couple Tony Armstrong and Courtney Act take on their inaugural year in the commentary booth.

Live early morning broadcast on SBS and SBS On Demand: Grand Final – Sunday 18 May at 5:00am AEST. Prime time ‘Access All Areas’ event coverage on SBS and SBS On Demand: Grand Final – Sunday 18 May at 7:30pm AEST.

SBS On Demand: recently added

Sherlock & Daughter (8 May)

Sherlock & Daughter. Image: Fionn McCann/ Starlings Entertainment. Streaming on SBS On Demand .

Series. The great detective Sherlock Holmes finds himself in a most unusual state: extortion. He is stymied, unable to investigate a recent spate of high-profile kidnappings lest he incur the wrath of a mysterious criminal syndicate who have taken hostage his dearest friends, Doctor Watson and Mrs. Hudson.

Meanwhile, a young American woman named Amelia Rojas travels across the world after a murder in her home in California, intent on meeting the famed detective with whom she claims a startling connection. When this strange young woman shows up on his Baker Street doorstep, Sherlock must determine whether she is a threat, an asset, or, somehow, family.

Starring David Thewlis, Blu Hunt and Dougray Scott. Watch the trailer.

Marion Grasby’s Flavours Of Heart & Home (28 April)

Marion Grasby’s Flavours Of Heart & Home. Image: SBS On Demand.

Eight-part series. A warm, personal journey through food, culture, and family, as Grasby explores what it means to be a second-generation Australian embracing both her Thai and Australian heritage. Set against the laid-back charm of life in Noosa, each episode blends heartfelt storytelling with delicious home cooking.