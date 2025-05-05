SBS On Demand: best new shows streaming this week

SBS On Demand: new this week

The Black Forest Murders (8 May)

Miniseries. This drama combines the events of real-life criminal cases, which rocked Germany, into a gripping fictional police drama focusing on the meticulous work and psychological toll on those involved in investigations.

A young woman goes missing. After an intensive search, her body is found, beaten to death. Detective Barbara Kramer (Nina Kunzendorf) from the police in Lauburg, Baden-Württemberg, and her team, including Thomas Riedle (Tilman Strauß) begin the search for the perpetrator, talking to witnesses and gathering evidence.

Sherlock & Daughter (8 May)

Sherlock & Daughter. Image: Fionn McCann/ Starlings Entertainment. Streaming on SBS On Demand .

Series. The great detective Sherlock Holmes finds himself in a most unusual state: extortion. He is stymied, unable to investigate a recent spate of high-profile kidnappings lest he incur the wrath of a mysterious criminal syndicate who have taken hostage his dearest friends, Doctor Watson and Mrs. Hudson.

Meanwhile, a young American woman named Amelia Rojas travels across the world after a murder in her home in California, intent on meeting the famed detective with whom she claims a startling connection. When this strange young woman shows up on his Baker Street doorstep, Sherlock must determine whether she is a threat, an asset, or, somehow, family.

Starring David Thewlis, Blu Hunt and Dougray Scott. Watch the trailer.

Cycling: Giro d’Italia 2025 (9 May)

Stage 1 (9 May at 9.00pm AEST)

All the live action from the opening stage of the 2025 Giro d’Italia, as the race begins in Albania with a 160km route starting in Durres and finishing in Tirane.

Stage 2 (10 May at 9.20pm AEST)

All the live action from Stage 2 of the 2025 Giro d’Italia, a 13.7km Individual Time Trial starting and finishing in Tirane, Albania.

Kitchen Glow Up (9 May)

Series. Professional cook and designer Ellen Bennett works with homeowners to reimagine their kitchens through a chef’s eyes. With an emphasis on function, each kitchen is transformed into a beautifully designed space fit for a chef without spending a fortune.

The War of the Worlds, The Prophetic Novel (10 May)

Documentary. In 1898, H.G. Wells penned The War of the Worlds, the first alien invasion tale that shaped modern sci-fi and immortalised Martians. Wells used fiction to challenge progress, sparking conscience. Reprinted and adapted, from Orson Welles’ broadcast to Spielberg’s film, the novel remains a prophetic commentary on humanity and innovation.

Mystery of the Desert Kites (11 May)

Documentary. In the North of Saudi Arabia and South of Jordan lie thousands of mysterious geoglyphs whose shape, when seen from the air, remind us of giant kites.

Using cutting-edge technologies, an international team of archaeologists led by French researcher Rémy Crassard and Franco-Jordanian research fellow Wael Abu-Azizeh are determined to solve this mystery and shed a new light on the little-known Neolithic period.

SBS On Demand: recently added

De Gaulle vs Churchill: Memories of War (27 April)

Documentary. As soon as the Second World War was over, Winston Churchill and General de Gaulle found themselves again on a battlefield – that of memory.

This documentary sheds new light on De Gaulle and Churchill as writers and two statesmen who left their mark on the 20th century at one of its most tragic moments.

Marion Grasby’s Flavours Of Heart & Home (28 April)

Marion Grasby’s Flavours Of Heart & Home. Image: SBS On Demand.

Eight-part series. A warm, personal journey through food, culture, and family, as Grasby explores what it means to be a second-generation Australian embracing both her Thai and Australian heritage. Set against the laid-back charm of life in Noosa, each episode blends heartfelt storytelling with delicious home cooking.

Just One Thing With Michael Mosley (30 April)

Two-part docuseries. The late Dr. Michael Mosley (Vale 1957 – 2024) reveals how small changes can have a big impact on your wellbeing. If you were going to do just one thing to improve your health, what would it be? Science journalist Michael Mosley shares simple tips that could make you happier and healthier.