SBS On Demand: best new shows streaming this week

SBS On Demand: new this week

Mysteries From Above Season 3 (7 April)

Series. Exploring the significant historic and contemporary locations with a unique view from above. Through fast paced, visually stunning, and surprising investigation, mysteries of our lost past, secrets of our present, and truths of our natural world are revealed.

The Handmaid’s Tale Season 6 (9 April)

The Handmaid’s Tale. Image: SBS On Demand.

Series. The series returns for its sixth and final season. June’s (Elisabeth Moss) unyielding spirit and determination pull her back into the fight to take down Gilead.

Luke (OTFagbenle) and Moira (Samira Wiley) join the resistance. Serena (Yvonne Strahovski) tries to reform Gilead while Commander Lawrence (Bradley Whitford) and Aunt Lydia (Ann Dowd) reckon with what they have wrought, and Nick (Max Minghella) faces challenging tests of character. Watch the trailer.

The Big Eurovision Party (10 April)

Special. Get ready for a spectacular show filled with some of the biggest names from the history of the Eurovision Song Contest, hosted by Eurovision star Edsilia Rombley.

Filmed in December 2024 at the packed Ziggo Dome stadium in Amsterdam, The Big Eurovision Party concert sees Eurovision legends perform some of the most memorable songs from the much-loved, iconic song competition.

Shipwrecked: The Crispi Sinking (12 April)

Documentary. In 1943, a troop transport ship operated by the Italian Royal Navy called the Francesco Crispi, was attacked by an enemy submarine of the cost of Corsica.

Using a wire-guided underwater robot that can descend to a depth of 1000 metres, investigations have brought new information to light and provide answers to the families of the men who were lost.

Cycling: Paris-Roubaix Femmes Avec Zwift (12 April)

Live streaming on SBS On Demand from 10.40pm. Live coverage of the 2025 Paris-Roubaix Femmes.

Cycling: Paris-Roubaix Men’s Race 2025 (13 April)

Live streaming on SBS On Demand from 7.05pm.

SBS On Demand: recently added

Snow (1 April)

Snow. Image: SBS On Demand.

Series. A mystery thriller series set in the age of the climate crisis with a terrifying scenario at its core: what if nature finally demands the respect it is owed?

To save her daughter, a mother must leave her rational world views behind.

Are You Autistic? (2 April)

Documentary. The past 5 years has seen a huge increase in the numbers of people with an autism diagnosis and there are currently over 170,000 people in the UK waiting for assessment.

Research in the field is moving fast and NHS GP Dr Claire Taylor wants to update her knowledge so she can better help if you think you are autistic.

Sydney’s Super Tunnel Season 2 (3 April)

An extraordinary behind-the-scenes series capturing the construction of the next colossal stage of Sydney Metro, one of the world’s biggest railway projects.

Filmed over seven years, Sydney’s Super Tunnel was granted unprecedented access to this world-scale mega project, capturing the human spirit of the massive engineering challenge facing more than 50,000 workers.

Secrets of Polygamy (4 April)

Docuseries. Investigator Matt Browning exposes the shocking realities of life within polygamist societies, such as the Fundamentalist Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints (FLDS), the Kingston clan and the Apostolic United Brethren (AUB).

Through in-depth interviews with former members and exclusive photos and audio, Browning attempts to shine a light on these groups in which powerful men hold sway over thousands through fear and absolute rule.



