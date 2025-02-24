SBS On Demand: best new shows streaming March 2025

SBS On Demand: new in March

Am I Being Unreasonable? Season 2 (5 March)

Am I Being Unreasonable? Image: SBS On Demand.

Series. The award-winning off-kilter British comedy thriller returns with laughs and plots twists aplenty after the revelation Nic (Daisy May Cooper) not so accidentally killed her lover Alex (David Fynn). The new season begins where the previous one left Nic … mid panic attack.

Has Nic got away with murder? Possibly. And has she raised her son Ollie (Lennie Rush) to follow in her footsteps? That’s the worry. Kicked out of the family home, Nic is reduced to sharing a caravan with not so trustworthy best friend Jen (Selin Hizli).

Australia: An Unofficial History (5 March)

Australia: An Unofficial History. Image: SBS On Demand.

Series (three parts). Journey back in time with screen legend and two-time Academy Award nominee Jacki Weaver to uncover a forgotten vault of 1970s films in this compelling new SBS series. Weaver is joined by an all-star cast of commentators who react to each film through a contemporary lens, including filmmaker Phillip Noyce AO, cultural critics Benjamin Law and Jan Fran, comedian Zoë Coombs Marr, broadcaster Leila Gurruwiwi, actress Rachael Maza and pioneering Indigenous activist Dr. Gary Foley.

Watch the trailer.

Memory Bites with Matt Moran (10 March)

Series. In this new series, the iconic chef and restaurateur transports beloved famous faces back to pivotal moments in their life through the power of heart-warming recipes and conversation.

The celebrated chef uses a ‘memory box’ to reveal surprising relics that speak to the special memories of guests including actress and TV personality Pia Miranda,comedian Ross Noble, singer and songwriter Christine Anu, actor Richard Roxburgh, entertainer Courtney Act, and iconic actress Danielle Cormack.

Cobra Season 3 (13 March)

Series. Prime Minister Robert Sutherland (Robert Carlyle) is plunged into chaos when an environmental demonstration meets with grave consequences, just as his popularity is plummeting in light of a controversial police-protest bill.

Meanwhile, his home life is in turmoil, and his government is still reeling from a recent cyberwar. As the inquest into the events at the protest gets underway, the Prime Minister and his government begin to realise that all is not as it seems. And with his daughter Ellie (Holly Cattle, Santi) potentially embroiled with the group behind it all, his interest in the case isn’t purely political.

Icebreaker (20 March)

Series. This Finnish drama starring Jessica Grabowsky was created by Mia Ylönen, who is also the creator of Codename: Annika, available now on SBS On Demand. In Icebreaker, Ylönen plays with confined spaces, desolate surroundings and otherworldly traditions to send chills down the spine. An icebreaker is stranded in a winter storm on the longest, darkest night of the year.

Coast Guard officer Sanna Tanner (Grabowsky) rushes to the rescue, but the operation quickly turns into a fight for survival when she finds herself trapped on board with the ship’s troubled crew.

Alone Australia Season 3 (26 March)

Ceilidh. Alone Australia Season 3. Image: Narelle Portanier/ SBS On Demand.

Series. Dropped into the unpredictable and unforgiving wilds of the West Coast Ranges of Tasmania, ten new trailblazing survivalists will push themselves to the limit, alone, totally isolated and with zero contact from the outside world. Battling the elements, they are forced to adapt to the wild will of nature, all in the hopes of being the last one standing and winning a life-changing prize of $250,000.

Alone Australia is the ultimate test of endurance, with only three ways to exit: voluntary tap out, medical extraction or as the winner.

ScreenHub: Alone Australia Season 3: meet the contestants

Virdee (27 March)

Virdee. Image: SBS On Demand.

Series. Based on the best-selling Harry Virdee books by A.A. Dhand and set and filmed in the city of Bradford, UK, Virdee follows Harry Virdee, a cop disowned by his Sikh family for marrying Saima, who is Muslim. Harry struggles with the abandonment and now with his young son, Aaron, growing up and asking questions, thinks it might be time to attempt to reunite with his family. With his personal life in chaos, he must now hunt down a serial killer targeting the South Asian community.

Staz Nair leads the cast as Detective Harry Virdee with Aysha Kala as Saima Virdee, Harry’s wife. Nina Singh plays Tara Virdee, Harry’s niece and a keen crime reporter, with Vikash Bhai as Harry’s brother-in-law Riaz Hyatt.

Faithless (27 March)

Series. A searing Swedish tale of love and betrayal, adapted from a script by multi-Academy Award-winner Ingmar Bergman (1918-2007). Faithless is said to be inspired by events that took place in 1949, and by Bergman’s relationship with Gun Grut (later Gun Bergman).

The story is told across two time periods. In the present day the renowned director David Howard, 73 (Jesper Christensen), is reunited with his former great love, actress Marianne Vogler, 75 (Lena Endre). Their encounter forces them to confront the painful repercussions of their past relationship, not only for themselves but also for their families.