SBS On Demand: best new shows streaming July 2025

SBS On Demand: new in July

Under the Bridge (1 July)

Eight-part series. Under the Bridge is based on acclaimed author Rebecca Godfrey’s book on the true story of 14-year-old Reena Virk who went to join friends at a party and never returned home. Through the eyes of Rebecca (Riley Keough) and local police officer Cam Bentland (Lily Gladstone), the series takes us into the hidden world of the young girls accused of the murder — revealing startling truths about the unlikely killer.

The Sommerdahl Murders Seasons 1-5 (17 July)

Series. In a lovely Danish coastal town, DCI Dan Sommerdahl (Peter Mygind) investigates murders with his best friend Detective Flemming Torp (André Babikian) and his wife Marianne (Laura Drasbǽk), a forensic technician. But Dan’s years of devotion to the job have hurt his marriage and Marianne wants a divorce. Each mystery unfolds across two episodes.

Yellow House Afghanistan (17 July)

Yellow House Afghanistan. Image: SBS On Demand.

Documentary. Australian artists and film makers George Gittoes and Hellen Rose, who set up their studios along with an Arts and Film school in Afghanistan in 2010, return to their ‘Yellow House’ under Taliban Rule determined to prove that ‘Where War Falls, Art Wins!’.

The Cranes Call (24 July)

The Cranes Call. Image: HiddenLight Productio ns. S treaming on SBS On Demand.

Documentary. A heart-pounding story of a mission to secure accountability for war crimes in Ukraine. In this real-time crime thriller set in a war zone, director Laura Warner embeds with war crimes investigator Anya Neistat and her team as they track down a group of survivors bold enough to take a stand against those accused of committing the most heinous crimes of rape, torture and murder against their families.

Working with the Clooney Foundation for Justice, led by Amal and George Clooney, Anya joins forces with Solomiia Stasiv, a young Ukrainian woman just entering the field after witnessing the brutal invasion of her homeland.

The Embers (24 July)

Eight-part series. In 1995. Lidia (Mouna Soualem), an ambitious young detective, is sent to the small town of Péranne in the hinterland of the French Riviera to investigate the brutal murder of an imam, found scalped in his mosque. She must team up with Jean (Olivier Rabourdin), a disillusioned local cop haunted by his memories of the Algerian war.

SurrealEstate Season 3 (24 July)

Ten-part series. Real estate agents Luke Roman (Tim Rozon), Susan Ireland (Sarah Levy) and their team continue to help clients buy and sell metaphysically engaged properties (haunted houses), even as Luke is stalked by an old, demonic childhood nemesis.

The Good Ship Murder Season 2 (25 July)

The Good Ship Murder. Image: Clapperboard Studios. Streaming on SBS On Demand.

Eight-part series. Jack Grayling (Shayne Ward) is an ex-copper now moonlighting as a cabaret singer on board a luxury Mediterranean cruise ship, where he finds himself solving a wave of murder mysteries. Working alongside the ambitious, and uptight, female First Officer Kate Woods (Catherine Tyldesley) and cheerful waiter Jamil Al-Rashid (Zak Douglas), they are a formidable team of detectives.

Smilla’s Sense of Snow (30 July)

Six-part series. Smilla’s Sense of Snow is a thrilling and genre-bending series set in 2040 where society is monitored through drones and body cams, energy is a privilege, and political tensions run high. The television adaptation of Peter Høeg’s worldwide bestseller stars Filippa Coster-Waldau, Elyas M’Barek and Henry Lloyd-Hughes. Watch the trailer.

Snowpiercer Season 4 (31 July)

Ten-part series. Daveed Diggs and Jennifer Connelly lead the cast of this futuristic thriller exploring class warfare, social justice and the politics of survival. Based on Bong Joon-ho’s 2013 movie, the Snowpiercer series begins seven years after the world has become a frozen wasteland, completely unliveable and still. S1-3 will also be available to stream free.

Great Australian Road Trips (31 July)

Great Australian Road Trips. Image: SBS On Demand.

Six-part series. Claudia Karvan, Melissa Leong, Nazeem Hussain and Steph Tisdell take viewers on six epic journeys celebrating the country’s natural beauty and cultural treasures. From the dirt tracks of the Red Centre Way in the Northern Territory to the Great Barrier Reef Drive in northern Queensland, Kangaroo Island in South Australia to the waterfalls and windswept beauty of Tasmania’s western coast, iconic Grand Pacific Drive south of Sydney to the nerve-jangling drive across the East Alligator River. Watch the trailer.