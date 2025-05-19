Prime Video: best new shows streaming this week

Prime Video: new this week

Motorheads Season 1 (20 May)

Motorheads. Image: Prime Video.

Series. A series about first love, first heartbreak and turning the key in your first car. Set in a once-thriving rust-belt town that’s now searching for a glimmer of hope, the series is an adrenaline-filled story of a group of outsiders who form an unlikely friendship over a mutual love of street racing, while navigating the hierarchy and rules of high school.

Starring Ryan Phillippe, Nathalie Kelley and Melissa Collazo.

Nine Perfect Strangers Season 2 (22 May)

Nine Perfect Strangers Season 2. Image: Prime Video.

Series. Nine new strangers connected in ways they could never imagine are invited by mysterious guru Masha Dmitrichenko to join a transformational wellness retreat in the Austrian Alps. Over the course of a week, she takes them to the brink. Will they make it? Will she? Masha is willing to try anything in the interest of healing everyone involved, including herself.

Starring Nicole Kidman, Henry Golding and Lena Olin. Watch the trailer.

Clarkson’s Farm Season 4 (23 May)

Clarkson’s Farm Season 4. Image: Prime Video.

Series. Join Jeremy Clarkson and his team as they navigate new challenges, ambitious projects and hilarious moments at Diddly Squat Farm.

After rounding off series three with the Diddly Squat gang toasting a tumultuous year, we return a few months later to find life on the farm has changed.

Starring Jeremy Clarkson, Kaleb Cooper and Lisa Hogan.

Prime Video: recently added

Kraven the Hunter (12 May)

Kraven the Hunter. Image: Marvel Studios. Streaming on Prime Video.

Film (2024). Kraven’s complex relationship with his ruthless father, Nikolai Kravinoff, starts him down a path of vengeance with brutal consequences, motivating him to become not only the greatest hunter in the world, but also one of its most feared.

Starring Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Ariana DeBose and Fred Hechinger.

Overcompensating (15 May)

Series. A college-set ensemble comedy about the wild, chaotic journey of Benny, a closeted former football player and homecoming king, as he becomes fast friends with Carmen, a high school outsider on a mission to fit in at all costs.

With guidance from Benny’s older sister and her campus-legend boyfriend, Benny and Carmen juggle horrible hookups, flavoured vodka, and fake IDs.

Starring Benito Skinner, Wally Baram and Mary Beth Barone. Watch the trailer.

Octopus! (8 May)

Octopus! Image: Prime Video.

Documentary. This two-part documentary special narrated and executive produced by Phoebe Waller-Bridge transports viewers into the otherworldly depths of one of the most intelligent and mysterious life forms on Earth as it follows the Giant Pacific Octopus from birth to death.

The documentary features an eclectic mix of characters who have their own unique connections to these creatures, from the scientist trying to save them, the explorer trying to understand them, to the Emmy-nominated actor and comedian Tracy Morgan, who is obsessed with them. Watch the trailer.

Molly Mae: Behind It All Part 2 (9 May)

Molly Mae: Behind It All Part 2. Image: Prime Video.

Documentary. The docuseries takes viewers beyond the headlines to uncover the real Molly-Mae, following her journey after her highly publicised break-up.

We’ll see Molly-Mae adapt to the challenges of motherhood, all while preparing to launch her biggest business venture to date: ‘Maebe’.

Another Simple Favour (1 May)

Another Simple Favour. Image: Prime Video.

Film (2025). Stephanie Smothers and Emily Nelson reunite on the beautiful island of Capri, Italy, for Emily’s extravagant wedding to a rich Italian businessman.

Along with the glamorous guests, expect murder and betrayal to RSVP for a wedding with more twists and turns than the road from the Marina Grande to the Capri town square.

Starring Anna Kendrick, Blake Lively, Andrew Rannells and Bashir Salahuddin. Watch the trailer.

Étoile (24 April)

Étoile. Image: Prime Video.

Series. Set in New York City and Paris, this eight-episode series follows the dancers and artistic staff of two world-renowned ballet companies, as they embark on an ambitious gambit to save their storied institutions by swapping their most talented stars.

This dramedy is the much-anticipated follow-up to creators Amy Sherman-Palladino and Daniel Palladino’s beloved comedy The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.

The Narrow Road to the Deep North (18 April)

The Narrow Road to the Deep North. Image: Amazon MGM Studios/ Prime Video.

Series. A savagely beautiful five-part series charting the life of Dorrigo Evans, through his passionate love affair with Amy Mulvaney, his time held captive in a POW camp and his later years spent as a revered surgeon and reluctant war hero.

An intimate character study of a complex man, a compelling portrayal of the courage and cruelty of war, and an unforgettable love story that sustains one through the darkest of times.

Directed by Justin Kurzel. Starring Jacob Elordi, Ciarán Hinds, Odessa Young and Olivia DeJonge. Watch the trailer.