Prime Video: best new shows & films streaming this week

Prime Video: new this week

Deep Cover (12 June)

Film (2025). This fast-paced action comedy follows Kat, an improv comedy teacher starting to question if she’s missed her shot at success. When an undercover cop offers her the role of a lifetime, she recruits two of her students to infiltrate London’s gangland by impersonating dangerous criminals.

Starring Bryce Dallas Howard, Paddy Considine, Sean Bean and Orlando Bloom. Watch the trailer.

American Thunder: Nascar to Le Mans (12 June)

Documentary. The 24 Hours of Le Mans is one of the crown jewels of international motorsports.

For the race’s 100th anniversary in June 2023, an invitation was extended to NASCAR to bring an American stock car Chevrolet Camaro to compete against the futuristic Ferrari and Porsche prototypes and attempt to complete the gruelling 24-hour challenge that is Le Mans.

Along with world-class drivers Jenson Button, Jimmie Johnson and Mike Rockenfeller, Hendrick Motorsports embarked on an 18-month journey to develop a race car designed to run three-hour races on ovals in the United States into one that could survive the challenge of racing 24 hours straight on an unforgiving road course.

Prime Video: recently added

Babygirl (3 June)

Babygirl. Image: A24. Streaming on Prime Video.

Film (2024). A high-powered CEO puts her career and family on the line when she begins a torrid affair with her much younger intern in this bold, subversive erotic thriller.

Starring Nicole Kidman, Harris Dickinson, Antonio Banderas, Esther McGregor and Sophie Wilde.

The Better Sister (29 May)

The Better Sister. Image: Prime Video.

Series. Based on the novel by bestselling author Alafair Burke, this eight-episode thriller series is about the terrible things that drive sisters apart and ultimately bring them back together.

Chloe, a high-profile media executive, lives a picturesque life with her handsome lawyer husband Adam and teenage son Ethan by her side while her estranged sister Nicky struggles to make ends meet and stay clean.

Starring Jessica Biel, Elizabeth Banks and Corey Stoll. Watch the trailer.

Motorheads Season 1 (20 May)

Motorheads. Image: Prime Video.

Series. A series about first love, first heartbreak and turning the key in your first car. Set in a once-thriving rust-belt town that’s now searching for a glimmer of hope, the series is an adrenaline-filled story of a group of outsiders who form an unlikely friendship over a mutual love of street racing, while navigating the hierarchy and rules of high school.

Starring Ryan Phillippe, Nathalie Kelley and Melissa Collazo.

Nine Perfect Strangers Season 2 (22 May)

Nine Perfect Strangers Season 2. Image: Prime Video.

Series. Nine new strangers connected in ways they could never imagine are invited by mysterious guru Masha Dmitrichenko to join a transformational wellness retreat in the Austrian Alps. Over the course of a week, she takes them to the brink. Will they make it? Will she? Masha is willing to try anything in the interest of healing everyone involved, including herself.

Starring Nicole Kidman, Henry Golding and Lena Olin. Watch the trailer.

From ScreenHub’s review of Nine Perfect Strangers Season 2:

The first season dug deep into Masha’s own past; this suggests there’s even more to uncover. Masha isn’t just our vaguely unsettling host, she’s a player in the game of ‘whose past is the most haunted’. Did we mention that everyone’s taking loads of experimental hallucinogenic drugs? With all that coursing through your system, you’d hate to be someone who works with a creepy puppet …. oh, wait … Read more …