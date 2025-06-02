Prime Video: best new shows & films streaming this week

Prime Video: new this week

Babygirl (3 June)

Babygirl. Image: A24. Streaming on Prime Video.

Film (2024). A high-powered CEO puts her career and family on the line when she begins a torrid affair with her much younger intern in this bold, subversive erotic thriller.

Starring Nicole Kidman, Harris Dickinson, Antonio Banderas, Esther McGregor and Sophie Wilde.

From ScreenHub’s four-star review of Babygirl:

Reijn’s feminist script feels very much of this moment in the way it treats female desire, as well as diversity, equity and morality in the modern workplace – not to mention the tricky dance of asking for and receiving consent while still keeping it sexy and not too mechanical.

We should credit intimacy coordinator Lizzy Talbot, and make special mention of a shirtless dance that Samuel does for Romy in direct but gender-inversed homage to the dance Kim Bassinger does for Mickey Rourke in 9½ Weeks. Read more …

Prime Video: recently added

The Better Sister (29 May)

The Better Sister. Image: Prime Video.

Series. Based on the novel by bestselling author Alafair Burke, this eight-episode thriller series is about the terrible things that drive sisters apart and ultimately bring them back together.

Chloe, a high-profile media executive, lives a picturesque life with her handsome lawyer husband Adam and teenage son Ethan by her side while her estranged sister Nicky struggles to make ends meet and stay clean.

Starring Jessica Biel, Elizabeth Banks and Corey Stoll. Watch the trailer.

Motorheads Season 1 (20 May)

Motorheads. Image: Prime Video.

Series. A series about first love, first heartbreak and turning the key in your first car. Set in a once-thriving rust-belt town that’s now searching for a glimmer of hope, the series is an adrenaline-filled story of a group of outsiders who form an unlikely friendship over a mutual love of street racing, while navigating the hierarchy and rules of high school.

Starring Ryan Phillippe, Nathalie Kelley and Melissa Collazo.

Nine Perfect Strangers Season 2 (22 May)

Nine Perfect Strangers Season 2. Image: Prime Video.

Series. Nine new strangers connected in ways they could never imagine are invited by mysterious guru Masha Dmitrichenko to join a transformational wellness retreat in the Austrian Alps. Over the course of a week, she takes them to the brink. Will they make it? Will she? Masha is willing to try anything in the interest of healing everyone involved, including herself.

Starring Nicole Kidman, Henry Golding and Lena Olin. Watch the trailer.

From ScreenHub’s review of Nine Perfect Strangers Season 2:

The first season dug deep into Masha’s own past; this suggests there’s even more to uncover. Masha isn’t just our vaguely unsettling host, she’s a player in the game of ‘whose past is the most haunted’. Did we mention that everyone’s taking loads of experimental hallucinogenic drugs? With all that coursing through your system, you’d hate to be someone who works with a creepy puppet …. oh, wait … Read more …

Clarkson’s Farm Season 4 (23 May)

Clarkson’s Farm Season 4. Image: Prime Video.

Series. Join Jeremy Clarkson and his team as they navigate new challenges, ambitious projects and hilarious moments at Diddly Squat Farm.

After rounding off series three with the Diddly Squat gang toasting a tumultuous year, we return a few months later to find life on the farm has changed.

Starring Jeremy Clarkson, Kaleb Cooper and Lisa Hogan.

Kraven the Hunter (12 May)

Kraven the Hunter. Image: Marvel Studios. Streaming on Prime Video.

Film (2024). Kraven’s complex relationship with his ruthless father, Nikolai Kravinoff, starts him down a path of vengeance with brutal consequences, motivating him to become not only the greatest hunter in the world, but also one of its most feared.

Starring Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Ariana DeBose and Fred Hechinger.