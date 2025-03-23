Prime Video: best new shows & films streaming this week

Prime Video: new this week

Holland (27 March)

Holland. Image: Prime Video.

Film (2025). In this wildly unpredictable thriller, Nicole Kidman is the meticulous Nancy Vandergroot, a teacher and homemaker whose picture-perfect life with her community pillar husband (Matthew Macfadyen) and son (Jude Hill) in tulip-filled Holland, Michigan tumbles into a twisted tale.

Nancy and her friendly colleague (Gael García Bernal) become suspicious of a secret, only to discover nothing in their lives is what it seems. Directed by Mimi Cave. Watch the trailer.

Bosch: Legacy Season 3 (27 March)

Bosch: Legacy Season 3. Image: Prime Video.

Series. The murder investigation of Kurt Dockweiler brings dangerous secrets to light and threatens to ruin the lives of our three principals.

The disappearance of a family haunts Harry Bosch and forces him to confront the limits of justice. In a hotly contested race, Honey ‘Money’ Chandler runs for District Attorney of Los Angeles. And Maddie Bosch gets entangled in a series of follow-home robberies.

Starring Titus Welliver, Mimi Rogers and Madison Lintz.

The Crow (27 March)

Film (2024). Soulmates Eric Draven (Bill Skarsgård) and Shelly Webster (FKA twigs) are brutally murdered when the demons of her dark past catch up with them.

Given the chance to save his true love by sacrificing himself, Eric sets out to seek merciless revenge on their killers, traversing the worlds of the living and the dead to put the wrong things right.

Starring Bill Skarsgård, FKA twigs and Danny Huston.

Prime Video: recently added

Knuckles Season 1 (20 March)

Knuckles. Image: Prime Video.

Series. This live-action series follows Knuckles (Idris Elba) on a hilarious and action-packed journey of self-discovery as he agrees to train Wade (Adam Pally) as his protégé and teach him the ways of the Echidna warrior.

The series takes place between the films Sonic The Hedgehog 2 and Sonic The Hedgehog 3.

Starring Idris Elba, Adam Pally and Jaimi Barbakoff.

Venom: The Last Dance (22 March)

Venom: The Last Dance. Image: Sony Pictures Releasing. Streaming on Prime Video.

Film (2024). Eddie and Venom are hunted by both of their worlds, forced into a decision ending their last dance.

Starring Tom Hardy, Chiwetel Ejiofor and Juno Temple. Watch the trailer.

The Wheel of Time – Season 3 (13 March)

The Wheel of Time. Image: Prime Video.

Series. After defeating Ishamael at the end of Season 2, Rand reunites with his friends at Falme and is declared the Dragon Reborn. In Season 3, the threats against the Light are multiplying: the White Tower stands divided, the Black Ajah run free, old enemies return to the Two Rivers, and the remaining Forsaken are in hot pursuit of the Dragon … including Lanfear, whose relationship with Rand will mark a crucial choice between Light and Dark for them both.

As the ties to his past begin to unravel, and his corrupted power grows stronger, Rand becomes increasingly unrecognsable to his closest allies, Moiraine and Egwene.

Starring Rosamund Pike, Daniel Henney and Josha Stradowski. Watch the trailer.

F*** Marry Kill (14 March)

Film (2024). As a serial killer targets women on dating apps, a true-crime junkie must figure out which of her three dates is a f-boy, marriage material, or is trying to kill her.

Starring Lucy Hale, Virginia Gardner and Brooke Nevin.

It Ends With Us (6 March)

It Ends With Us. Image: Sony Pictures Releasing.

Film (2024). Lily Bloom moves to Boston to chase her dream of opening her own business. A chance meeting with charming neurosurgeon soon sparks an intense connection, but as the two fall deeply in love, she begins to see sides of Ryle that remind her of her parents’ relationship.

Starring Blake Lively, Justin Baldoni and Jenny Slate.

Nickel Boys (27 Feb)

Nickel Boys. Image: Amazon MGM Studios/ Prime Video.

Film (2024). Based on the Pulitzer Prize winning novel by Colson Whitehead and nominated for this year’s Best Picture Oscar, Nickel Boys chronicles the powerful friendship between two young Black teenagers, Elwood and Turner, navigating the harrowing trials of reform school together in Florida.

Directed by RaMell Ross. Starring Ethan Herisse, Brandon Wilson, Hamish Linklater and Fred Hechinger.

Watch the trailer.

ScreenHub: Nickel Boys review: the brilliant film you won’t see in Australian cinemas