Prime Video: best new shows & films streaming June 2025

Prime Video: new in June

Babygirl (3 June)

Babygirl. Image: A24. Streaming on Prime Video.

Film (2024). A high-powered CEO puts her career and family on the line when she begins a torrid affair with her much younger intern in this bold, subversive erotic thriller.

Starring Nicole Kidman, Harris Dickinson, Antonio Banderas, Esther McGregor and Sophie Wilde.

ScreenHub: In Babygirl the stakes are high but the orgasms seem worth it

Deep Cover (12 June)

Film (2025). This fast-paced action comedy follows Kat, an improv comedy teacher starting to question if she’s missed her shot at success. When an undercover cop offers her the role of a lifetime, she recruits two of her students to infiltrate London’s gangland by impersonating dangerous criminals.

Starring Bryce Dallas Howard, Paddy Considine, Sean Bean and Orlando Bloom.

American Thunder: Nascar to Le Mans (12 June)

Documentary. The 24 Hours of Le Mans is one of the crown jewels of international motorsports.

For the race’s 100th anniversary in June 2023, an invitation was extended to NASCAR to bring an American stock car Chevrolet Camaro to compete against the futuristic Ferrari and Porsche prototypes and attempt to complete the gruelling 24-hour challenge that is Le Mans.

Along with world-class drivers Jenson Button, Jimmie Johnson and Mike Rockenfeller, Hendrick Motorsports embarked on an 18-month journey to develop a race car designed to run three-hour races on ovals in the United States into one that could survive the challenge of racing 24 hours straight on an unforgiving road course.

We Were Liars Season 1 (18 June)

We Were Liars. Image: Prime Video.

Series. Based on the novel by E. Lockhart, this series follows Cadence Sinclair Eastman and her tight-knit inner circle, nicknamed the Liars, during their summer escapades on her grandfather’s New England private island.

The Sinclairs are American royalty – known for their good looks, old money, and enviable bond – but after a mysterious accident changes Cadence’s life forever, everyone, including her beloved Liars, seems to have something to hide.

Starring Emily Alyn Lind, Shubham Maheshwari, Esther McGregor and Joseph Zada. Watch the trailer.

Beyond After (24 June).

Documentary. Exploring the social and cultural impact of the After franchise and how Anna Todd’s novels became a cinematic phenomenon through interviews with Hero Fiennes Tiffin, Josephine Langford, and Anna Todd.

The film features heartfelt testimonials from fans, showcasing their profound emotional connections. Narrated by Louise Lombard.

Countdown Season 1 (25 June)

Countdown. Image: Prime Video.

Series. In this drama thriller, after an officer with the Department of Homeland Security is murdered in broad daylight, LAPD detective Mark Meachum is recruited to a secret task force with undercover agents from all branches of law enforcement to investigate.

But the hunt for the killer soon uncovers a plot far more sinister than anyone could have imagined, kicking off a race against time to save a city of millions.

Starring Jensen Ackles, Eric Dane and Jessica Camacho

Marry My Husband (JP) (27 June)

Marry My Husband (JP). Image: Prime Video.

Series. Marry My Husband (JP) tells the story of Misa, a woman who has always lived in service of others. When betrayal by her husband and best friend leads to her death, she is mysteriously granted a second chance, traveling back in time by ten years.

Determined to rewrite her fate, she sheds her former ‘nice person’ persona to pursue revenge. But her plans take an unexpected turn when she meets Section Chief Wataru Suzuki, a man absent from her previous life, who begins to change her vengeful heart.

Starring Fuka Koshiba, Takeru Satoh, Sei Shiraishi and Yû Yokoyama.