Prime Video: best new shows & films streaming July 2025

Discover the best new shows & films to stream in July 2025 on Prime Video with this guide.
23 Jun 2025 17:18
Paul Dalgarno
Better Man. Image: Paramount Pictures. Australian films streaming now.

Streaming

Better Man. Image: Paramount Pictures. Streaming on Prime Video.

Prime Video: new in July

Warfare (1 July)

Film (2025). Written and directed by Iraq War veteran Ray Mendoza and Alex Garland, Warfare embeds a audiences with a platoon of American Navy SEALs on a surveillance mission gone wrong in insurgent territory. A visceral, boots-on-the-ground story of modern warfare and brotherhood, told like never before: in real time and based on the memory of the people who lived it.

Starring D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai , Will Poulter, Joseph Quinn and Cosmo Jarvis.

Heads of State (2 July)

Heads Of State. Image: Prime Video.
Heads of State. Image: Prime Video.

Film (2025). In this action-comedy, the UK Prime Minister Sam Clarke and US President Will Derringer have a not-so-friendly and very public rivalry that jeopardises their countries’ ‘special relationship’.

But when they become the targets of a powerful and ruthless foreign adversary – who proves more than a match for the two leaders’ security forces – they are begrudgingly forced to rely on the only two people they can trust: each other.

Starring John Cena , Idris Elba and Priyanka Chopra Jonas. Watch the trailer.

Simple Plan: The Kids in the Crown (8 July)

Documentary. A captivating and nostalgic look at one of the most popular pop-punk bands of the 2000s. Packed with never-before-seen archival footage and exclusive access to their sold-out 2024 World Tour, the members of Simple Plan and a cast of punk-rock superstars recount the highs and lows of the first 25 years of their career.

Featuring Avril Lavigne, Mark Hoppus, Dexter Holland and Noodles.

Ballard (9 July)

Ballard. Image: Prime Video.
Ballard. Image: Prime Video.

Series. Detective Renée Ballard leads the LAPD’s new and underfunded cold case division, tackling the city’s most challenging long-forgotten crimes with empathy and relentless determination.

Starring Maggie Q, Titus Welliver, Courtney Taylor and John Carroll Lynch. Watch the trailer.

One Night in Idaho: The College Murders (11 July)

Documentary series. On 13 November 2022 – in the still of the night – four University of Idaho students are brutally stabbed to death in an off-campus house in the quiet college town of Moscow, Idaho.

Featuring exclusive interviews with Stacey and Jim Chapin (parents of Ethan Chapin), and Karen and Scott Laramie (parents of Madison Mogan)

The Chosen: Last Supper Season 5 (13 July)

Series. From triumph to betrayal: Jesus enters Jerusalem acclaimed as king and confronts corrupt temple merchants.

Starring Jonathan Roumie, Shahar Isaac and Elizabeth Tabish

Romcon: Who the F**k is Jason Porter? (13 July)

Documentary. A chilling two-part Amazon Original documentary that exposes the dark side of dating in one of North America’s largest cities.

The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 3 (16 July)

The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 3. Image: Prime Video.
The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 3. Image: Prime Video.

Series. It’s the end of her junior year of college, and Belly’s looking forward to another summer in Cousins with her soulmate, Jeremiah.

Starring Lola Tung, Christopher Briney, Gavin Casalegno and Sean Kaufman. Watch the trailer.

Shiny Happy People: A Teenage Holy War Season 2 (23 July)

Documentary series. Shiny Happy People: A Teenage Holy War dives headfirst into the Evangelical teen pop culture that exploded across the US in the 90s and 00s, and the larger forces focused on harnessing their earnest faith for far-reaching influence.

Better Man (26 July)

First Look At Better Man. Image: Village Roadshow
Better Man. Image: Paramount Pictures. Streaming on Prime Video.

Film (2024). Based on the true story of the meteoric rise, dramatic fall, and remarkable resurgence of British pop superstar Robbie Williams. Under the visionary direction of Michael Gracey, the film is uniquely told from Robbie’s perspective, capturing his signature wit and indomitable spirit. I

Starring Robbie Williams, Jonno Davies and Steve Pemberton. Watch the trailer.

Discover film & TV reviews on ScreenHub …

Paul Dalgarno

Paul Dalgarno is author of the novels A Country of Eternal Light (2023) and Poly (2020); the memoir And You May Find Yourself (2015); and the creative non-fiction book Prudish Nation (2023). He was formerly Deputy Editor of The Conversation and joined ScreenHub as Managing Editor in 2022. X: @pauldalgarno. Insta: @dalgarnowrites

