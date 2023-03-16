Pearl vs X: what you need to know before seeing the slasher prequel

What is Pearl about?

The official logline is as follows: Trapped on an isolated farm, Pearl must tend to her ailing father under the watch of her mother. Lusting for the glamorous life she’s seen in movies, Pearl’s temptations and repressions collide.

But there’s a little more to it than that. Pearl is the prequel to 2022’s X, and serves as an origin tale for the villain, whose singular desire to become a film star led her to committing violent acts on her family’s Texas homestead in 1918.

Watch the Pearl trailer

Who made Pearl?

Pearl is directed by Ti West, co-written by West and Mia Goth, who reprises her role as the title character, and features David Corenswet as the projectionist, Tandi Wright as Ruth (Pearl’s mother), Matthew Sunderland as Pearl’s father, and Emma Jenkins-Purro as Mitsy.

Ti West also directed the first film in the franchise, X.

Mia Goth plays both Pearl and Maxine

In X, actress Mia Goth played both Maxine, a wannabe pornstar, and Pearl, the elderly woman-turned-slasher that hunts down and kills the group of filmmakers staying on her farm.

The reasons for this are unclear in the first film, beyond there being a clear parallel between the covetous nature of both characters. Themes such as a fear of ageing, a desire for fame, and the use of sex to gain power run throughout both films and are clearly expressed through both Maxine and Pearl.

Goth has been described as ‘brilliant’ and ‘grandiose’ in the role, with her performance dominating the positive reviews on Rotten Tomatoes.

Mia Goth as Pearl. Image: A24/Madman

Timelines

X is set during the 1970s, when several aspiring filmmakers take a road trip to a rural farm to shoot a pornographic movie. There are obvious allusions to The Texas Chainsaw Massacre, one of the most famous slasher films of all time (that was also released in the 70s).

Pearl is set in 1918, during World War 1 and the ‘Spanish Flu’ pandemic. It’s set in this era to line up with Pearl’s age in X – so that when we see her in this prequel, she is a young woman searching for stardom just like Maxine was.

In Pearl’s time, silent movies featuring chorus-line dancers are the big thing. She dreams of joining their ranks as a way of escaping the droll farm life she lives under the watchful eyes of her German immigrant mother and invalid father.

Pearl is inspired by The Wizard of Oz – but it’s certainly not family friendly

Mia Goth as Pearl and Emma Jenkins-Purro as Mitsy. Image: A24/Madman Entertainment

With clear references to the humble farm homestead, a young gingham-clad girl with big hopes and dreams, and a rather significant scene featuring a scarecrow, the comparisons to The Wizard of Oz are a given.

But, don’t forget this film is an R-rated slasher filled with blood, guts, and disturbed individuals. In other words, don’t take the family.

Ti West is planning a third film in the series

West has said that a third film, Maxxxine, will complete the X trilogy. The film will reportedly follow Maxine, who was the only survivor of the bloody incidents of X, as she continues her journey towards being an actress in 1980s Los Angeles. Mia Goth is already attached to star.

When can we watch Pearl in Australia?

Good news – Pearl is out in cinemas from today, 16 March 2023.