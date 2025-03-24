Paramount+: best new shows & films streaming this week

Paramount+: new this week

Midas Man (29 March)

Film (2024). When Brian Epstein (Jacob Fortune-Lloyd) set foot in the Cavern Club in November 1961 to watch The Beatles perform, he saw something no one else could – a glimmer of gold. Sharply dressed and well-spoken, Brian was hardly the most obvious radical – but being Jewish, closeted and having grown up as an outsider who had failed at pretty much everything, he was a 26-year-old with something to prove and who wanted to tear up the rulebook. Watch the trailer.

Mobland (30 March)

Mobland. Image: Paramount+.

Series. Introducing Guy Ritchie’s highly anticipated new original global crime series, MobLand. Produced in association with Showtime/ MTV Entertainment Studios, MobLand features an all-star cast including Tom Hardy, Pierce Brosnan and Helen Mirren.

The series is centred on two warring families based in London whose enterprises stretch all corners of the globe and the fiercely loyal ‘fixer’ charged with protecting one of them at all costs.

Paramount+: recently added

Happy Face Season 1 (21 March)

Happy Face. Image: Paramount+.

Series. This series is inspired by the true-life story of Melissa G. Moore; the critically acclaimed Happy Face podcast from iHeartPodcasts and Moore; and the autobiography Shattered Silence, written by Moore with M. Bridget Cook.

At 15, Moore discovered that her beloved father was the prolific serial killer known as Happy Face. As an adult, she has changed her name and guarded her secret while her father has been serving life in prison.

Jumping off from Moore’s true-life story, the series follows Melissa (Annaleigh Ashford) and her incarcerated father, known as the Happy Face Killer (Dennis Quaid). Watch the trailer.

Oppenheimer (22 March)

Oppenheimer. Image: Universal Pictures. Streaming on Paramount+.

Film (2023). Directed by Christopher Nolan, this three-hour blockbuster masterpiece examines the efforts of physicist J. Robert Oppenheimer (Cillian Murphy) in the race to build the atomic bomb that ended World War II.

The all-star cast includes Emily Blunt, Matt Damon, Robert Downey Jr., Florence Pugh, Josh Hartnett, Casey Affleck, Rami Malek and Kenneth Branagh.

ScreenHub: Oppenheimer review: Nolan approaches the sublime

Strays (22 March)

Film (2023). When Reggie (Will Ferrell), a naïve, relentlessly optimistic Border Terrier, is abandoned on the mean city streets by his lowlife owner, Doug (Will Forte), Reggie is certain that his beloved owner would never leave him on purpose.

But once Reggie falls in with a fast-talking, foul-mouthed Boston Terrier named Bug (Jamie Foxx), a stray who loves his freedom and believes that owners are for suckers, Reggie finally realises he was in a toxic relationship and begins to see Doug for the heartless sleazeball that he is.

Asteroid City (15 March)

Asteroid City. Image: Universal Pictures. Streaming on Paramount+.

Film (2023). Asteroid City takes place in a fictional American desert town circa 1955. The itinerary of a junior Stargazer / Space Cadet convention, organised to bring together students and parents from across the country for fellowship and scholarly competition, is spectacularly disrupted by world-changing events.

Directed by Wes Anderson and starring Jason Schwartzman, Scarlett Johansson, Tom Hanks and Jeffrey Wright. Watch the trailer.

The Tiny Chef Show Season 3 (6 March)

The Tiny Chef Show. Image: Paramount+.

Series. The Tiny Chef Show follows media sensation Tiny Chef as he embarks on all-new herbivorous adventures and cooks up a fresh assortment of plant-based recipes and bite-sized meals in his tree-stump home. From preparing tea for the Queen Bee, trying his hand at magic and facing his ultimate fear of chopping onions, Chef’s kitchen is the place to be.

Yellowjackets – Season 3 (14 Feb)

Yellowjackets. Image: Paramount+. Streaming February 2025.

Series. As summer arrives, the Yellowjackets face a fragile victory – the brutal winter that nearly claimed them is finally behind them, but distrust in leadership and tension within the team jeopardize their chances of being rescued.

As the women fight to keep their lives from unraveling, they must confront a chilling question: who are they really, and what dark truths are they hiding from each other and themselves? Watch the trailer.