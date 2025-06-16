Oscar-winning films 1929 to 1935 and where to stream them

Oscar-winning films don’t always stand the test of time – some disappear from memory almost instantly while others become rightful classics celebrated for decades to come. But, for sure, they will always be the films that won that particularly coveted award.

Here are the Oscar-winning films from 1929 to 1935 and where to stream them currently.

Enjoy!

Best Picture Oscar-winning films 1929 to 1935

Wings – 1929 winner

Wings. Image: Paramount Famous Lasky Corporation. Oscar-winning films.

Film (1927). The first ever Best Picture Oscar went to this war film directed by William A Wellman, which follows the story of World War One fighter pilots engaged in a romantic rivalry over the woman they both want to be with.

With no dialogue, the film was released with a synchronised score and sound effects. Around 300 pilots were recruited for the filming and its technical achievements were seen as revolutionary at the time, with visceral air-combat sequences that would set the standard for all other aviation films to come.

Starring Clara Bow, Charles ‘Buddy’ Rogers, Richard Arlen and Jobyna Ralston. Watch the trailer.

Available to stream on Apple TV+ (rental).

The Broadway Melody – 1930 winner

The Broadway Melody. Image: Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer. Oscar-winning films.

Film (1929). Harry Beaumont’s musical was the first sound film to win the Best Picture Oscar.

It tells the story of two sisters from the vaudeville who want to make their name on Broadway, and the romances that stand in their way. Its use of Technicolor for one of its sequences sparked a trend that would take off for other big musicals in the years to follow, and its songs, such as You Were Meant for Me, became hugely popular.

Starring Charles King, Anita Page and Bessie Love. Watch the trailer.

Available to stream on Apple TV+ (rental).

All Quiet on the Western Front – 1931 winner

All Quiet on the Western Front. Image: Universal Pictures. Oscar-winning films.

Film (1930). Lewis Milestone’s antiwar film was indeed a milestone, with its realistic – and deeply upsetting – portrayal of warfare in World War One. An adaptation of German author Erich Maria Remarque’s novel, the gut punches come thick and fast as the naive optimism of a German youth falls apart in the horrors of the trenches.

Starring Lew Ayres and Louis Wolheim. Watch the trailer.

Streaming on Binge.

Cimarron – 1932 winner

Cimarron. Image: RKO Radio Pictures. Oscar-winning films.

Film (1931). Wesley Ruggles’ epic Western follows a newspaper editor called Yancey as he tries to settle in an Oklahoma town with his less-than-pleased young wife during the land rush of 1889. Inky hands give way to bloody hands as Yancey adapts to his new way of life … and death.

Hailed as a critical success, it failed to make back its production costs, which topped $1.5 million (more than $35 million in modern money).

Starring Richard Dix, Irene Dunne, Estelle Taylor and Nance O’Neil. Watch the trailer.

Available to stream on Apple TV+ (rental).

Grand Hotel – 1933 winner

Grand Hotel. Image: Loew’s Inc. Oscar-winning films.

Film (1932). Edmund Goulding’s drama, among other notable high-points, includes the famous Greta Garbo line: ‘I want to be alone.’ It follows guests staying at a luxurious Berlin hotel and their respective dramas, including a disfigured World War One veteran, a jewel thief, a dying accountant and a Russian ballerina.

For the trivia lovers, it’s the only film to have won Best Picture without nominations in any other Oscar category.

Starring Greta Garbo, John Barrymore, Joan Crawford and Lionel Barrymore. Watch the trailer.

Available to stream on Apple TV+ (rental).

Cavalcade – 1934 winner

Cavalcade. Image: Fox Film Corporation. Oscar-winning films.

Film (1933). Frank Lloyd’s epic focuses on life in England from New Year’s Eve in 1899 to New Year’s Day in 1933 – the particular ‘life in England’ being that of well-off Londoners Jane and Robert, as well as that of their children, friends and servants.

Historical events such as the death of Queen Victoria play out in the background as time, inevitably, marches on.

Starring Diana Wynyard, Clive Brook, Una O’Connor and Irene Browne. Watch the trailer.

Available to stream on Apple TV+ (rental).

It Happened One Night – 1935 winner

It Happened One Night. Image: Columbia Pictures. Oscar-winning films.

Film (1934). This romcom from Frank Capra tells the story of a mollycoddled socialite heiress trying to escape her father’s influence and her romance with a rakish reporter. Bordering on screwball in its comedy, it’s one of a small handful of films to win all five of the big awards – Best Picture, Best Actor, Best Actress, Best Director and Best Adapted Screenplay – at the Oscars.

As such, it’s considered one of the best films ever made.

Starring Clark Gable and Claudette Colbert. Watch the trailer.

Available to stream on Apple TV+ (rental).

