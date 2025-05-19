Netflix: best new shows streaming this week

Netflix: new this week

Sirens (22 May)

Sirens. Image: Netf lix.

Limited series. Devon thinks her sister Simone has a really creepy relationship with her new boss, the enigmatic socialite Michaela Kell. Michaela’s cult-ish life of luxury is like a drug to Simone, and Devon has decided it’s time for an intervention, but she has no idea what a formidable opponent Michaela will be.

Told over the course of one explosive weekend at the Kells’ lavish beach estate, Sirens is an incisive, sexy and darkly funny exploration of women, power and class.

Starring Meghann Fahy, Milly Alcock and Julianne Moore. Watch the trailer.

Big Mouth Season 8 (23 May)

Series. With Nick and Andrew in different high schools and Jessi exploring her feelings for women, thethe final season of the adult animation series and will find the core trio going their separate ways.

Fear Street: Prom Queen (23 May)

Fear Street: Prom Queen. Image: Netflix.

Film (2025). In this slasher, students at Shadyside High are preparing for the 1988 prom while the ‘It Girls’ are fighting to get support to be voted Prom Queen. As an unusual nominee emerges in the race, some of the other candidates begin to vanish without a trace.

Starring India Fowler, Suzanna Son and Fina Strazza. Watch the trailer.

Netflix: recently added

Bad Thoughts (13 May)

Bad Thoughts. Image: Netflix.

Series. Tom Segura directs a series of twisted dark comedy vignettes that take a scathing look at society. This unsettling series blends humour with horror and satire over six individual episodes. Expect to be shocked by the surreal stories that hold a mirror up to modern culture. Watch the trailer.

American Manhunt: Osama Bin Laden (14 May)

American Manhunt: Osama Bin Laden. Image: Netflix.

Series. Three-part Netflix docuseries that explores the decade-long global effort to capture Osama bin Laden, the founder of al-Qaeda, following the 9/11 attacks. The series features interviews with key US government figures involved in the hunt, rare footage, and insights into the intelligence gathering and planning that led to bin Laden’s death in 2011.

Bet (15 May)

Series. At a private school where gambling determines social status, a skilful new student with a mysterious past is shaking things up – and betting on revenge.

Love, Death & Robots – volume 4 (15 May)

Series. Cats, dinosaurs, domestic robots and more feature in the fourth season of this adult animated anthology drama. From the minds of Tim Miller and David Fincher come another bout of brilliant stories that test the limits of the genre. Over the course of 10 unique tales, the show moves between horror, sci-fi, fantasy and the absurd.

The Quilters (16 May)

The Quilters. Image: Netflix.

Short film (2024). Follow the daily lives of several quilters inside the sewing room at South Central Correctional Center, a Level 5 maximum-security prison in a small town two hours south of St Louis, MO.

From design to completion, the men reveal their struggles, triumphs and sense of pride in creating something beautiful in this windowless, sacred space deep within the prison walls.

Nonnas (9 May)

Nonnas. Image: Netflix.

Film (2025). After his mother dies, Joe Scaravella is struggling with grief. To honour his mother’s life, he decides to open up an Italian restaurant. However, instead of hiring regular chefs, he employs a group of local grandmothers to cook the food.

Starring Susan Sarandon, Vince Vaughn and Jimmy Smagula. Watch the trailer.

The Four Seasons (1 May)

Four Seasons. Image: Net flix.

Series. When three holidaying couples come together for their seasonal weekend away, something is different. The cracks are beginning to appear in one relationship, leading the others couples to try and help. But when it seems that the problems are too far gone, these six friends must navigate this holiday ritual amid tumultuous changes.