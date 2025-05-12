Netflix: best new shows & films streaming this week

Netflix: new this week

Bad Thoughts (13 May)

Series. Tom Segura directs a series of twisted dark comedy vignettes that take a scathing look at society. This unsettling series blends humour with horror and satire over six individual episodes. Expect to be shocked by the surreal stories that hold a mirror up to modern culture. Watch the trailer.

American Manhunt: Osama Bin Laden (14 May)

American Manhunt: Osama Bin Laden. Image: Netflix.

Series. Three-part Netflix docuseries that explores the decade-long global effort to capture Osama bin Laden, the founder of al-Qaeda, following the 9/11 attacks. The series features interviews with key US government figures involved in the hunt, rare footage, and insights into the intelligence gathering and planning that led to bin Laden’s death in 2011.

Bet (15 May)

Series. At a private school where gambling determines social status, a skilful new student with a mysterious past is shaking things up – and betting on revenge.

Love, Death & Robots – volume 4 (15 May)

Series. Cats, dinosaurs, domestic robots and more feature in the fourth season of this adult animated anthology drama. From the minds of Tim Miller and David Fincher come another bout of brilliant stories that test the limits of the genre. Over the course of 10 unique tales, the show moves between horror, sci-fi, fantasy and the absurd.

The Quilters (16 May)

The Quilters. Image: Netflix.

Short film (2024). Follow the daily lives of several quilters inside the sewing room at South Central Correctional Center, a Level 5 maximum-security prison in a small town two hours south of St Louis, MO.

From design to completion, the men reveal their struggles, triumphs and sense of pride in creating something beautiful in this windowless, sacred space deep within the prison walls.

Netflix: recently added

Full Speed Season 2 (7 May)

Docuseries. In the race for the 2024 NASCAR championship, this high-octane documentary series gets closer than ever to the drama on and off the track.

Blood of Zeus Season 3 (8 May)

Blood of Zeus Season 3. Image: Netfl ix.

Series. In a brewing war between the gods of Olympus and the titans, Heron, a commoner living on the outskirts of ancient Greece, becomes mankind’s best hope of surviving an evil demon army, when he discovers the secrets of his past. Watch the trailer.

Forever (8 May)

Series. In 2018, two black teenagers meet at a New Year’s Eve party and fall hopelessly in love. Keisha and Justin are both star athletes with dreams of becoming professionals in their fields. But when they separate for the summer, their newfound love is tested and both struggle to maintain their burgeoning bond.

Starring Xavier Mills, Lovie Simone and Michael Cooper Jr.

Nonnas (9 May)

Nonnas. Image: Netflix.

Film (2025). After his mother dies, Joe Scaravella is struggling with grief. To honour his mother’s life, he decides to open up an Italian restaurant. However, instead of hiring regular chefs, he employs a group of local grandmothers to cook the food.

Starring Susan Sarandon, Vince Vaughn and Jimmy Smagula. Watch the trailer.

The Four Seasons (1 May)

Four Seasons. Image: Net flix.

When three holidaying couples come together for their seasonal weekend away, something is different. The cracks are beginning to appear in one relationship, leading the others couples to try and help. But when it seems that the problems are too far gone, these six friends must navigate this holiday ritual amid tumultuous changes.

Starring Tina Fey, Steve Carell and Kerri Kenney.

North of North (10 April)

North of North. Image: Netflix.

Series. Determined to forge her own path in her small Arctic town, Siaja, a newly single young mom, takes bold risks in her career and love life.

Starring Anna Lambe, Maika Harper, Jay Ryan, Braeden Clarke and Mary Lynn Rajskub.