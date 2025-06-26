Netflix: best new shows & films streaming July 2025

Netflix: new to streaming

The Old Guard 2 (2 July)

The Old Guard 2. Image: Eli Joshua Ade/Netflix.

Film (2025). In this superhero action sequel, Andy and her team of immortal warriors fight with renewed purpose as they face a powerful new foe threatening their mission to protect humanity.

Starring Charlize Theron, KiKi Layne, Marwan Kenzari and Luca Marinelli. Watch the trailer.

The Sandman Season 2 Volume 1 (3 July)

Series. A reunion of the Endless thrusts Lord Morpheus onto a perilous path, where a fateful choice makes him the target of a relentless quest for vengeance.

Starring Tom Sturridge, Gwendoline Christie and Vivienne Acheampong.

Too Much (10 July)

Too Much. Image: Netflix.

Series. When a heartbroken New Yorker moves to London hoping for a love story, she falls for an indie musician who’s anything but the typical romantic hero.

Starring Megan Stalter, Will Sharpe and Michael Zegan.

Katie Taylor Vs. Amanda Serrano 3 (12 July)

Boxing match – live on Netflix 23 July, 10am AEST. Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano headline a historic all-women’s boxing mega-event from Madison Square Garden. Presented by Most Valuable Promotions.

The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes (12 July)

Film (2023). Mentor to an idealistic tribute in the 10th Hunger Games, a young Coriolanus Snow battles between their growing connection and his bottomless ambition.

Starring Tom Blyth, Rachel Zegler, Peter Dinklage and Jason Schwartzman.

Untamed (17 July)

Untamed. Image: Netflix.

Series. In the vast expanse of Yosemite National Park, a woman’s death draws a federal agent into lawless terrain, where nature obeys no rules but its own.

Starring Eric Bana, Sam Neill and Lily Santiago.

Happy Gilmore 2 (25 July)

Happy Gilmore 2. Image: Scott Yamano/Netflix.

Film (2025). Happy Gilmore returns in this comedy sequel to the 1996 film.

Starring Adam Sandler, Julie Bowen, Christopher McDonald and Ben Stiller. Watch the trailer.

Nosferatu (26 July)

Nosferatu. Image: Focus Features/Universal Pictures. Streaming on Netflix.

In 19th century Germany, an ancient evil sets its sights on a lonely young woman, haunting her with eerie visions and terrifying her devoted husband.

Starring Bill Skarsgård, Nicholas Hoult, Lily-Rose Depp and Aaron Taylor-Johnson.

From ScreenHub’s review:

‘After several Dracula adaptations and a hefty amount of vampires being interviewed, hunted and/or romanced on film later, we have come full circle to Egger’s Nosferatu (2025), an extremely faithful remake of that groundbreaking work of expressionism that utilises Egger’s unique understanding of the horror genre to make vampires scary again.

‘It’s also been over 100 years since the original, so copyright lawyers can put down the proverbial stakes.’ Read more …

WWE: Unreal (29 July)

For the first time ever, step into the WWE writer’s room and outside the ring with your favourite WWE Superstars, where the drama is just as intense offstage as it is under the spotlight.

Starring John Cena, Rhea Ripley, Cody Rhodes and Logan Paul.

Glass Heart (31 July)

Series. An aspiring drummer suddenly loses her spot in the band. But when a brilliant musician recruits her for his new band, her life takes a passionate turn.

Starring Takeru Satoh, Yu Miyazaki and Keita Machida.