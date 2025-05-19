Max: best new shows streaming this week

Max: new this week

Pee-Wee as Himself (24 May)

Series. Driven by a soul-baring interview with Paul Reubens, the man behind the iconic character Pee-wee Herman, Pee-Wee As Himself is the definitive portrait of the comedic performer, and a window into his never before discussed personal life.

Determined to correct the record and tell the factual story of his life, Reubens excavates his kaleidoscopic influences, origins in the circus, avant-garde performance theatre and career choices, while reflecting on the reasoning behind, and the consequences of, severing his beloved alter ego from his authentic self. Watch the trailer.

Don’t Be Gay (25 May)

Don’t Be Gay. Image: HBO/ Max.

Stand-up special. Jerrod Carmichael, who came out as gay in his last special for the network, Rothaniel, is back – this time with a new comedy special titled Don’t Be Gay. Watch the trailer.

Max: recently added

Outback Opal Hunters Season 8 (15 May)

Series. In one of the most unforgiving landscapes on earth, Outback Opal Hunters are back for an explosive 13th season, facing challenges that would have most folks tucking tail and heading home.

Duster (16 May)

Duster. Image: Max.

Series. Set in the 1970s south-west of the US, Duster explores the life of a gutsy getaway driver for a growing crime syndicate that goes from dangerous to wildly, stupidly dangerous when a tenacious young agent comes into town hellbent on taking his crime family down.

Starring Josh Holloway, Rachel Hilson, Keith David, Sydney Elisabeth, Greg Grunberg, Camille Guaty, Asivak Koostachin, Adriana Aluna Martinez and Benjamin Charles Watson. Watch the trailer.

Jay and Pamela (6 May)

Jay and Pamela. Image: HBO Max. Stream ing May.

Series. In this reality TV show, Jay and Pamela are a once in a lifetime love story. Despite both of them facing an extremely rare condition and living thousands of miles apart, they found each other and now look to begin their lives together.

Starring Jay Thomas Manuel and Pamela Chavez. Watch the trailer.

100 Foot Wave. Image: Max

100 Foot Wave returns for a third season to chronicle the globetrotting adventures of big wave surfer Garrett McNamara, his wife Nicole and their young family, as well as those of fellow surfers Andrew “Cotty” Cotton, C J Macias, Justine DuPont, Lucas “Chumbo” Chianca, Nic von Rupp, Kai Lenny, Pedro “Scooby” Vianna, Tony Laureano, Ian Cosenza, Michelle des Bouillons and others.

This season expands from the clifftops of Nazaré, Portugal, where McNamara first set a big wave world record in 2011, to exciting new locales such as Cortes Bank in the far reaches of the Pacific Ocean, Safi, Morocco, Montaldo, Italy and O’ahu, Hawaii for the rarely held Eddie Aikau Big Wave Invitational.

The Last of Us Season 2 (14 April)

The Last of Us Season 2. Image: Max.

Series. We’re back in a devastated civilisation in which a hardened survivor takes charge of a 14-year-old girl who may be humanity’s last hope. Starring apedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey. Watch the trailer.

The Leftovers Seasons 1-3 (16 April)

Series. Three years after the disappearance of 2% of the global human population, people in a small New York community try to continue their lives while coping with the tragedy of the unexplained nature of the event. Starring Justin Theroux, Christopher Eccleston and Amy Brenneman.

The Rehearsal Season 2 (21 April)

The Rehearsal Season 2. Image: Max.

Series. Nathan Fielder gives people a chance to rehearse for their own lives in a world where nothing ever works out as expected. Starring Nathan Fielder, Journey Baker and Anna Lamadrid.