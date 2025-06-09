Max: best new shows & films streaming this week

Max: new this week

Exposed: Naked Crimes Season 3 (9 June)

Series. Witnesses and police share the naked truth about dangerous crimes committed in the nude.

The Expendables (14 June).

Film (2010). A team of mercenaries come together to kill a Latin American dictator.

Starring Sylvester Stallone, Jason Statham and Jet Li. Also on 14 June: The Expendables 2 (2012) and The Expendables 3 (2014). Watch the trailer.

Max: recently added

The Mortician (2 June)

The Mortician. Image: Max.

Series. This three-part documentary series chronicles a trusted family-owned funeral home that hid behind a façade of decency and propriety to take advantage of loved ones at their most vulnerable moments.

In the early 1980s, David Sconce, scion of the Lamb family, took over the family business and sought to exploit the deceased in numerous ways to expand their earnings. Driven by profit, the Lamb Funeral Home in Pasadena, California engaged in years of morally questionable and inhumane practices. Watch the trailer.

There’s Something Wrong with Aunt Diane (5 June)

Documentary (2011). Exploring the case of a woman whose vehicle collision killed not only her but numerous people, including herself. Was she reckless drunk, or is the truth quite different?

Homicide Hunter: American Detective Season 5 (6 June)

Series. The return of the popular true-crime series showcasing real-life cases from across the US. Hosted by former homicide detective Lt. Joe Kenda.

Mountainhead (1 June)

Mountainhead. Image: Max.

Film (2025). A group of billionaire friends get together against the backdrop of a rolling international crisis.

Starring Steve Carell, Jason Schwartzman, Cory Michael Smith and Ramy Youssef. Watch the trailer.

And Just Like That… Season 3 (30 May)

And Just Like That … Image: Max.

Series. The return of Carrie, Miranda, Charlotte, Seema and LTW in Michael Patrick King’s comedy drama sequel to Sex and the City, where the characters face the complicated reality of life, love, sex and friendship in their 50s in New York City.

Starring Sarah Jessica parker, Cynthia Nixon ad Kristin Davis. Watch the trailer.

Rick and Morty Season 8 (26 May)

Rick and Morty Season 8. Image: Max

Series. We’re back for new adventures with Summer, Jerry, Beth and the other Beth. Maybe Butter Bot will get a new task? Whatever happens, you can’t keep Rick and Morty down for long. People have tried …

Don’t Be Gay (25 May)

Don’t Be Gay. Image: HBO/ Max.

Stand-up special. Jerrod Carmichael, who came out as gay in his last special for the network, Rothaniel, is back – this time with a new comedy special titled Don’t Be Gay. Watch the trailer.

Duster (16 May)

Duster. Image: Max.

Series. Set in the 1970s south-west of the US, Duster explores the life of a gutsy getaway driver for a growing crime syndicate that goes from dangerous to wildly, stupidly dangerous when a tenacious young agent comes into town hellbent on taking his crime family down.

Starring Josh Holloway, Rachel Hilson, Keith David, Sydney Elisabeth, Greg Grunberg, Camille Guaty, Asivak Koostachin, Adriana Aluna Martinez and Benjamin Charles Watson. Watch the trailer.

100 Foot Wave. Image: Max

100 Foot Wave returns for a third season to chronicle the globetrotting adventures of big wave surfer Garrett McNamara, his wife Nicole and their young family, as well as those of fellow surfers Andrew “Cotty” Cotton, C J Macias, Justine DuPont, Lucas “Chumbo” Chianca, Nic von Rupp, Kai Lenny, Pedro “Scooby” Vianna, Tony Laureano, Ian Cosenza, Michelle des Bouillons and others.

This season expands from the clifftops of Nazaré, Portugal, where McNamara first set a big wave world record in 2011, to exciting new locales such as Cortes Bank in the far reaches of the Pacific Ocean, Safi, Morocco, Montaldo, Italy and O’ahu, Hawaii for the rarely held Eddie Aikau Big Wave Invitational.