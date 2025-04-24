Max: best new shows and films streaming May 2025

Max: new in May

100 Foot Wave. Image: Max

100 Foot Wave returns for a third season to chronicle the globetrotting adventures of big wave surfer Garrett McNamara, his wife Nicole and their young family, as well as those of fellow surfers Andrew “Cotty” Cotton, C J Macias, Justine DuPont, Lucas “Chumbo” Chianca, Nic von Rupp, Kai Lenny, Pedro “Scooby” Vianna, Tony Laureano, Ian Cosenza, Michelle des Bouillons and others.

This season expands from the clifftops of Nazaré, Portugal, where McNamara first set a big wave world record in 2011, to exciting new locales such as Cortes Bank in the far reaches of the Pacific Ocean, Safi, Morocco, Montaldo, Italy and O’ahu, Hawaii for the rarely held Eddie Aikau Big Wave Invitational.

The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It (3 May)

Arne Cheyenne Johnson stabs and murders his landlord, claiming to be under demonic possession while Ed and Lorraine Warren investigate the case and try to prove his innocence.

Marlon Wayans Presents: The Headliners (4 May)

Taped live at the Belasco Theatre in Los Angeles, this hour-long special features the comedic stylings of multi-hyphenate legend Marlon Wayans and five up-and-coming stand-ups. Serving as emcee, Wayans shines the spotlight on actor D C Ervin, social media star Tony Baker, niece and stand-up comic Chaunté Wayans, writer Sydney Castillo and noted “closer” Esau McGraw.

Married to Evil – Season 2 (5 May)

The second season continues to explore the dark side of marriage, showcasing real-life cases where a spouse’s actions lead to devastating consequences. The season delves into various true stories of betrayal, abuse and crime within the context of marriage, revealing the hidden secrets and dangers that can lie beneath the surface of seemingly ordinary relationships.

Jay and Pamela (6 May)

Jay and Pamela. Image: HBO Max

Jay and Pamela are a once in a lifetime love story. Despite both of them facing an extremely rare condition and living thousands of miles apart, they found each other and now look to begin their lives together.

While they both have Osteogenesis Imperfecta Type III, a rare condition that leads to brittle bones, bone deformities, stunted growth, scoliosis and hearing loss, it doesn’t stop them from wanting to be independent, get married and move out of Jay’s parents’ house. Although the road to get there may not be as easy as they were hoping, gaining their independence means, for the first time in their lives, they will be truly free to write their own story, together as a couple instead of being constrained by having to consult or wait for others to make things happen.

Outback Opal Hunters – Season 8 (15 May)

The world’s toughest treasure hunters push their bodies and bank accounts to the limit on a quest to strike it rich, hunting the legendary Queen of Gems, the opal, in the harsh Australian outback.

In one of the most unforgiving landscapes on earth, Outback Opal Hunters are back for an explosive 13th season, facing challenges that would have most folks tucking tail and heading home. Australia’s opal miners tackle one of the most physically gruelling jobs in the world, risking life and limb to uncover the rainbow gem, a prize that can bring a life-changing fortune.

Duster (16 May)

Duster. Image: Max

Set in the 1970s south-west of the US, Duster explores the life of a gutsy getaway driver for a growing crime syndicate that goes from dangerous to wildly, stupidly dangerous when a tenacious young agent comes into town hellbent on taking his crime family down.

Starring Josh Holloway, Rachel Hilson, Keith David, Sydney Elisabeth, Greg Grunberg, Camille Guaty, Asivak Koostachin, Adriana Aluna Martinez and Benjamin Charles Watson.

Pee-Wee as Himself (24 May)

Driven by a soul-baring interview with Paul Reubens, the man behind the iconic character Pee-wee Herman, Pee-Wee As Himself is the definitive portrait of the comedic performer, and a window into his never before discussed personal life. Determined to correct the record and tell the factual story of his life, Reubens excavates his kaleidoscopic influences, origins in the circus, avant-garde performance theatre and career choices, while reflecting on the reasoning behind, and the consequences of, severing his beloved alter ego from his authentic self.

Don’t Be Gay (25 May)

Stand-up special. Jerrod Carmichael, who came out as gay in his last special for the network, Rothaniel, is back – this time with a new comedy special titled Don’t Be Gay.

Rick and Morty – Season 8 (26 May)

Rick and Morty – Season 8. Image: Max

Rick and Morty is back for season 8! Life has meaning again! Anything is possible! Look out for adventures with Summer, Jerry, Beth and the other Beth. Maybe Butter Bot will get a new task? Whatever happens, you can’t keep Rick and Morty down for long. People have tried!

The Perfect Weapon (28 May)

Documentary film. Exploring the rise of cyber conflict as the primary way nations now compete with and sabotage one another. As fear mounts about how potential cyberattacks will affect the 2020 elections in the US, the film features interviews with top military, intelligence and political officials and includes on-the-ground reporting from the frontlines of the cyber wars.

And Just Like That… Season 3 (30 May)

And Just Like That… Season 3. Image: Max

From executive producer Michael Patrick King, And Just Like That… follows Carrie, Miranda, Charlotte, Seema and LTW navigating the complicated reality of life, love, sex and friendship in their 50s in New York City.