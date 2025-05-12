Disney+: best new shows streaming this week

Disney+: new this week

Will Trent: Season 3 episodes 8–18(14 May)

Will Trent Season 3. Image: Disney+.

Series. Continues the story of GBI Special Agent Will Trent as he’s brought back from retirement to solve a murder case involving corrupt cops and violent gangsters. The season picks up six months after the events of Season 2, with Will still reeling from his actions and avoiding those he loves, including Angie. Will also develops a new love interest in Assistant District Attorney Marion Alba.

The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives Season 2 (15 May)

Series. The scandalous world of Mormon #MomTok is back and bigger than ever! When an original swinger from their infamous sex scandal makes a surprise return, friendships threaten to unravel as secrets, lies and allegations explode.

In a battle for the soul of #MomTok, will betrayal shatter the sisterhood, or will the truth set them free?

FX’s Welcome to Wrexham: Season 4 (16 May)

Welcome to Wrexham. Image: Disney+ .

Series. In 2020, Rob McElhenney and Ryan Reynolds teamed up to purchase the fifth-tier team Wrexham Football Club in the hopes of creating an underdog story the whole world could root for. The club achieved back-to-back promotions to bring them into EFL League One for the first time in 20 years.

As they continue to rise in the pyramid, the stakes get higher with a new level of intensity, competition and costs.

Matteo Lane: The Al Dente Special (16 May)

Special. Lane shares stories from his life, travels and family – like chatting with a friend over brunch. Filmed at the Broad Stage in Santa Monica last October.

WNBA: Season Start (17 May)

The start of the 2025 season of games in the Women’s National Basketball Association.

UFC Fight Night (18 May)

One of a series of weekly fight nights that feature lesser-known fighters and up-and-coming future stars of the UFC.

Disney+: recently added

Shifting Gears (7 May)

Shifting Gears. Image: Disney+.

Series. This series follows Matt, a stubborn, widowed classic car restoration shop owner, whose life is upended when his estranged daughter Riley and her kids move in with him. This family drama explores their strained relationship and the challenges of cohabitating as they navigate co-parenting and conflicting lifestyles.

Beyblade X (1 May)

Beyblade X. Image: Disney+ . New show.

Series. Amateur Blader Robin Kazami finds himself out of a team when he is ditched by his friends after a crushing defeat. Luckily for him, a chance encounter with former champion Jaxon Cross leads these two unlikely teammates to join forces.

Jaxon intends to climb back to the top of The X under the alias ‘Blader X’ and challenge his old teammate and current champ, Khrome Ryugu.

When they find a third team member in mega-popular influencer Multi Nana-iro, the newly-formed Team Persona set their sights on going pro and claiming their spot at the top.

Star Wars: Tales of the Underworld (4 May)

Star Wars: Tales of the Underworld. Image: Disney+. New show.

Series. Enter the galaxy’s dangerous underworld in this six-episode journey through the experiences of two iconic villains. Former assassin and bounty hunter Asajj Ventress is given a new chance at life and must go on the run with an unexpected new ally, while outlaw Cad Bane faces his past when he confronts an old friend, now a Marshal on the opposite side of the law.

Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge (4 May)

A documentary that looks at the Disney theme park attraction based on the Star Wars franchise.

Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance (4 May)

The making of the Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance attraction. The docuseries, which premiered in 2021, explores the creative process behind the attraction and the Imagineers who brought it to life.

Andor Season 2 (23 April)

Andor Season 2. Image: Disney+. New shows.

Series. Season 2 takes place as war draws near and Cassian becomes a key player in the Rebel Alliance. Everyone will be tested and, as the stakes rise, the betrayals, sacrifices and conflicting agendas will become profound.

Rife with political intrigue and danger, the series is a prequel to Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, which portrayed a heroic band of rebels who steal the plans to the Empire’s weapon of mass destruction – The Death Star – setting the stage for the events of the original 1977 film.

Andor sets the clock back five years from the events of Rogue One to tell the story of the film's hero, Cassian Andor, and his transformation from disinterested, cynical nobody into a rebel hero on his way to an epic destiny.