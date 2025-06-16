Disney+: best new shows & films streaming this week

Disney+: new this week

The Incredible Hulk (20 June)

The Incredible Hulk. Image: Universal Pictures. Streaming on Disney+.

Film (2008). In this Marvel Studio’s superhero film, Bruce Banner becomes the Hulk through gamma radiation and the military intends to capitalise on his transformative abilities for its ‘super soldier’ program. But Banner goes AWOL in an attempt to cure himself.

Starring Edward Norton, Liv Tyler, Tim Roth and William Hurt. Watch the trailer.

Disney+: recently added

Call Her Alex (10 June)

Series. What does it take to become the most influential female podcaster of a generation? Following Alex Cooper as she prepares for her first tour, this compelling two-part documentary series traces Cooper’s evolution – from a self-conscious kid growing up in Pennsylvania to the voice behind Call Her Daddy, a podcast that redefined the conversation for women everywhere. Watch the trailer.

Predator: Killer of Killers (6 June)

Predator: Killer of Killers. Image: Hulu/ Disney+.

Film (2025). An original animated action-adventure film set in the Predator universe. The anthology story follows three of the fiercest warriors in human history: a Viking raider guiding her young son on a bloody quest for revenge, a ninja in feudal Japan who turns against his Samurai brother in a brutal battle for succession, and a WWII pilot who takes to the sky to investigate an otherworldly threat to the Allied cause.

But while all these warriors are killers in their own right, they are merely prey for their new opponent – the ultimate killer of killers. Watch the trailer.

Tracker Season 2 – episodes 15–20 (28 May)

Tracker Season 2. Image: Disney+.

Series. Colter Shaw continues a season-long mystery: a decade-old case involving the disappearance of Gina Pickett, which has haunted him since the beginning. This case deeply impacts Colter, especially his connection with Gina’s sister Camille, and pushes him to make a rare promise to solve it.

Starring Justin Hartley, Fiona Rene and Abby McEnany.

Little Fires Everywhere (28 May)

Miniseries. Little Fires Everywhere follows the intertwined fates of the picture-perfect Richardson family and an enigmatic mother and daughter who upend their lives.

The story explores the weight of secrets, the nature of art and identity, the ferocious pull of motherhood – and the danger in believing that following the rules can avert disaster.

Starring Reese Witherspoon, Kerry Washington and Rosemarie DeWitt.

Adults (29 May)

FX’s Adults. Image: Disney+.

Series. Ensemble comedy series about a group of 20-somethings in New York trying to be good people, despite being neither ‘good’ nor ‘people’ yet.

Samir, Billie, Paul Baker, Issa and Anton are five friends crashing together in Samir’s childhood home, where they share their meals, anxieties and, occasionally, toothbrushes.

Whether they’re trying to get ahead at work, navigating the healthcare system, hosting a dinner party or dating in the age of Find My Friends, the group is finding that nothing about the real world is simple, and all their best intentions tend to make things worse.

Starring Stars Malik Elassal, Lucy Freyer and Jack Innanen. Watch the trailer.

Tucci in Italy (19 May)

Tucci in Italy. Image: Disn ey+.

Series. Stanley Tucci believes that the best way to understand a country is through its food. Nowhere is this truer than in Italy, where the shape of your pasta and the sauce you serve it with speak directly to identity – and differentiate each region from the next.

In this new series, Tucci is on a culinary quest to explore the connection between the food, the land and the people of the country he loves. Watch the trailer.

Will Trent: Season 3 episodes 8–18 (14 May)

Will Trent Season 3. Image: Disney+.

Series. Continues the story of GBI Special Agent Will Trent as he’s brought back from retirement to solve a murder case involving corrupt cops and violent gangsters. The season picks up six months after the events of Season 2, with Will still reeling from his actions and avoiding those he loves, including Angie. Will also develops a new love interest in Assistant District Attorney Marion Alba.