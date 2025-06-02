Disney+: best new shows & films streaming this week

Disney+: new this week

Predator: Killer of Killers (6 June)

Film (2025). An original animated action-adventure film set in the Predator universe. The anthology story follows three of the fiercest warriors in human history: a Viking raider guiding her young son on a bloody quest for revenge, a ninja in feudal Japan who turns against his Samurai brother in a brutal battle for succession, and a WWII pilot who takes to the sky to investigate an otherworldly threat to the Allied cause.

But while all these warriors are killers in their own right, they are merely prey for their new opponent – the ultimate killer of killers. Watch the trailer.

Disney+: recently added

Tracker Season 2 – episodes 15–20 (28 May)

Tracker Season 2. Image: Disney+.

Series. Colter Shaw continues a season-long mystery: a decade-old case involving the disappearance of Gina Pickett, which has haunted him since the beginning. This case deeply impacts Colter, especially his connection with Gina’s sister Camille, and pushes him to make a rare promise to solve it.

Starring Justin Hartley, Fiona Rene and Abby McEnany.

Little Fires Everywhere (28 May)

Miniseries. Little Fires Everywhere follows the intertwined fates of the picture-perfect Richardson family and an enigmatic mother and daughter who upend their lives.

The story explores the weight of secrets, the nature of art and identity, the ferocious pull of motherhood – and the danger in believing that following the rules can avert disaster.

Starring Reese Witherspoon, Kerry Washington and Rosemarie DeWitt.

Adults (29 May)

FX’s Adults. Image: Disney+.

Series. Ensemble comedy series about a group of 20-somethings in New York trying to be good people, despite being neither ‘good’ nor ‘people’ yet.

Samir, Billie, Paul Baker, Issa and Anton are five friends crashing together in Samir’s childhood home, where they share their meals, anxieties and, occasionally, toothbrushes.

Whether they’re trying to get ahead at work, navigating the healthcare system, hosting a dinner party or dating in the age of Find My Friends, the group is finding that nothing about the real world is simple, and all their best intentions tend to make things worse.

Starring Stars Malik Elassal, Lucy Freyer and Jack Innanen. Watch the trailer.

Tucci in Italy (19 May)

Tucci in Italy. Image: Disn ey+.

Series. Stanley Tucci believes that the best way to understand a country is through its food. Nowhere is this truer than in Italy, where the shape of your pasta and the sauce you serve it with speak directly to identity – and differentiate each region from the next.

In this new series, Tucci is on a culinary quest to explore the connection between the food, the land and the people of the country he loves. Watch the trailer.

Will Trent: Season 3 episodes 8–18 (14 May)

Will Trent Season 3. Image: Disney+.

Series. Continues the story of GBI Special Agent Will Trent as he’s brought back from retirement to solve a murder case involving corrupt cops and violent gangsters. The season picks up six months after the events of Season 2, with Will still reeling from his actions and avoiding those he loves, including Angie. Will also develops a new love interest in Assistant District Attorney Marion Alba.

The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives Season 2 (15 May)

The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives. Image: Disney+.

Series. The scandalous world of Mormon #MomTok is back and bigger than ever! When an original swinger from their infamous sex scandal makes a surprise return, friendships threaten to unravel as secrets, lies and allegations explode.

In a battle for the soul of #MomTok, will betrayal shatter the sisterhood, or will the truth set them free? Watch the trailer.