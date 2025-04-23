Disney+: best new shows and films streaming May 2025

Disney+: new in May

Beyblade X (1 May)

Beyblade X. Image: Disney+

Amateur Blader Robin Kazami finds himself out of a team when he is ditched by his friends after a crushing defeat. Luckily for him, a chance encounter with former champion Jaxon Cross leads these two unlikely teammates to join forces. Jaxon intends to climb back to the top of The X under the alias ‘Blader X’ and challenge his old teammate and current champ, Khrome Ryugu. When they find a third team member in mega-popular influencer Multi Nana-iro, the newly-formed Team Persona set their sights on going pro and claiming their spot at the top.

UFC Fight Night: Sandhagen (USA) vs Figueiredo (BRA) (4 May)

UFC Fight Night: Sandhagen versus Figueiredo (also known as UFC on ESPN 67 and UFC on ESPN+ 114) is an upcoming mixed martial arts event produced by the Ultimate Fighting Championship that will take place on 3 May 2025 at the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines, Iowa, US.

Star Wars: Tales of the Underworld (4 May)

Star Wars: Tales of the Underworld. Image: Disney+

Enter the galaxy’s dangerous underworld in this six-episode journey through the experiences of two iconic villains. Former assassin and bounty hunter Asajj Ventress is given a new chance at life and must go on the run with an unexpected new ally, while outlaw Cad Bane faces his past when he confronts an old friend, now a Marshal on the opposite side of the law.

Watch the trailer for Disney+’s Tales of the Underworld

Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge

A documentary that looks at the Disney theme park attraction based on the Star Wars franchise.

Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance

The making of the Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance attraction. The docuseries, which premiered in 2021, explores the creative process behind the attraction and the Imagineers who brought it to life.

MLB: LA Dodgers vs Atlanta Braves (5 May)

Major League Baseball game.

NBA Playoffs, Conference semi-finals (6 May)

Eight teams remain in the hunt for the NBA Championship as the NBA Conference Semi-Finals begin.

(Date may move to 4/5 May)

Shifting Gears (7 May)

Shifting Gears. Image: Disney+

This series follows Matt, a stubborn, widowed classic car restoration shop owner, whose life is upended when his estranged daughter Riley and her kids move in with him. This family drama explores their strained relationship and the challenges of cohabitating as they navigate co-parenting and conflicting lifestyles.

Magic of the Disney Treasure (9 May)

Documentary about the Disney Treasure cruise liner.

Will Trent: Season 3 [Episodes 8–18] (14 May)

Continues the story of GBI Special Agent Will Trent as he’s brought back from retirement to solve a murder case involving corrupt cops and violent gangsters. The season picks up six months after the events of Season 2, with Will still reeling from his actions and avoiding those he loves, including Angie. Will also develops a new love interest in Assistant District Attorney Marion Alba.

The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives: Season 2 (15 May)

The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives. Image: Disney+

The scandalous world of Mormon #MomTok is back and bigger than ever! When an original swinger from their infamous sex scandal makes a surprise return, friendships threaten to unravel as secrets, lies and allegations explode. In a battle for the soul of #MomTok, will betrayal shatter the sisterhood, or will the truth set them free?

Watch the trailer for The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives season 2

FX’s Welcome to Wrexham: Season 4 (16 May)

Welcome to Wrexham. Image: Disney+

In 2020, Rob McElhenney and Ryan Reynolds teamed up to purchase the fifth tier team Wrexham Football Club in the hopes of creating an underdog story the whole world could root for. The club achieved back-to-back promotions to bring them into EFL League One for the first time in 20 years. As they continue to rise in the pyramid, the stakes get higher with a new level of intensity, competition and costs.

Matteo Lane: The Al Dente Special (16 May)

Lane shares stories from his life, travels and family – like chatting with a friend over brunch. Filmed at the Broad Stage in Santa Monica last October.

WNBA: Season Start (17 May)

The start of the 2025 season of games in the Women’s National Basketball Association.

UFC Fight Night (18 May)

One of a series of weekly fight nights that feature lesser-known fighters and up-and-coming future stars of the UFC.

MLB: New York Mets vs New York Yankees (19 May)

Major League Baseball game.

Tucci in Italy (19 May)

Tucci in Italy. Image: Disney+

Stanley Tucci believes that the best way to understand a country is through its food. Nowhere is this truer than in Italy, where the shape of your pasta and the sauce you serve it with speak directly to identity – and differentiate each region from the next. In this new series, Tucci is on a culinary quest to explore the connection between the food, the land and the people of the country he loves.

Minnie’s Bow-Toons: Pet Hotel (20 May)

Cartoon that focuses on Minnie Mouse and Daisy Duck as they operate a pet hotel, providing a variety of amenities and activities for their furry, feathered and scaled guests. The hotel includes a spa and salon, a Clarabelle-led yoga studio, evening ‘pet-tertainment’ and a gourmet kitchen. The show also features pop star Finley Fabulous, voiced by Chrissie Fit.

Kaizen (21 May)

Become a mountaineer and climb Everest in one year to the day? That’s the dream of Inoxtag, a 21-year-old YouTuber who doesn’t practise any sport. By following him for a year, we discover in this documentary how he changed his life to achieve his dream.

Pirates: Behind the Legends [Episodes 1–8] (21 May)

With the help of historical experts and a wealth of pirate artefacts, this series charts the voyages and exploits of pirate legends such as John Ward and Anne Bonny, viewed as heroes to some and villains to others.

Tracker: Season 2 [Episodes 15–20] (28 May)

Colter Shaw faces a new season-long mystery: a decade-old case involving the disappearance of Gina Pickett, which has haunted him since the beginning. This case deeply impacts Colter, especially his connection with Gina’s sister Camille, and pushes him to make a rare promise to solve it. Beyond the season-long arc, each episode continues with Colter taking on new cases, finding missing persons and uncovering hidden secrets, often leading him down unexpected paths.

Little Fires Everywhere (28 May)

Little Fires Everywhere follows the intertwined fates of the picture-perfect Richardson family and an enigmatic mother and daughter who upend their lives. The story explores the weight of secrets, the nature of art and identity, the ferocious pull of motherhood – and the danger in believing that following the rules can avert disaster.

FX’s Adults (29 May)

FX’s Adults. Image: Disney+

Ensemble comedy series about a group of 20-somethings in New York trying to be good people, despite being neither ‘good’ nor ‘people’ yet.

Samir, Billie, Paul Baker, Issa and Anton are five friends crashing together in Samir’s childhood home, where they share their meals, anxieties and, occasionally, toothbrushes. The show puts a slightly heightened twist on the wins, losses and humiliations of starting out in the adult world. Whether they’re trying to get ahead at work, navigating the healthcare system, hosting a dinner party or dating in the age of Find My Friends, the group is finding that nothing about the real world is simple, and all their best intentions tend to make things worse.

These friends are works-in-progress, brimming with bad ideas and whatever their latest ‘theory of adulthood’ may be. But there’s one thing they consistently get right: showing up for each other.