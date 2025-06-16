BritBox: best new shows streaming this week

BritBox: recently added

Mandy – Seasons 1–3 (5 June)

Mandy. Image: BBC. Streaming on BritBox.

Mandy Carter, a hapless, jobless heroine, embarks on adventures that mostly end in disaster. While Mandy might have big dreams, the real issue is whether she can actually be bothered to achieve any of them.

Starring Diane Morgan, Michelle Greenidge and Michael Spicer.

Towards Zero (3 June)

Towards Zero. Image: BritBox.

Miniseries. When an elderly widow is brutally murdered in her quiet Gull’s Point home, Inspector Leach is thrust into a web of shocking twists. A failed suicide attempt, a false theft accusation, a malfunctioning hotel lift, and a tennis star’s tangled love life – what do these events have in common?

As Leach digs deeper, the connections between them become impossible to ignore, leading to a dark and unexpected truth. Each clue brings more questions, and just when you think you’ve figured it out, the shocking reveal will leave you reeling.

Starring Mimi Keene, Oliver Jackson-Cohen and Claudie Blakley. Watch the trailer.

Beyond Paradise Season 3 (3 June)

Beyond Paradise Season 3. Image: BritBox.

Series. Set against the idyllic backdrop of Devon and Cornwall, the Shipton Abbott team are back to solve more intriguing crimes, including a body found in the river on the county border, a baffling chocolate box poisoning, a historic farming feud and a spiking incident on the water.

Away from the police station, Martha and Humphrey try to overcome unexpected hurdles as foster parents, while the reappearance of Martha’s old flame Archie presents an unexpected challenge.

Starring Kris Marshall, Sally Bretton and Zahra Ahmadi.

Shetland Season 9 (3 June)

Series. A double missing person’s case blurs the lines between the personal and the professional, as Calder and Tosh are drawn into a labyrinthine investigation.

When Tosh’s friend Annie Bett goes missing, she suspects something is seriously wrong. Ruth Calder –now living in Shetland – has no time to recover from a life-threatening ordeal of her own, as together they set out in search of Annie and her young son, Noah.

Starring Ashley Jensen, Alison O’Donnell and Steven Robertson.

The Catch (3 June)

The Catch. Image: Channel 5. Streaming on BritBox.

Series. In this drama thriller series, Ed Collier, a struggling fisherman, attempts to protect his family when a man with a mysterious past that raises a number of questions enters into a relationship with his daughter.

Starring Jason Watkins, Aneurin Barnard and Poppy Gilbert.

Agatha Christie’s Murder is Easy (23 May)

Agatha Christie’s Murder is Easy. Image: BritBox.

Series. It’s England, 1954. On a train to London, Fitzwilliam meets Miss Pinkerton,who tells him a killer is on the loose in the sleepy English village of Wychwood under Ashe.

The villagers believe the deaths are mere accidents, but Miss Pinkerton knows otherwise – and when she’s later found dead on her way to Scotland Yard, Fitzwilliam feels he must find the killer before they can strike again. Because for a certain kind of person, murder is easy.

Starring David Jonsson, Penelope Wilton, Sinead Matthews, Douglas Henshal and Mark Bonnar.

Steeltown Murders (14 May)

Steeltown Murders. Image: BritBox.

Miniseries. Set in both 1973 and the early 2000s, Steeltown Murders centres on the hunt to catch the killer of three young women in the Port Talbot area and the remarkable story of how – in the first case of its kind – the mystery was solved almost 30 years later using pioneering DNA evidence.

Starring Philip Glenister, Scott Arthur, Steffan Rhdori and Sharon Morgan. Watch the trailer.