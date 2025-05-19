BritBox: best new shows streaming this week

BritBox: new this week

RHS Chelsea Flower Show (20–24 May)

The world’s most prestigious flower show returns, showcasing stunning floral designs and horticultural excellence.



The RHS Chelsea Flower Show brings together the best in garden design, floral artistry, and horticultural innovation. This iconic event features jaw dropping garden displays from renowned designers, expert florists, and horticulturists, all competing for the coveted gold medal.

From breathtaking floral arrangements to cutting-edge garden concepts, is a celebration of nature’s beauty and the creative minds behind it.

Hosted by Sophie Raworth, Joe Swift, Carol Klein, Adam Frost, Rachel de Thame and Arit Anderson.

Agatha Christie’s Murder is Easy (23 May)

Series. It’s England, 1954. On a train to London, Fitzwilliam meets Miss Pinkerton,who tells him a killer is on the loose in the sleepy English village of Wychwood under Ashe.

The villagers believe the deaths are mere accidents, but Miss Pinkerton knows otherwise – and when she’s later found dead on her way to Scotland Yard, Fitzwilliam feels he must find the killer before they can strike again. Because for a certain kind of person, murder is easy.

Starring David Jonsson, Penelope Wilton, Sinead Matthews, Douglas Henshal and Mark Bonnar.

BritBox: recently added

Steeltown Murders (14 May)

Miniseries. Set in both 1973 and the early 2000s, Steeltown Murders centres on the hunt to catch the killer of three young women in the Port Talbot area and the remarkable story of how – in the first case of its kind – the mystery was solved almost 30 years later using pioneering DNA evidence.

Contrasting the policing methods of the 1970s with the forensic breakthroughs of the early Noughties, Steeltown Murders is a portrait of a town dealing with the repercussions of an unsolved case three decades on, and asks if justice can ever truly be found.

Starring Philip Glenister, Scott Arthur, Steffan Rhdori and Sharon Morgan. Watch the trailer.

Happy Valley Season 3 (7 May)

Series. Sergeant Catherine Cawood returns for the final chapter of her journey. Confronting unresolved trauma, she is pulled into a new investigation that ties her back to her past.

As she faces off with the return of Tommy Lee Royce, a cold and vindictive serial rapist, Catherine must navigate a web of old wounds and shocking revelations. Tense, emotional, and full of suspense, this final season delivers a gripping conclusion to the beloved crime drama.

Starring Sarah Lancashire, James Norton, Siobhan Finneran and Rhys Connah. Watch the trailer.

Father Brown Season 12 (1 May)

Series. The quaint Cotswolds are abuzz with dastardly intrigue. Father Brown’s new ally is a playwright priest who has written the perfect murder. But is art imitating death?

There’s medieval murder at a battle re-enactment, a new nemesis lurking in the shadows and an old one who’s not quite as we remember him. And there are wedding bells for Chief Inspector Sullivan – until the secret is out that he’s not the real sleuth of the parish.

Starring Mark Williams, Claudie Blakley, John Burton, Tom Chambers and Ruby May Martinwood. Watch the trailer.

Beyond Paradise Seasons 1 & 2 (24 April)

Series. This spin-off from Death in Paradise follows DI Humphrey Goodman and his fiancée, Martha, as they leave London to start a new life on the Devon coast.

DI Humphrey takes up the vacant position of Detective Inspector at Shipton Abbott Police Station, a slightly antiquated outpost of the Devon and Cornwall Police District. Meanwhile, Martha’s keen to open up her own café. Both are hoping for a quiet lifestyle away from the stress and violence of the city. But it doesn’t take long for the couple to realise that countryside life is not going to be so quiet after all. For one thing, there’s the surprisingly high crime rate to contend with …

Starring Kris Marshall, Sally Bretton, Dylan Llewellyn and Zara Ahmadi. Watch the trailer.