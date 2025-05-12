BritBox: best new shows streaming this week

BritBox: new this week

2025 BAFTA Television Awards (12 May)

2025 BAFTA Television Awards. Image: BritBox.

Celebrate the best of British television at the BAFTA TV Awards.

The 2025 BAFTA Television Awards are celebrating the very best in TV of 2024. Hosted by Alan Cumming, the coverage will fast track to BritBox.

Baby Reindeer leads all titles with eight nominations, followed by Rivals, Slow Horses and BritBox’s own Mr Bates vs the Post Office with six each. Other shows earning nominations include The Traitors, Industry, Gavin & Stacey: The Finale, Wolf Hall: The Mirror and the Light and Shrinking.

Australian comedy series Colin From Accounts has landed a nomination in the International category alongside After The Party, Say Nothing, Shōgun, True Detective: Night Country and You Are Not Alone: Fighting The Wolfpack.

You can see a full list of nominations here.

Steeltown Murders (14 May)

Steeltown Murders. Image: BritBox.

Miniseries. Set in both 1973 and the early 2000s, Steeltown Murders centres on the hunt to catch the killer of three young women in the Port Talbot area and the remarkable story of how – in the first case of its kind – the mystery was solved almost 30 years later using pioneering DNA evidence.

Contrasting the policing methods of the 1970s with the forensic breakthroughs of the early Noughties, Steeltown Murders is a portrait of a town dealing with the repercussions of an unsolved case three decades on, and asks if justice can ever truly be found.

Starring Philip Glenister, Scott Arthur, Steffan Rhdori and Sharon Morgan. Watch the trailer.

BritBox: recently added

Happy Valley Season 3 (7 May)

Happy Valley Season 3. Image: BritBox.

Series. Sergeant Catherine Cawood returns for the final chapter of her journey. Confronting unresolved trauma, she is pulled into a new investigation that ties her back to her past.

As she faces off with the return of Tommy Lee Royce, a cold and vindictive serial rapist, Catherine must navigate a web of old wounds and shocking revelations. Tense, emotional, and full of suspense, this final season delivers a gripping conclusion to the beloved crime drama.

Starring Sarah Lancashire, James Norton, Siobhan Finneran and Rhys Connah. Watch the trailer.

Father Brown Season 12 (1 May)

Father Brown Season 12. Image: BritBox.

Series. The quaint Cotswolds are abuzz with dastardly intrigue. Father Brown’s new ally is a playwright priest who has written the perfect murder. But is art imitating death?

There’s medieval murder at a battle re-enactment, a new nemesis lurking in the shadows and an old one who’s not quite as we remember him. And there are wedding bells for Chief Inspector Sullivan – until the secret is out that he’s not the real sleuth of the parish.

Starring Mark Williams, Claudie Blakley, John Burton, Tom Chambers and Ruby May Martinwood. Watch the trailer.

Beyond Paradise Seasons 1 & 2 (24 April)

Series. This spin-off from Death in Paradise follows DI Humphrey Goodman and his fiancée, Martha, as they leave London to start a new life on the Devon coast.

DI Humphrey takes up the vacant position of Detective Inspector at Shipton Abbott Police Station, a slightly antiquated outpost of the Devon and Cornwall Police District. Meanwhile, Martha’s keen to open up her own café. Both are hoping for a quiet lifestyle away from the stress and violence of the city. But it doesn’t take long for the couple to realise that countryside life is not going to be so quiet after all. For one thing, there’s the surprisingly high crime rate to contend with …

Starring Kris Marshall, Sally Bretton, Dylan Llewellyn and Zara Ahmadi. Watch the trailer.

Beyond Paradise Christmas Special 2024 (24 April)

Beyond Paradise Christmas Special 2024. Image: BritBox.

Special. When a man is haunted by the ghost of his dead wife, Humphrey and the team investigate. Esther assumes there must be a rational explanation, but when Humphrey also spots the ghost, it’s clear there’s more to the case than meets the eye.

Meanwhile, Kelby deals with a missing person case when the Virgin Mary disappears from the church, and Martha struggles to communicate with foster teenager Jaiden. Can the Shipton Abbott police force solve these mysteries?

Starring Kris Marshall, Sally Bretton, Dylan Llewellyn and Zara Ahmadi.