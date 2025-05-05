BritBox: best new shows streaming this week

BritBox: new to streaming

Happy Valley Season 3 (7 May)

Happy Valley Season 3. Image: BritBox.

Series. Sergeant Catherine Cawood returns for the final chapter of her journey. Confronting unresolved trauma, she is pulled into a new investigation that ties her back to her past.

As she faces off with the return of Tommy Lee Royce, a cold and vindictive serial rapist, Catherine must navigate a web of old wounds and shocking revelations. Tense, emotional, and full of suspense, this final season delivers a gripping conclusion to the beloved crime drama.

Starring Sarah Lancashire, James Norton, Siobhan Finneran and Rhys Connah. Watch the trailer.

BritBox: recently added

Father Brown Season 12 (1 May)

Father Brown Season 12. Image: BritBox.

Series. The quaint Cotswolds are abuzz with dastardly intrigue. Father Brown’s new ally is a playwright priest who has written the perfect murder. But is art imitating death?

There’s medieval murder at a battle re-enactment, a new nemesis lurking in the shadows and an old one who’s not quite as we remember him. And there are wedding bells for Chief Inspector Sullivan – until the secret is out that he’s not the real sleuth of the parish.

Starring Mark Williams, Claudie Blakley, John Burton, Tom Chambers and Ruby May Martinwood. Watch the trailer.

Beyond Paradise Seasons 1 & 2 (24 April)

Series. This spin-off from Death in Paradise follows DI Humphrey Goodman and his fiancée, Martha, as they leave London to start a new life on the Devon coast.

DI Humphrey takes up the vacant position of Detective Inspector at Shipton Abbott Police Station, a slightly antiquated outpost of the Devon and Cornwall Police District. Meanwhile, Martha’s keen to open up her own café. Both are hoping for a quiet lifestyle away from the stress and violence of the city. But it doesn’t take long for the couple to realise that countryside life is not going to be so quiet after all. For one thing, there’s the surprisingly high crime rate to contend with …

Starring Kris Marshall, Sally Bretton, Dylan Llewellyn and Zara Ahmadi. Watch the trailer.

Beyond Paradise Christmas Special 2024 (24 April)

Beyond Paradise Christmas Special 2024. Image: BritBox.

Special. When a man is haunted by the ghost of his dead wife, Humphrey and the team investigate. Esther assumes there must be a rational explanation, but when Humphrey also spots the ghost, it’s clear there’s more to the case than meets the eye.

Meanwhile, Kelby deals with a missing person case when the Virgin Mary disappears from the church, and Martha struggles to communicate with foster teenager Jaiden. Can the Shipton Abbott police force solve these mysteries?

Starring Kris Marshall, Sally Bretton, Dylan Llewellyn and Zara Ahmadi.

Moonflower Murders Season 2 (15 April)

Moonflower Murders Season 2. Image: BritBox.

Series. Susan Ryeland is drawn into a tangled web of mystery when a woman disappears from a British country hotel, and a murder from eight years ago resurfaces.

As she delves into the investigation, Susan uncovers unsettling connections to the works of the late Alan Conway, whose novels always seemed to mirror darker truths. The deeper she digs, the more the boundaries between fiction and reality blur, leading to chilling revelations that shake her to the core. With each twist and turn, Moonflower Murders keeps you guessing.

By blending complex characters, an immersive setting, and a multi-layered narrative, the series will leave you captivated until the very last clue.

Starring Lesley Manville, Timothy McMullan, Daniel Mays, Michael Maloney and Conleth Hill. Watch the trailer.

The Great British Sewing Bee Season 9 (17 April)

Series. We’re back again with a new group of amateur sewers taking on challenges as they compete to be named Britain’s best home sewer.

Boat Story (11 April)

Boat Story. Image: BritBox.

Six-episode miniseries. A high-octane thriller about two strangers who discover an abandoned drug haul on an isolated beach.

When two hard up strangers, Janet and Samuel, stumble across a haul of cocaine on a shipwrecked boat, they can’t believe their luck. But it soon proves a poisoned chalice when they find themselves entangled with the police, masked hitmen, and a sharply-suited French mobster known only as ‘The Tailor’.

Boat Story twists and turns with character-driven, surprising storytelling, hilarious and moving in equal turns. Off-beat humour juxtaposes with high-octane action sequences, on the beautiful but bleak Yorkshire coastline.

Starring Daisy Haggard, Paterson Joseph, Tchéky Karyo and Joanna Scanlan. Watch the trailer.