Binge: new shows & films streaming May 2025

Binge: new this month

Taskmaster UK Season 19 (2 May)

The wildly popular comedy game show is back, with a fresh batch of contestants taking part in often-absurd and always-hilarious challenges, guided by host Greg Davies and his trusty assistant, Little Alex Horne. This year’s line-up includes Ghosts star Mathew Baynton, podcaster Rosie Ramsey, The Good Place comedian Jason Mantzoukas, comedian Fatiha El-Ghorri and sketch comic Stevie Martin.

Gen Well (5 May)

This new docuseries, created in partnership with Amcal Pharmacy, offers a fresh perspective on improving Aussie families’ health and wellbeing. Across 10 episodes, key topics such as sleep, stress, pain management and women’s health are explored, with trusted advice from Amcal Pharmacists to help viewers rethink their approach to health. Hosted by Ali Daddo.

Ghost Cat Anzu (5 May)

Ghost Cat Anzu. Image: Kismet Films. Streaming on Binge.

Film (2024). Anime adventure following the friendship between Karin, a strong-minded girl sent to live with her monk granddad in the Japanese countryside, and Anzu, the even-more unpredictable phantom feline who acts as her guardian. Starring Mirai Moriyama and Noa Gotô.

Transformers One (6 May)

Transformers One. Image: Paramount Pictures. Streaming on Binge.

Film (2024). In this action epic, we get the untold origin story of Optimus Prime and Megatron, sworn enemies who once were friends and changed the fate of Cybertron forever. Starring Chris Hemsworth, Scarlett Johansson and Keegan-Michael Key.

Strife Season 2 (8 May)

Strife. Image: Kane Skennar/ Binge.

Digital publisher Evelyn is set to take Eve Life, Australia’s first women’s website, to new heights with a fancy new office and some fresh faces on the team. But a rival site, relentless online trolls and the chaos of her personal life have her second-guessing everything. Navigating a cutthroat digital landscape isn’t getting any easier. Starring Asher Keddie.

2025 BAFTA Television Awards with P&O Cruises (12 May)

Celebrate the best of British television at the annual BAFTA TV awards, featuring categories like Drama Series, Scripted Comedy, Factual Entertainment and Single Documentary. This year’s ceremony will take place at London’s Royal Festival Hall, and will be presented by multi-award-winning actor, writer, producer and TV host Alan Cumming.

Billion Dollar Playground Season 1 (13 May)

From the creators of Big Miracles and Outback Ringer, this eight-part docuseries dives into the world of ultra-wealthy guests who pay a premium for high-end holiday homes – and the elite concierge team that keeps things running. With sky-high expectations and 24/7 demands, it’s a revealing look into the intense world of luxury hospitality.

Honest Renovations Season 1 (26 May)

In this home improvement show with a twist, actors, entrepreneurs and best friends Jessica Alba and Lizzy Mathis help families take their homes from cluttered and chaotic to functional and fabulous. The duo not only deliver stunning makeovers that ease the pressures of family life, but also engage in candid conversations about the challenges of parenting.

Saturday Night (29 May)

Film (2024). In 1975, a ferocious troupe of young comedians and writers changed television forever. Find out what happened behind the scenes in the 90 minutes leading up to the first broadcast of Saturday Night Live in this docudrama. Starring Gabriel LaBelle, Rachel Sennot and Cory Michael Smith.

Spit (30 May)

Spit. Image: Transmission Films.

Film (2025). In this dark comedy, an ex-con returns to Australia after 20 years, gets detained. He faces old enemies, makes new friends in detention, and teaches his version of Australian mateship while staying ahead. Starring David Wenham, Sami Afuni and Kenaan Ali. Watch the trailer.

From ScreenHub’s review of Spit:

Released back in 2003, Gettin’ Square is not a classic Aussie crime film. It’s no Chopper or Two Hands or the original Mystery Road movies; if you watched The Square by mistake you’d have seen a much grittier film. But it is a reasonably entertaining romp heavily influenced by the Guy Ritchie style of frantic plotting and pushy characters, with one big drawcard: Johnny ‘Spit’ Spiteri (David Wenham).

In Gettin’ Square, Spit is a supporting character who runs riot, all but taking over the film thanks to an extremely committed performance from Wenham as a junkie who in real life would be annoying as hell. Fortunately, in the film he’s mostly gumming up the schemes of a bunch of low-rent criminals we like even less.

With his whiny voice, sweaty demeanour and circular ‘logic’ bubbling up every time he starts talking (and he never stops), he’s that guy hanging around the local mall you never, ever want to run into. And now he’s got his own movie. Read more …