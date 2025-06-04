Binge: new shows & films streaming June 2025

Binge: new in June

Rewriting Trump (1 June)

Film (2025). Filmed over a year, this film tells the story of Trump’s return to power through the lens of biographer and New York Times best-selling author, Michael Wolf.

Starring Robert De Niro and Jane Fonda.

Great Canadian Bake Off Season 8 (3 June)

Series. The Great Canadian Baking Show returns for its sixth season with Ann Pornel and Alan Shane Lewis hosting 10 of the country’s best amateur bakers in the iconic baking tent. The bakers are welcomed with Cake Week, and a series of challenges designed to reveal their skills and personalities.

1000LB Sisters Season 6 (3 June)

Series. This season follows the Slaton sisters, Amy and Tammy, as they continue their journey of weight loss and navigate life’s challenges. Amy wants to have children but struggles with fertility due to her weight, while Tammy is struggling with near-bedridden status.

Below Deck Season 12

Series. Chronicling the lives of the crew members who work and reside aboard a superyacht during charter season. Season will have Captain Kerry and the crew will navigate tense work dynamics and tangled love triangles on the high seas, as they deal with ‘high-maintenance charter guests’.

Mr Loverman (4 June)

Series. Barrington Jedidiah Walker (Barry to his mates) is a 74 year old, Antiguan born, exuberant Hackney personality, renowned for his dapper taste and fondness for retro suits. Carmel, his wife of 50 years, senses that Barry has been cheating on her with other women. Little does she know what’s really going on: a secret, passionate affair with his best friend and soulmate, Morris.

Starring Sharon D Clarke and Lennie James.

Smile 2 (4 June)

Film (2024). A sequel to Smile (2022), about to embark on a new world tour, global pop sensation Skye Riley begins to experience increasingly terrifying and inexplicable events. Overwhelmed by the escalating horrors and pressures of fame, she must face her dark past to regain control of her life before it spirals out of control.

Starring Naomi Scott and Rosemarie DeWitt.

Anora (11 June)

Anora. Image: Neon. Streaming on Binge.

Film (2025). Anora, a young woman from Brooklyn, gets her chance at a Cinderella story when she meets and marries the son of an oligarch. Once the news reaches Russia, her fairytale is threatened as the parents set out for New York to get the marriage annulled.

Starring Mikey Madison and Paul Weissman.

Mix Tape (12 June)

Mix Tape. Image: Binge.

Series. An Irish-Australian miniseries starring Teresa Palmer and Jim Sturgess adapted from a novel of the same name by Jane Sanderson. In Sheffield in 1989, a blossoming romance develops between Alison and Daniel. Many years later, and living in opposite sides of the world, they reconnect over a shared memory they have of a song.

Starring Teresa Palmer and Jim Sturgess. Watch the trailer.

Revival (13 June)

Series. In a rural Wisconsin town where the recently deceased have come back to life, Officer Dana Cypress, the Sheriff’s daughter and a single working mom on the force, makes a startling discovery: her younger sister, Em Cypress, is one of the Revived.

Starring Flora McInroy and Steven Ogg.

Real Housewives of Cheshire Season 18 (20 June)

Series. Rich, glamorous, powerful, and well-preserved housewives allow cameras into their lives to show viewers their lives.

Love It or List It Season 1 (25 June)

Series. In the New Zealand version of the show, home-owners facing the decision of renovating or moving are presented with two options: either love their existing home with a renovation, or list it and find a new one. Phil Spencer, the show’s host, takes on the role of convincing homeowners to list their current home and find a new one, while interior designer Kirstie Allsopp helps them love their current home through renovation.

Wicked (26 June)

Wicked. Image: Universal Pictures. Streaming on Binge.

Film (2024). Set in the Land of Oz before and after Dorothy Gale arrives from Kansas, the plot follows Elphaba and Glinda’s friendship being put to the test as they embrace their new respective identities as the Wicked Witch of the West and Glinda the Good, and how the consequences of their actions will change all of Oz forever.

Starring Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande.

Eva Longoria Searching For Mexico (27 June)

Series. A travel and food show where actress Eva Longoria explores the rich culinary and cultural tapestry of Mexico. The series follows her journey across different regions, discovering how Mexican history and culture influence its globally loved cuisine.

Backside of Television (30 June)

Series. A comedy series exploring all the ridiculous, depressing and outright shameful moments in the wild history of Australian television.

Starring Mitch McTaggart.