Binge: best new shows streaming this week

Binge: new this week

Real Housewives of Cheshire Season 18 (20 June)

Real Housewives of Cheshire. Image: Binge.

Series. Rich, glamorous, powerful, and well-preserved housewives allow cameras into their lives to show viewers their lives. This season features returning housewives Ell Egar, Lauren Simon, Lystra Adams and Paige Chohan, who will be joined by some of the most iconic housewives from the ten years the show has been running.

In a bid to heal the cavernous divide in their friendships, the group head to an incredible five-star retreat on the Island of Koh Samui. But it’s not only the tropical weather turning up the heat, as drama erupts.

Binge: recently added

Anora (11 June)

Anora. Image: Neon. Streaming on Binge.

Film (2025). Anora, a young woman from Brooklyn, gets her chance at a Cinderella story when she meets and marries the son of an oligarch. Once the news reaches Russia, her fairytale is threatened as the parents set out for New York to get the marriage annulled.

Starring Mikey Madison and Paul Weissman.

Mix Tape (12 June)

Mix Tape. Image: Binge.

Series. An Irish-Australian miniseries starring Teresa Palmer and Jim Sturgess adapted from a novel of the same name by Jane Sanderson. In Sheffield in 1989, a blossoming romance develops between Alison and Daniel. Many years later, and living in opposite sides of the world, they reconnect over a shared memory they have of a song.

Starring Teresa Palmer and Jim Sturgess. Watch the trailer.

Revival (13 June)

Series. In a rural Wisconsin town where the recently deceased have come back to life, Officer Dana Cypress, the Sheriff’s daughter and a single working mom on the force, makes a startling discovery: her younger sister, Em Cypress, is one of the Revived.

Starring Flora McInroy and Steven Ogg.

Rewriting Trump (1 June)

Film (2025). Filmed over a year, this film tells the story of Trump’s return to power through the lens of biographer and New York Times best-selling author, Michael Wolf.

Starring Robert De Niro and Jane Fonda.

Great Canadian Bake Off Season 8 (3 June)

Series. The Great Canadian Baking Show returns for its sixth season with Ann Pornel and Alan Shane Lewis hosting 10 of the country’s best amateur bakers in the iconic baking tent. The bakers are welcomed with Cake Week, and a series of challenges designed to reveal their skills and personalities.

1000LB Sisters Season 6 (3 June)

Series. This season follows the Slaton sisters, Amy and Tammy, as they continue their journey of weight loss and navigate life’s challenges. Amy wants to have children but struggles with fertility due to her weight, while Tammy is struggling with near-bedridden status.

Below Deck Season 12 (3 June)

Series. Chronicling the lives of the crew members who work and reside aboard a superyacht during charter season. Season will have Captain Kerry and the crew will navigate tense work dynamics and tangled love triangles on the high seas, as they deal with ‘high-maintenance charter guests’.

Mr Loverman (4 June)

Series. Barrington Jedidiah Walker (Barry to his mates) is a 74 year old, Antiguan born, exuberant Hackney personality, renowned for his dapper taste and fondness for retro suits. Carmel, his wife of 50 years, senses that Barry has been cheating on her with other women. Little does she know what’s really going on: a secret, passionate affair with his best friend and soulmate, Morris.

Spit (30 May)

Spit. Image: Transmission Films.

Film (2025). In this dark comedy, an ex-con returns to Australia after 20 years, gets detained. He faces old enemies, makes new friends in detention, and teaches his version of Australian mateship while staying ahead. Starring David Wenham, Sami Afuni and Kenaan Ali. Watch the trailer.