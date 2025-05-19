Binge: best new shows streaming this week

Binge: new this week

Antiques Roadshow Season 46 (19 May)

Series. We’re back with the long, long, long-running British TV show in which appraisers travel around the UK to put a backstory – and price tag – on the various antiques brought to them by locals, most of whom seem to be hanging on for a valuation, and hoping they can say ‘oh, my word, that much?’ while only half-listening to the history of the piece.

Hosted by Fiona Bruce. Watch the trailer.

The Masters Of The Reich Season 1 (21 May)

Series. Honing in on the strategies and discussions that led to the blitzkrieg (1939-1940) that paved the way for Nazi Germany to run rampant throughout Europe.

High Country Farm Season 2 (21 May)

Series. Celebrity chef Nadia Lim and her family have made the move to become farmers in Queenstown, a stunning wilderness location on New Zealand’s South Island. But what comes next?

Binge: recently added

Billion Dollar Playground Season 1 (13 May)

Series. From the creators of Big Miracles and Outback Ringer, this eight-part docuseries dives into the world of ultra-wealthy guests who pay a premium for high-end holiday homes – and the elite concierge team that keeps things running.

With sky-high expectations and 24/7 demands, it’s a revealing look into the intense world of luxury hospitality. Watch the trailer.

From ScreenHub’s review of Billion Dollar Playground:

Sadly for fans of European movies where rich snobs and their hard done-by staff are trapped somewhere and the tables slowly turn until everyone dies of the plague, here the experience is confined to fancy meals, gorgeous views and impeccable service no matter what the request.

Sure, sometimes those requests involve a male gardener tearing off his shirt while the wealthy female holiday-makers cheer, but if you’re going to let morals and a sense of decorum – or just basic hygiene – shape your behaviour then you’re just not cut out for life amongst the 1%. No war but class war! Sorry, no idea where that came from.

If you’re thinking this sounds a lot like popular reality show franchise Below Decks, this is completely different because that’s set on fancy yachts and this is set in fancy houses. Read more …

Ghost Cat Anzu (5 May)

Film (2024). Anime adventure following the friendship between Karin, a strong-minded girl sent to live with her monk granddad in the Japanese countryside, and Anzu, the even-more unpredictable phantom feline who acts as her guardian. Starring Mirai Moriyama and Noa Gotô.

Transformers One (6 May)

Film (2024). In this action epic, we get the untold origin story of Optimus Prime and Megatron, sworn enemies who once were friends and changed the fate of Cybertron forever. Starring Chris Hemsworth, Scarlett Johansson and Keegan-Michael Key.

Strife Season 2 (8 May)

Digital publisher Evelyn is set to take Eve Life, Australia’s first women’s website, to new heights with a fancy new office and some fresh faces on the team. But a rival site, relentless online trolls and the chaos of her personal life have her second-guessing everything. Navigating a cutthroat digital landscape isn’t getting any easier. Starring Asher Keddie. Watch the trailer.

90 Day Fiancé Season 11 (7 April)

Series. Long distance relationships are tested when Non-US citizens are granted K1 visas (which allows them 90 days to travel to the US, to marry their American fiancè or risk getting deported). If they get married, they’re eligible to get green cards to become US citizens. Watch the trailer.