Binge: best new shows & films streaming this week

Binge: new this week

Love It or List It Season 1 (25 June)

Series. In the New Zealand version of the show, home-owners facing the decision of renovating or moving are presented with two options: either love their existing home with a renovation, or list it and find a new one.

Phil Spencer, the show’s host, takes on the role of convincing homeowners to list their current home and find a new one, while interior designer Kirstie Allsopp helps them love their current home through renovation.

Wicked (26 June)

Wicked. Image: Universal Pictures. Streaming on Binge.

Film (2024). Set in the Land of Oz before and after Dorothy Gale arrives from Kansas, the plot follows Elphaba and Glinda’s friendship being put to the test as they embrace their new respective identities as the Wicked Witch of the West and Glinda the Good, and how the consequences of their actions will change all of Oz forever.

Starring Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande. Watch the trailer.

From ScreenHub’s review of Wicked:

The sets are gorgeous, the costumes are divinely detailed, and the camera work looks a helluva lot better than what you see in the trailers. The bigger the screen, the better. The Emerald City deserves to be seen in as many pixels as possible. Read more …

Eva Longoria Searching For Mexico (27 June)

Series. A travel and food show where actress Eva Longoria explores the rich culinary and cultural tapestry of Mexico. The series follows her journey across different regions, discovering how Mexican history and culture influence its globally loved cuisine.

Binge: recently added

Real Housewives of Cheshire Season 18 (20 June)

Real Housewives of Cheshire. Image: Binge.

Series. Rich, glamorous, powerful, and well-preserved housewives allow cameras into their lives to show viewers their lives. This season features returning housewives Ell Egar, Lauren Simon, Lystra Adams and Paige Chohan, who will be joined by some of the most iconic housewives from the ten years the show has been running.

In a bid to heal the cavernous divide in their friendships, the group head to an incredible five-star retreat on the Island of Koh Samui. But it’s not only the tropical weather turning up the heat, as drama erupts.

Anora (11 June)

Anora. Image: Neon. Streaming on Binge.

Film (2025). Anora, a young woman from Brooklyn, gets her chance at a Cinderella story when she meets and marries the son of an oligarch. Once the news reaches Russia, her fairytale is threatened as the parents set out for New York to get the marriage annulled.

Starring Mikey Madison and Paul Weissman.

Mix Tape (12 June)

Mix Tape. Image: Binge.

Series. An Irish-Australian miniseries starring Teresa Palmer and Jim Sturgess adapted from a novel of the same name by Jane Sanderson. In Sheffield in 1989, a blossoming romance develops between Alison and Daniel. Many years later, and living in opposite sides of the world, they reconnect over a shared memory they have of a song.

Starring Teresa Palmer and Jim Sturgess. Watch the trailer.

From ScreenHub’s review of Mix Tape:

Lifting a few of its vibes from Richard Linklater’s Before trilogy, some of High Fidelity’s author Nick Hornby’s pop-infused work, and even a little Wes Anderson in its heady rush of young love and adult disillusion, it’s understandable that Mix Tape won the Audience Award at the SXSW Festival in Austin, Texas earlier this year. Read more …

Revival (13 June)

Series. In a rural Wisconsin town where the recently deceased have come back to life, Officer Dana Cypress, the Sheriff’s daughter and a single working mom on the force, makes a startling discovery: her younger sister, Em Cypress, is one of the Revived.

Starring Flora McInroy and Steven Ogg.