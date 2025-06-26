Binge: best new shows & films streaming July 2025

Binge: streaming in July

Emelia Pérez (4 July)

Zoe Saldaña in Emilia Pérez. Image: Pathé Distribution. Streaming on Binge.

Film (2024). Emilia Pérez is an audacious fever dream that defies genres and expectations. Through liberating song and dance and bold visuals, this odyssey follows the journey of four remarkable women in Mexico, each pursuing their own happiness.

Starring Karla Sofía Gascónm, Zoe Saldaña and Selena Gomez. Watch the trailer.

Suits Seasons 1–9 (17 July)

Suits. Image: Binge.

Series. Suits delivers nine slick seasons of legal drama, sharp dialogue and unforgettable characters. Follow brilliant fraud Mike Ross and closer Harvey Specter as they bend the rules, win big cases and battle office politics. Witty, addictive and stylish, its courtroom TV at its best.

Nosferatu (24 July)

Nosferatu. Image: Aidan Monaghan/ Universal Pictures. Streaming on Binge.

Film (2024). Robert Eggers’ Nosferatu is a gothic tale of obsession between a haunted young woman and the terrifying vampire infatuated with her, causing untold horror in its wake.

Starring Bill Skarsgård, Nicholas Hoult, Lily-Rose Depp and Aaron Taylor-Johnson.

Botched Season 4 (28 July)

Series. In Season 4 of Botched, world-renowned surgeons tackle the most shocking plastic surgery fails yet. From extreme transformations to emotional reveals, every episode is jaw-dropping; expect high drama, real stakes and incredible makeovers. It’s the fix-it show you can’t look away from.

The Great Australian Bake Off Season 8 (29 July)

The Great Australian Bake Off Season 8. Image: Stu Bryce/ Binge.

Series. Turn your ovens on and grab your aprons, in 2025, twelve new bakers will be donning their aprons and taking their place in the magical Bake Off shed, guided by culinary icons Rachel Khoo and Darren Purchese, along with hilarious hosts, comedians Natalie Tran and Tom Walker.

Arrested Development Seasons 1–4 (29 July)

Series. Four seasons of brilliantly dysfunctional comedy Arrested Development. Follow the eccentric Bluth family as they navigate business scandals, bizarre schemes and endless awkwardness. It’s an absurdly funny cult favourite.

Binge: recent highlights

Wicked (26 June)

Wicked. Image: Universal Pictures. Streaming on Binge.

Film (2024). Set in the Land of Oz before and after Dorothy Gale arrives from Kansas, the plot follows Elphaba and Glinda’s friendship being put to the test as they embrace their new respective identities as the Wicked Witch of the West and Glinda the Good, and how the consequences of their actions will change all of Oz forever.

Starring Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande.

Mix Tape (12 June)

Mix Tape. Image: Binge.

Series. An Irish-Australian miniseries starring Teresa Palmer and Jim Sturgess adapted from a novel of the same name by Jane Sanderson. In Sheffield in 1989, a blossoming romance develops between Alison and Daniel. Many years later, and living in opposite sides of the world, they reconnect over a shared memory they have of a song.

Starring Teresa Palmer and Jim Sturgess. Watch the trailer.

Anora (11 June)

Anora. Image: Neon. Streaming on Binge.

Film (2025). Anora, a young woman from Brooklyn, gets her chance at a Cinderella story when she meets and marries the son of an oligarch. Once the news reaches Russia, her fairytale is threatened as the parents set out for New York to get the marriage annulled.

Starring Mikey Madison and Paul Weissman.

Revival (13 June)

Series. In a rural Wisconsin town where the recently deceased have come back to life, Officer Dana Cypress, the Sheriff’s daughter and a single working mom on the force, makes a startling discovery: her younger sister, Em Cypress, is one of the Revived.

Starring Flora McInroy and Steven Ogg.