Binge: best new shows & films streaming April 2025

Binge: new in April

The Listeners Season 1 (1 April)

Series. The Listeners centres on Claire (Rebecca Hall), a popular English teacher, who begins to hear a low humming sound that no one else around her can hear.

The Daily Show (2 April)

Series. The return of the satirical news program that parodies current events, politics and media, using humour and skits to comment on the news.

Line of Duty Seasons 1–6 (4 April)

Series. Line of Duty follows DS Steve Arnott, a former counter-terrorism officer who is transferred to Anti-Corruption Unit 12 (AC-12) after refusing to agree to cover up an unlawful shooting by his own team.

At AC-12 Arnott is partnered with DC Kate Fleming, a highly-commended undercover officer with a keen investigative instinct. They work under the supervision of Superintendent Ted Hastings, uncovering corruption within the fictional Central Police.

And Mrs (4 April)

Film (2024). When reluctant bride-to-be Gemma’s fiancé drops dead, she insists on going ahead with the wedding anyway – vowing to overcome public opinion, the law of the land, and her loved one’s objections. Starring Aisling Bea, Billie Lourd, Colin Hanks.

Speak No Evil (4 April)

Film (2024). On a vacation in Toscana, a Danish family instantly becomes friends with a Dutch family. Months later, the Danish couple receives an unexpected invitation. It doesn’t take long before the joy of reunion is replaced with misunderstandings.

Starring James McAvoy, Mackenzie Davis and Scoot McNairy. Watch the trailer.

90 Day Fiancé – Season 11 (7 April)

Series. Long distance relationships are tested when Non-US citizens are granted K1 visas (which allows them 90 days to travel to the US, to marry their American fiancè or risk getting deported). If they get married, they’re eligible to get green cards to become US citizens.

The Great American Bake Off Season 6 (15 April)

Series. The show follows contestants vying to become the America’s top baker, featuring judges Zach Cherry and Paul Hollywood.

Station 19 Seasons 1–7 (17 April)

Series. Station 19 is an American action and procedural drama that is a spin-off of Grey’s Anatomy, the long-running medical drama.

The series focuses on the professional and personal lives of firefighters and paramedics working at the Seattle Fire Department’s fictional Station 19.

Wild Robot (18 April)

Film (2024). This film tells the story of an intelligent robot stranded on an uninhabited island after a shipwreck. To survive the harsh surroundings, she bonds with the native animals and cares for an orphaned baby goose. The film was nominated for three Oscars.

A Quiet Place: Day One (7 March)

A Quiet Place: Day One. Image: Paramount Pictures. Streaming on Binge.

Film (2024). Taking place before the events of the first two films (A Quiet Place and A Quiet Place Part II), a terminally ill cancer patient named Sam must survive the initial impact of the Death Angels in New York City, Along with her cat Frodo and a man named Eric.

The Last Anniversary Season 1 (27 March)

The last Anniversary. Image: Binge.

Scribbly Gum Island is a place of many secrets. The one that made it famous – the disappearance of a young couple decades ago – might have made the island a destination for true crime tourists but when it comes to secrets, the three generations of women that call Scribbly Gum home hold far more.

Based on Liane Moriarty’s bestselling novel, The Last Anniversary is a wickedly funny, heartfelt dramedy wrapped in a gripping mystery about family, motherhood and the women who define the generations that come after them. Watch the trailer

