Best new shows to stream this week on Netflix, Disney, AMC, Stan, Prime, ABC iview, BritBox, SBS and more

Netflix: stream this week

With Love, Meghan (4 March)

With Love, Meghan. Image: Netflix. Stream this week.

Series. Meghan, Duchess of Sussex invites friends and famous guests to a beautiful California estate, where she shares cooking, gardening and hosting tips.

Starring Meghan Markle. Watch the trailer.

Formula 1: Drive to Survive Season 7 (7 March)

Series. Familiar faces make a comeback, team stalwarts defect to arch rivals, and new champions emerge in one of Formula 1’s most tumultuous seasons yet.

Plankton: The Movie (7 March)

Film (2025). Plankton’s tangled love story with his sentient computer wife goes sideways when she takes a stand – and decides to destroy the world without him.

ABC iview: stream this week

Four Corners: Tobacco Wars (3 March)

Documentary. Investigative journalist Dan Oakes uncovers the secrets of Australia’s black-market tobacco trade in Tobacco Wars.

With illicit cigarettes readily available in cash-only stores and distributed by unmarked vans across the country, this investigation reveals a vast network stretching from Melbourne’s suburban tobacconists to international smuggling routes.

Using concealed cameras and exclusive access to law enforcement, the Four Corners team follows the illicit pipeline, exposing the lucrative industry that is fueling violent organised crime while robbing the government of billions in lost revenue.

Australian Story: Home Truths – Vincent Fantauzzo (3 March)

Australian Story: Home Truths – Vincent Fantauzzo. Stream this week. Image: ABC iview.

Documentary. When celebrated portrait artist Vincent Fantauzzo first appeared on Australian Story in 2019 to talk about his dyslexia, he received a phenomenal public response.

But at that time, Vincent wasn’t able to be entirely honest about his life story. After his father died, Vincent was able to confront his traumatic childhood in a way he had previously kept hidden – even from his wife, actor Asher Keddie.

‘He’s been able to break that cycle of dysfunction because he’s started to tell the truth,” Asher tells Australian Story.

‘I’ve dealt with a lot of things I was hiding for a long time,’ says Vincent.

Now, Vincent is unveiling the painful reality of his relationship with his father and the dark truths of his childhood. And doing so has helped him become the type of father he wished he’d had.

BritBox: stream this week

Miriam and Alan: Lost in Scotland (3 March)

Miriam and Alan: Lost in Scotland. Image: Graeme Hunter PIctures. Streaming on BritBox. Stream this week.

Series. in this travel documentary series, actors Miriam Margolyes and Alan Cumming step back in time to return to their Scottish roots, taking to the roads in a motorhome as they make their way through Scotland’s stunning Highlands.

The Hardacres (5 March)

The Hardacres. Image: BritBox. Stream this week.

Series. This period drama from the makers of All Creatures Great and Small follows the ambitious Hardacres family as they adapt from living on a grimy fish dock to a sprawling country Yorkshire estate, chronicling the sweeping rags to riches story of a working class family in 1890s Yorkshire. With their newfound wealth, the Hardacres must make a new life in their new home, and navigate the world of aristocrats and high society.

Starring Claire Cooper, Julie Graham, Liam McMamahon and Adam Little. Watch the trailer.

SBS On Demand: stream this week

Am I Being Unreasonable? Season 2 (5 March)

Series. The award-winning off-kilter British comedy thriller returns with laughs and plots twists aplenty after the revelation Nic (Daisy May Cooper) not so accidentally killed her lover Alex (David Fynn). The new season begins where the previous one left Nic … mid panic attack.

Has Nic got away with murder? Possibly. And has she raised her son Ollie (Lennie Rush) to follow in her footsteps? That’s the worry. Kicked out of the family home, Nic is reduced to sharing a caravan with not so trustworthy best friend Jen (Selin Hizli).

Insight (4 March)

Series. Australia’s favourite show for nuanced discussion and debate around taboo topics, Insight delves boldly into challenging subjects impacting Australians around the country, with host Kumi Taguchi providing a safe space for ordinary people to talk to each other without judgement.

Series. Dateline is an award-winning international documentary series and is Australia’s longest-running international current affairs program. Each week Dateline scours the globe to bring you special characters and a world of daring stories. This season, it continues to explore the global trends, people and stories shaping our increasingly connected world.

Australia: An Unofficial History (5 March)

Australia: An Unofficial History. Image: SBS On Demand.

Series (three parts). Journey back in time with screen legend and two-time Academy Award nominee Jacki Weaver to uncover a forgotten vault of 1970s films in this compelling new SBS series. Weaver is joined by an all-star cast of commentators who react to each film through a contemporary lens, including filmmaker Phillip Noyce AO, cultural critics Benjamin Law and Jan Fran, comedian Zoë Coombs Marr, broadcaster Leila Gurruwiwi, actress Rachael Maza and pioneering Indigenous activist Dr. Gary Foley.

Watch the trailer.

James Brown: Say It Loud (6 March)

Series. Take a look back at James Brown’s legacy with some interviews with friends, family, collaborators and proteges. Also showing his beloved music catalogue and includes archival footage that has never been seen before. Featuring interviews with LL Cool J, Questlove and Mick Jagger.

The 355 (7 March)

Film (2022). When a top-secret weapon falls into mercenary hands, a CIA agent will need to join forces with a rival German agent, a former MI6 ally and a skilled Columbian psychologist on a mission to retrieve it. Starring Jessica Chastain, Penélope Cruz, Bingbing Fan and Diane Kruger.

Paramount+: stream this week

Geordie Stories: Charlotte’s New Baby Season 1 (5 March)

Series. Charlotte Crosby is back in a new spin-off four-part series. Geordie Stories: Charlotte’s New Baby provides an intimate look at Charlotte Crosby’s life as she navigates her second pregnancy, balancing motherhood, her television career and personal challenges. Watch the trailer.

The Tiny Chef Show Season 3 (6 March)

The Tiny Chef Show. Image: Paramount+. Stream this week.

Series. The Tiny Chef Show follows media sensation Tiny Chef as he embarks on all-new herbivorous adventures and cooks up a fresh assortment of plant-based recipes and bite-sized meals in his tree-stump home. From preparing tea for the Queen Bee, trying his hand at magic and facing his ultimate fear of chopping onions, Chef’s kitchen is the place to be.

In Bloom: Everybody’s Fight (8 March)

Docuseries. To coincide with International Women’s Day, this unique anthology of five compelling short films spanning countries, continents, and cultures, In Bloom: Everybody’s Fight delves into the complexities of gender issues following characters on the brink of life defining moments, whether by choice or circumstance.

Prime Video: stream this week

2025 ICC Men’s Champion’s Trophy

Semi Finals (4 & 5 March) | Final (9 March)

The 2025 ICC Men’s Champions Trophy continues, as cricket’s global powerhouses battle it out in Pakistan and the UAE, with all matches beginning at 8.00pm AEDT.

Every moment is live and exclusive on Prime Video, including the Semi-Finals, before the first winners of the Champions Trophy in eight years are crowned when the Final is held on 9 March. Looking to catch up on the ICC Men’s Champions Trophy action? Customers have a choice of 10 or 25 minute highlights on Prime Video exclusively, or a full match replay from the first ball available immediately after the match has finished.

Picture This (6 March)

Picture This. Image: Prime Video. Stream this week.

Film (2025). In this heartfelt rom-com, struggling photographer Pia (Simone Ashley) receives a prediction: true love awaits in her next five dates. With her sister’s wedding looming and family playing matchmaker, her ex (Hero Fiennes Tiffin) reappears, throwing her love life into chaos.

Picture This is based on the Australian Amazon Original, Five Blind Dates.

Starring Simone Ashley, Hero Fiennes Tiffin and Sindhu Vee. Watch the trailer.

It Ends With Us (6 March)

Film (2024). Lily Bloom moves to Boston to chase her dream of opening her own business. A chance meeting with charming neurosurgeon soon sparks an intense connection, but as the two fall deeply in love, she begins to see sides of Ryle that remind her of her parents’ relationship.

Starring Blake Lively, Justin Baldoni and Jenny Slate.

Binge: stream this week

Smoggie Queens Season 1 (3 March)

Series. In the heart of Middlesbrough, a quirky bunch of LGBTQ+ pals embrace their identities, finding solace and joy within their community’s small but vibrant pocket.

Righteous Gemstones Season 4 (3 March)

Righteous Gemstones Season 4. Image: Binge.

Series. The hit series is returning for more hilarious episodes, picking up from the third season’s conclusion. The HBO show follows a family of wealthy televangelists who get into all sorts of sinful trouble while trying to grow their religious empire.

The Watchers (4 March)

Film (2024). A 2024 American supernatural horror fantasy film starring Dakota Fanning, Georgina Campbell, Olwen Fouéré and Oliver Finnegan, and follows Mina, a 28-year-old artist who becomes trapped in a vast, untouched forest in the west of Ireland.

Seeking shelter, she becomes trapped alongside three strangers who are stalked by mysterious creatures every night.

Selling Houses Australia Season 17 (5 March)

Real estate guru Andrew Winter leads the Selling Houses Australia team, alongside interior design expert Wendy Moore and landscape designer Dennis Scott. This season, they’re up against tough and unpredictable market conditions, while our homeowners deal with sky-high cost of living pressures.

It Ends with Us (6 March)

Film (2024). Colleen Hoover’s novel adapted for the big screen, tells the compelling story of Lily Bloom (Blake Lively), a woman who overcomes a traumatic childhood to embark on a new life in Boston and chase a lifelong dream of opening her own business.

A chance meeting with charming neurosurgeon Ryle Kincaid (Justin Baldoni) sparks an intense connection, but as the two fall deeply in love, Lily begins to see sides of Ryle that remind her of her parents’ relationship. Watch the trailer.

A Quiet Place: Day One (7 March)

A Quiet Place: Day One. Image: Paramount Pictures. Streaming on Binge. Stream this week.

Film (2024). Taking place before the events of the first two films (A Quiet Place and A Quiet Place Part II), a terminally ill cancer patient named Sam must survive the initial impact of the Death Angels in New York City, Along with her cat Frodo and a man named Eric.

Disney+: stream this week

Daredevil: Born Again (5 March)

Series. In this Marvel series, Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox), a blind lawyer with heightened abilities is fighting for justice through his bustling law firm, while former mob boss Wilson Fisk (Vincent D’Onofrio) pursues his own political endeavours in New York.

When their past identities begin to emerge, both men find themselves on an inevitable collision course. Watch the trailer.

Deli Boys (6 March)

Series. After their deli-tycoon father suddenly dies, Raj and Mir Dar, a pair of spoiled Pakistani American brothers, lose everything and find out that their Baba was more drug lord than corporate magnate.

The freaked-out boys are ushered kicking and screaming (literally) into the underworld by their Lucky Auntie and her nemesis, Ahmad Uncle.

As Raj and Mir fumble from one ridiculous catastrophe to the next, every move they make is life or death. Because when your trust fund is gone, so is the luxury of screwing up. Starring Frank Rizzo, John Fiorentino and Zimbo Gessert. Watch the trailer.

AMC+/ Shudder: stream this week

Recipes for Love and Murder Season 2 – AMC+ & Acorn TV (3 March)

Recipes for Love and Murder Season 2. Image: AMC+. Stream this week.

When a massive fire engulfs the small town of Eden, a fateful chain of events is triggered and Tannie Maria (Maria Doyle Kennedy), Jessie (Kylie Fisher) and Khaya (Tony Kgoroge) get dragged into a multiple murder investigation that unearths the town’s darkest secrets.

Arcadian – AMC+ & Shudder (7 March)

Film (2024). In a near future, normal life on Earth has been decimated. Paul and his two sons, Thomas and Joseph, have been living a half-life – tranquility by day and torment by night. Every night, after the sun sets, they face the unrelenting attacks of a mysterious and violent evil.

One day, when Thomas doesn’t return home before sundown, Paul must leave the safety of their fortified farm to find him. A nightmarish battle ensues that forces the family to execute a desperate plan to survive. Starring Nicolas Cage.

Dark Winds Season 3 – AMC+ (9 March)

Dark Winds Season 3. Image: AMC+. Stream this week.

Series. The expanded third season of the critically acclaimed drama, featuring eight episodes, picks up six months after the events of Season 2 and follows Lt. Joe Leaphorn (Zahn McClarnon) and Jim Chee (Kiowa Gordon) as they investigate the disappearance of two boys, with only an abandoned bicycle and blood-stained patch of ground left in their wake.

Meanwhile, Bernadette Manuelito (Jessica Matten) attempts to settle into her new life 500 miles from home with the Border Patrol, but stumbles across a conspiracy involving human and drug smuggling with far-reaching implications. Watch the trailer.

Stan: stream this week

Power Book III: Raising Kanan Season 4 (7 March)

Series. Slates have seemingly been wiped clean for Kanan (Mekai Curtis), Raq (Patina Miller) and the rest of the Thomas family in pursuit of a fresh start. However in the eye of the storm, one very dangerous obstacle looms large, Unique (Joey Bada$$) is alive.

Unique makes a volatile and violent return, as he hunts to upend the lives of the Thomas family. Amid the chaos, the Thomas family faces a truth that can no longer be denied: You are who you are.

Revealed: Craig Bellamy – Inside The Storm (9 March)

Revealed: Craig Bellamy – Inside The Storm. Image: Stan. Stream this week.

Documentary. Filmed over the course of the 2024 NRL season, this feature-length documentary takes fans inside the Melbourne Storm’s inner sanctum, offering unprecedented access with the club and its highly lauded leader, coach Craig Bellamy.

Amid a season that featured stunning highs and heartbreaking lows, the documentary peels back the layers of Bellamy’s persona, revealing the man behind the fire – more than the emotion-fuelled figure often seen in the coach’s box.

The Apprentice (9 March)

Film (2024)/ A young man takes over his father’s real-estate business in 1970s and 80s New York, and gets a helping hand from an infamous lawyer who helps him turn this young man into a notorious legend. Based on true events. Can you guess who it’s about yet?

Starring Sebastian Stan and Jeremy Strong.