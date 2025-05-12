Best new shows streaming this week on Netflix, Stan, ABC, SBS, BritBox, Prime Video, Max and more

Stan: new this week

Love Triangle UK (18 May)

Series. In this reality show, six singles, desperate to find love, face a dilemma – pick someone who ticks their usual boxes or choose someone who’s more what they need. The singles must select just ONE of two expertly picked options that reflect these wants and needs, based only on text conversations – without ever setting eyes on them.

BritBox: new this week

2025 BAFTA Television Awards (12 May)

2025 BAFTA Television Awards. Image: BritBox.

Celebrate the best of British television at the BAFTA TV Awards.

The 2025 BAFTA Television Awards are celebrating the very best in TV of 2024. Hosted by Alan Cumming, the coverage will fast track to BritBox.

Baby Reindeer leads all titles with eight nominations, followed by Rivals, Slow Horses and BritBox’s own Mr Bates vs the Post Office with six each. Other shows earning nominations include The Traitors, Industry, Gavin & Stacey: The Finale, Wolf Hall: The Mirror and the Light and Shrinking.

Australian comedy series Colin From Accounts has landed a nomination in the International category alongside After The Party, Say Nothing, Shōgun, True Detective: Night Country and You Are Not Alone: Fighting The Wolfpack.

You can see a full list of nominations here.

Steeltown Murders (14 May)

Steeltown Murders. Image: BritBox.

Miniseries. Set in both 1973 and the early 2000s, Steeltown Murders centres on the hunt to catch the killer of three young women in the Port Talbot area and the remarkable story of how – in the first case of its kind – the mystery was solved almost 30 years later using pioneering DNA evidence.

Contrasting the policing methods of the 1970s with the forensic breakthroughs of the early Noughties, Steeltown Murders is a portrait of a town dealing with the repercussions of an unsolved case three decades on, and asks if justice can ever truly be found.

Starring Philip Glenister, Scott Arthur, Steffan Rhdori and Sharon Morgan. Watch the trailer.

Paramount+: new to streaming

The Fairly Odd Parents: A New Wish Season 1 (14 May)

Series. In the new CG-animated kids comedy series, ten-year-old Hazel Wells has just moved to the big city of Dimmadelphia because of her dad’s new job. On top of being in an unfamiliar environment, it’s the first time she’s been without her brother, Antony, who’s just left for college, leaving her lonely and unsure of herself.

Caught In The Act: Unfaithful Season 3 (14 May)

Series. MTV’s investigative reality series is back for a third season with jaw-dropping moments, captivating twists, and emotional confrontations that promise to keep viewers on the edge of their seats.

SkyMed Season 3 (16 May)

Series. The hit medical drama series that follows the triumphs and tribulations of young medics and pilots who fly air ambulances across the remote skies of Northern Canada is back for a nine-episode third season.

Weaving together intense journeys with jaw-dropping medical rescues 20,000 feet in the air in the most remote conditions, the new season of SkyMed throws the diverse group of medical responders into all-new challenges on the job and in their personal lives. Watch the trailer.

She Came to Me (17 May)

She Came to Me. Image: Vertical Entertainment. Streaming on Paramount+.

Film (2023). This charming film follows Steven, a composer suffering from a creative block, who finds inspiration in an unexpected encounter with a spirited tugboat captain named Katrina. As their lives intertwine, Steven’s world is turned upside down, leading to a series of humorous and heartfelt events that challenge his perceptions of love, creativity, and life.

Starring Peter Dinklage, Anne Hathaway and Marissa Tomei.

Apple TV+: new this week

Deaf President Now! (16 May)

Documentary. This film tells the story of the greatest civil rights movement most people have never heard of. Deaf President Now! recounts the eight days of historic protests held at Washington DC’s Gallaudet University in 1988 after the school’s board of trustees appointed a hearing president over several very qualified Deaf candidates.

After a week of rallies, boycotts and protests, the students triumph as the hearing president resigns and beloved dean Dr I King Jordan becomes the university’s first Deaf president.

Murderbot (16 May)

Series. Based on Martha Wells’ best-selling, Hugo and Nebula Award-winning book series The Murderbot Diaries, this is a sci-fi thriller/comedy about a self-hacking security construct who is horrified by human emotion yet drawn to its vulnerable clients.

Played by Alexander Skarsgård, Murderbot must hide its free will and complete a dangerous assignment when all it really wants is to be left alone to watch futuristic soap operas and figure out its place in the universe. Watch the trailer.

Max: new this week

Outback Opal Hunters Season 8 (15 May)

Series. In one of the most unforgiving landscapes on earth, Outback Opal Hunters are back for an explosive 13th season, facing challenges that would have most folks tucking tail and heading home.

Duster (16 May)

Duster. Image: Max.

Series. Set in the 1970s south-west of the US, Duster explores the life of a gutsy getaway driver for a growing crime syndicate that goes from dangerous to wildly, stupidly dangerous when a tenacious young agent comes into town hellbent on taking his crime family down.

Starring Josh Holloway, Rachel Hilson, Keith David, Sydney Elisabeth, Greg Grunberg, Camille Guaty, Asivak Koostachin, Adriana Aluna Martinez and Benjamin Charles Watson. Watch the trailer.

ABC iview: new this week

The Kimberley (13 May)

The Kimberley. Image: ABC iview.

Series. Embark on an incredible journey with award-winning actor Mark Coles Smith as he explores one of Australia’s most remote and majestic landscapes. Watch the trailer.

Gruen Season 17 (14 May)

Series. Advertising has changed for the worse. Gruen has changed for the better. Join Wil Anderson, Todd Sampson, Russel Howcroft and a panel of experts for a new and improved look at a world of advertising which isn’t new nor improved.

Martin Clunes: Islands of the Atlantic (15 May)

Series. From the tropics to the Arctic, Martin Clunes explores island life in the Atlantic Ocean.

SBS On Demand: new this week

Who Do You Think You Are? Season 16 (30 May)

Eight-part series. Join eight prominent Australians in the adventure of a lifetime as they mine their family lineage for ancestral gold in this brand-new season of Who Do You Think You Are?

The cast of Season 16 includes Tom Gleeson, Patrick Brammall, Camilla Franks, Gina Chick, Matt Nable, Claudia Karvan, Mark Coles Smith and Marc Fennell.

We join them on their individual journeys around Australia and overseas in search of previously undiscovered family histories.

Carmen Curlers (15 May)

Carmen Curlers. Image: SBS On Demand.

Series. How did a crazy invention change the world and the lives of women in a small town in the 1960s? Carmen Curlers is inspired by actual events and takes off in 1963, when the entrepreneur Axel stumbles upon an invention: the electric curler.

This revolutionary invention has the potential to liberate women with an easy, quick, and cheap way to get curly hair in just ten minutes instead of spending hours at the hair salon.

Eurovision Song Contest 2025 Semi-Finals 1 & 2 (16/ 17 May 7.30pm)

You’ll be saying ‘Sweet Sweet, (Yum Yum)’ to SBS’s exclusive LIVE and prime time ‘Access All Areas’ event coverage of the 69th Eurovision Song Contest in Basel, Switzerland from Wednesday 14 – Sunday 18 May on SBS and SBS On Demand. From the first pyrotechnic explosion to the penultimate key change, TV’s hottest new couple Tony Armstrong and Courtney Act take on their inaugural year in the commentary booth.

The star duo will decode every unforgettable moment from St. Jakobshalle arena, bring you behind-the-scenes insights, and cheer on our Milkshake Man from Manjimup, Go-Jo, as he opens the show for Semi Final 2.

Alone Denmark Season 8

Series. In Denmark, survivalists are dropped off, completely alone, into separate parts of the remote wilderness. Each one confronts the merciless forces of nature, hunger, predators, and the toughest challenge of all: isolation.

Roux Down The River (17 May)

Series. Michel Roux embarks on a journey of discovery along the River Thames. As he navigates the calm bucolic waters of Bray to the wild waves of the open Sea, Michel will make stops along the way to find the very best the river has to offer.

During his encounters with the landmarks, insights and history of the water, and its characters, Michel is inspired to make his own amazing dishes, all on board his boat.

The Seabees On Iwo Jima (18 May)

Documentary. The Seabees On Iwo Jima focuses on the United States Naval Construction Battalions in World War II, which built all the infrastructure for the Allies in Europe and the Pacific in WWII. The Seabees were construction workers by trade and signed up to become part of a special battalion in the war that built the airfields, runways, and bases needed in the war.

Eurovision Song Contest 2025 Grand Final, 7.30pm (18 May)

You’ll be saying ‘Sweet Sweet, (Yum Yum)’ to SBS’s exclusive LIVE and prime time ‘Access All Areas’ event coverage of the 69th Eurovision Song Contest in Basel, Switzerland. From the first pyrotechnic explosion to the penultimate key change, TV’s hottest new couple Tony Armstrong and Courtney Act take on their inaugural year in the commentary booth.

Live early morning broadcast on SBS and SBS On Demand: Grand Final – Sunday 18 May at 5:00am AEST. Prime time ‘Access All Areas’ event coverage on SBS and SBS On Demand: Grand Final – Sunday 18 May at 7:30pm AEST.

AMC+, Acorn TV & Shudder: new this week

Aurora Teagarden Mysteries Season 4, Acorn TV & AMC+ (12 May)

Aurora Teagarden. Image: Acorn TV/ AMC+.

Aurora Teagarden is a professional librarian at the Public Library in Lawrenceton, Georgia. She belongs to the ‘Real Murders Club,’ a group of true crime enthusiasts who gather monthly to study famous crimes from history.

She is known around town as a master sleuth and with the help of the Club’s members, she can piece together clues faster than the police in her town and solves troubling murder mysteries.

Disney+: new this week

Will Trent: Season 3 episodes 8–18(14 May)

Will Trent Season 3. Image: Disney+.

Series. Continues the story of GBI Special Agent Will Trent as he’s brought back from retirement to solve a murder case involving corrupt cops and violent gangsters. The season picks up six months after the events of Season 2, with Will still reeling from his actions and avoiding those he loves, including Angie. Will also develops a new love interest in Assistant District Attorney Marion Alba.

The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives Season 2 (15 May)

Series. The scandalous world of Mormon #MomTok is back and bigger than ever! When an original swinger from their infamous sex scandal makes a surprise return, friendships threaten to unravel as secrets, lies and allegations explode.

In a battle for the soul of #MomTok, will betrayal shatter the sisterhood, or will the truth set them free?

Watch the trailer.

FX’s Welcome to Wrexham: Season 4 (16 May)

Welcome to Wrexham. Image: Disney+ .

Series. In 2020, Rob McElhenney and Ryan Reynolds teamed up to purchase the fifth-tier team Wrexham Football Club in the hopes of creating an underdog story the whole world could root for. The club achieved back-to-back promotions to bring them into EFL League One for the first time in 20 years.

As they continue to rise in the pyramid, the stakes get higher with a new level of intensity, competition and costs.

Matteo Lane: The Al Dente Special (16 May)

Special. Lane shares stories from his life, travels and family – like chatting with a friend over brunch. Filmed at the Broad Stage in Santa Monica last October.

WNBA: Season Start (17 May)

The start of the 2025 season of games in the Women’s National Basketball Association.

UFC Fight Night (18 May)

One of a series of weekly fight nights that feature lesser-known fighters and up-and-coming future stars of the UFC.

Binge: new this week

2025 BAFTA Television Awards with P&O Cruises (12 May)

Celebrate the best of British television at the annual BAFTA TV awards, featuring categories like Drama Series, Scripted Comedy, Factual Entertainment and Single Documentary.

This year’s ceremony will take place at London’s Royal Festival Hall, and will be presented by multi-award-winning actor, writer, producer and TV host Alan Cumming.

Billion Dollar Playground Season 1 (13 May)

Series. From the creators of Big Miracles and Outback Ringer, this eight-part docuseries dives into the world of ultra-wealthy guests who pay a premium for high-end holiday homes – and the elite concierge team that keeps things running.

With sky-high expectations and 24/7 demands, it’s a revealing look into the intense world of luxury hospitality. Watch the trailer.

Netflix: new this week

Bad Thoughts (13 May)

Series. Tom Segura directs a series of twisted dark comedy vignettes that take a scathing look at society. This unsettling series blends humour with horror and satire over six individual episodes. Expect to be shocked by the surreal stories that hold a mirror up to modern culture. Watch the trailer.

American Manhunt: Osama Bin Laden (14 May)

American Manhunt: Osama Bin Laden. Image: Netflix.

Series. Three-part Netflix docuseries that explores the decade-long global effort to capture Osama bin Laden, the founder of al-Qaeda, following the 9/11 attacks. The series features interviews with key US government figures involved in the hunt, rare footage, and insights into the intelligence gathering and planning that led to bin Laden’s death in 2011.

Bet (15 May)

Series. At a private school where gambling determines social status, a skilful new student with a mysterious past is shaking things up – and betting on revenge.

Love, Death & Robots – volume 4 (15 May)

Series. Cats, dinosaurs, domestic robots and more feature in the fourth season of this adult animated anthology drama. From the minds of Tim Miller and David Fincher come another bout of brilliant stories that test the limits of the genre. Over the course of 10 unique tales, the show moves between horror, sci-fi, fantasy and the absurd.

The Quilters (16 May)

The Quilters. Image: Netflix.

Short film (2024). Follow the daily lives of several quilters inside the sewing room at South Central Correctional Center, a Level 5 maximum-security prison in a small town two hours south of St Louis, MO.

From design to completion, the men reveal their struggles, triumphs and sense of pride in creating something beautiful in this windowless, sacred space deep within the prison walls.

Prime Video: new this week

Kraven the Hunter (12 May)

Kraven the Hunter. Image: Marvel Studios. Streaming on Prime Video.

Film (2024). Kraven’s complex relationship with his ruthless father, Nikolai Kravinoff, starts him down a path of vengeance with brutal consequences, motivating him to become not only the greatest hunter in the world, but also one of its most feared.

Starring Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Ariana DeBose and Fred Hechinger.

Overcompensating (15 May)

Series. A college-set ensemble comedy about the wild, chaotic journey of Benny, a closeted former football player and homecoming king, as he becomes fast friends with Carmen, a high school outsider on a mission to fit in at all costs.

With guidance from Benny’s older sister and her campus-legend boyfriend, Benny and Carmen juggle horrible hookups, flavoured vodka, and fake IDs.

Starring Benito Skinner, Wally Baram and Mary Beth Barone. Watch the trailer.