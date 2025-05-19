Best new shows streaming this week on Netflix, Stan, ABC, SBS, BritBox, Prime Video, Max and more

Best new shows streaming this week

Apple TV+: new shows streaming

Fountain of Youth (23 May)

Film (2025). Directed by Guy Ritchie, two estranged siblings partner on a global heist to find the mythological Fountain of Youth. They must use their knowledge of history to follow clues on an epic adventure that will change their lives … and possibly lead to immortality.

Starring John Krasinski, Natalie Portman, Eiza González and Domhnall Gleeson. Watch the trailer.

Stan: new shows streaming

Pink: All I Know So Far (21 May)

Documentary (2021). A fly-on-the-wall documentary following the performer P!NK as she juggles family and life in the run up to to her major Wembley Stadium performance in 2019.

Borat (24 May)

Film (2006). In this dark mockumentary comedy/ satire, Kazakh TV talking head Borat is dispatched to the United States to report on the greatest country in the world. It’s niiiiiyce!

Starring Sacha Baron Cohen, Ken Davitian and Luenell.

Mayans M.C. Seasons 1–5 (25 May)

Series. All five seasons of the gangster crime drama that ran from 2018 to 2023, set in the same fictional universe as Sons of Anarchy. Ezekiel ‘EZ’ Reyes is a prospect in the Mayans M.C. charter on the California-Mexico border.

A gifted son from a Mexican family who have suffered under cartel violence, he struggles with his desire for vengeance against the cartel and his need for respect from the women he loves.

Starring Stars JD Pardo, Clayton Cardenas and Sarah Bolger. Watch the Season 1 trailer.

Binge: new shows streaming

Antiques Roadshow Season 46 (19 May)

Series. We’re back with the long, long, long-running British TV show in which appraisers travel around the UK to put a backstory – and price tag – on the various antiques brought to them by locals, most of whom seem to be hanging on for a valuation, and hoping they can say ‘oh, my word, that much?’ while only half-listening to the history of the piece.

Hosted by Fiona Bruce. Watch the trailer.

The Masters Of The Reich Season 1 (21 May)

Series. Honing in on the strategies and discussions that led to the blitzkrieg (1939-1940) that paved the way for Nazi Germany to run rampant throughout Europe.

High Country Farm Season 2 (21 May)

Series. Celebrity chef Nadia Lim and her family have made the move to become farmers in Queenstown, a stunning wilderness location on New Zealand’s South Island. But what comes next?

BritBox: new shows streaming

RHS Chelsea Flower Show (20–24 May)

The world’s most prestigious flower show returns, showcasing stunning floral designs and horticultural excellence.



The RHS Chelsea Flower Show brings together the best in garden design, floral artistry, and horticultural innovation. This iconic event features jaw dropping garden displays from renowned designers, expert florists, and horticulturists, all competing for the coveted gold medal.

From breathtaking floral arrangements to cutting-edge garden concepts, is a celebration of nature’s beauty and the creative minds behind it.

Hosted by Sophie Raworth, Joe Swift, Carol Klein, Adam Frost, Rachel de Thame and Arit Anderson.

Agatha Christie’s Murder is Easy (23 May)

Series. It’s England, 1954. On a train to London, Fitzwilliam meets Miss Pinkerton,who tells him a killer is on the loose in the sleepy English village of Wychwood under Ashe.

The villagers believe the deaths are mere accidents, but Miss Pinkerton knows otherwise – and when she’s later found dead on her way to Scotland Yard, Fitzwilliam feels he must find the killer before they can strike again. Because for a certain kind of person, murder is easy.

Starring David Jonsson, Penelope Wilton, Sinead Matthews, Douglas Henshal and Mark Bonnar.

SBS On Demand: new shows streaming

Who Do You Think You Are? Season 16 – new episode (20 May)

Series. In this week’s episode, internationally renowned actor Patrick Brammall goes on a quest to establish whether a long-held myth about his mother’s ancestry is true. Exploring his great grandfather’s history Patrick finds a passionate working-class activist and is deeply impressed by his public and private life.

The Big Irish Food Tour (20 May)

Series. Dublin-born celebrity chef Anna Haugh is passionate about Irish food, and after nearly 20 years in London, she’s heading home for to explore the Emerald Isle’s unique culture and cuisine. Guiding Anna along her journey will be some amazing guests from the worlds of entertainment, sports and music, sharing Irish food memories of their own.

Rachael Ray In Tuscany (21 May)

Series. Rachael Ray brings you her mouth-watering Italian specialties from her very own kitchen in her Tuscan villa, utilising the best local ingredients from the region with her own personal twists

Secrets Of Britain’s Historic Houses & Gardens Season 2 (24 May)

Series. Every year’ millions flock to the homes and gardens of one of Britain’s most important cultural institutions: the National Trust. Behind closed doors, dedicated teams of conservators, volunteers, curators, and other experts are battling to keep our priceless heritage alive.

In this second series, meet more of the people who are saving the past for all of us, discover the hidden histories of the objects within them and learn what it takes to conserve them.

Code Name Lucy: Spies Against Nazis (25 May)

Documentary. Uncover the story of two spy networks, run from Switzerland, who were decisive in precipitating the Allied victory in the Second World War. The first network, led by a Christian German who was deeply anti-Nazi, Rudolf Roessler, obtained confidential strategic information from the highest levels of the Nazi state, including the headquarters of the German army.

The exceptional work of these spies led to a victory in the Eastern Front, but for a long time it remained the greatest secret of the Second World War.

ABC iview: new shows streaming

Australian Story: Better Angels – Samuel Johnson (19 May)

Actor Samuel Johnson just celebrated a milestone he never dreamed he’d reach. Love Your Sister, the charity he founded with his late sister Connie, has raised $20 million for cancer research.

It’s one of many remarkable feats Samuel has pulled off in his rollercoaster life.

The actor-turned-advocate broke the world unicycling record when he rode 16,000km around Australia, won a Gold Logie playing music legend Molly Meldrum and, more recently, survived a near-fatal road accident.

Australian Story goes on the road with Samuel as he travels to halls, clubs and campsites from Queensland to Queanbeyan, raising money and speaking candidly about grief, love and self-acceptance.

Monday 19 May, 8pm on ABC TV and ABC iview

The One That Got Away – Season 1 (23 May)

Series. The shocking murder of a nurse opens old wounds in a small-town, throwing a historic conviction into doubt, raising the horrifying prospect of a copycat killer and reuniting two former lovers tasked with finding the killer.

Starring Elen Rhys, Richard Harrington, Rhian Blythe and Ioan Hefin. Watch the trailer.

Disney+: new shows streaming

Tucci in Italy (19 May)

Series. Stanley Tucci believes that the best way to understand a country is through its food. Nowhere is this truer than in Italy, where the shape of your pasta and the sauce you serve it with speak directly to identity – and differentiate each region from the next.

In this new series, Tucci is on a culinary quest to explore the connection between the food, the land and the people of the country he loves. Watch the trailer.

Minnie’s Bow-Toons: Pet Hotel (20 May)

Series. Cartoon that focuses on Minnie Mouse and Daisy Duck as they operate a pet hotel, providing a variety of amenities and activities for their furry, feathered and scaled guests. The hotel includes a spa and salon, a Clarabelle-led yoga studio, evening ‘pet-tertainment’ and a gourmet kitchen. The show also features pop star Finley Fabulous, voiced by Chrissie Fit.

Kaizen (21 May)

Documentary (2024). Become a mountaineer and climb Everest in one year to the day? That’s the dream of Inoxtag, a 21-year-old YouTuber who doesn’t practise any sport. By following him for a year, we discover in this documentary how he changed his life to achieve his dream.

Pirates: Behind the Legends [Episodes 1–8] (21 May)

Series. With the help of historical experts and a wealth of pirate artefacts, this series charts the voyages and exploits of pirate legends such as John Ward and Anne Bonny, viewed as heroes to some and villains to others.

Max: new shows streaming

Pee-Wee as Himself (24 May)

Series. Driven by a soul-baring interview with Paul Reubens, the man behind the iconic character Pee-wee Herman, Pee-Wee As Himself is the definitive portrait of the comedic performer, and a window into his never before discussed personal life.

Determined to correct the record and tell the factual story of his life, Reubens excavates his kaleidoscopic influences, origins in the circus, avant-garde performance theatre and career choices, while reflecting on the reasoning behind, and the consequences of, severing his beloved alter ego from his authentic self. Watch the trailer.

Don’t Be Gay (25 May)

Stand-up special. Jerrod Carmichael, who came out as gay in his last special for the network, Rothaniel, is back – this time with a new comedy special titled Don’t Be Gay. Watch the trailer.

AMC+, Acorn TV and Shudder: new shows streaming

Off Script with The Hollywood Reporter Season 2, AMC+ (23 May)

The Emmy-nominated series returns with five new episodes of Emmy contenders, featuring themed episodes including Comedy Actress, Drama Actor, Comedy Actor, Drama Actress and Stand-Up. Each episode will highlight a dynamic ensemble of actors and delve deep into the urgent issues, creative methodologies, and behind-the-scenes narratives that define entertainment.

The Surrender, AMC+ and Shudder (23 May)

Film (2025). A fraught mother-daughter relationship is put to a terrifying test when the family patriarch dies, and the grieving mother hires a mysterious stranger to bring her husband back from the dead.

As the bizarre and brutal resurrection spirals out of control, both women must confront their differences as they fight for their lives – and for each other.

Starring Colby Minifie, Kate Burton and Chelsea Alden. Watch the trailer.

Prime Video: new shows streaming

Motorheads Season 1 (20 May)

Series. A series about first love, first heartbreak and turning the key in your first car. Set in a once-thriving rust-belt town that’s now searching for a glimmer of hope, the series is an adrenaline-filled story of a group of outsiders who form an unlikely friendship over a mutual love of street racing, while navigating the hierarchy and rules of high school.

Starring Ryan Phillippe, Nathalie Kelley and Melissa Collazo.

Nine Perfect Strangers Season 2 (22 May)

Series. Nine new strangers connected in ways they could never imagine are invited by mysterious guru Masha Dmitrichenko to join a transformational wellness retreat in the Austrian Alps. Over the course of a week, she takes them to the brink. Will they make it? Will she? Masha is willing to try anything in the interest of healing everyone involved, including herself.

Starring Nicole Kidman, Henry Golding and Lena Olin. Watch the trailer.

Clarkson’s Farm Season 4 (23 May)

Series. Join Jeremy Clarkson and his team as they navigate new challenges, ambitious projects and hilarious moments at Diddly Squat Farm.

After rounding off series three with the Diddly Squat gang toasting a tumultuous year, we return a few months later to find life on the farm has changed.

Starring Jeremy Clarkson, Kaleb Cooper and Lisa Hogan.

Netflix: new shows streaming

Sirens (22 May)

Limited series. Devon thinks her sister Simone has a really creepy relationship with her new boss, the enigmatic socialite Michaela Kell. Michaela’s cult-ish life of luxury is like a drug to Simone, and Devon has decided it’s time for an intervention, but she has no idea what a formidable opponent Michaela will be.

Told over the course of one explosive weekend at the Kells’ lavish beach estate, Sirens is an incisive, sexy and darkly funny exploration of women, power and class.

Starring Meghann Fahy, Milly Alcock and Julianne Moore. Watch the trailer.

Big Mouth Season 8 (23 May)

Series. With Nick and Andrew in different high schools and Jessi exploring her feelings for women, thethe final season of the adult animation series and will find the core trio going their separate ways.

Fear Street: Prom Queen (23 May)

Film (2025). In this slasher, students at Shadyside High are preparing for the 1988 prom while the ‘It Girls’ are fighting to get support to be voted Prom Queen. As an unusual nominee emerges in the race, some of the other candidates begin to vanish without a trace.

Starring India Fowler, Suzanna Son and Fina Strazza. Watch the trailer.