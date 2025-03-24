Best new shows streaming this week on Netflix, Prime Video, BritBox, Stan, ABC iview, SBS and more

BritBox: new shows

Special Ops: Crime Squad UK (24 March)

Special Ops: Crime Squad UK. Image: BritBox. New shows.

Series. A never-before-seen look into the real-life criminal investigations of the UK’s most talented sleuths. A high-octane crime docuseries that follows an elite team of undercover agents from the UK’s Special Operations Division as they tackle the country’s most dangerous and complex criminal cases, using cutting-edge tactics and facing life-or-death decisions to bring justice to those who they are above the law.

Paramount+: new shows

Midas Man (29 March)

Film (2024). When Brian Epstein (Jacob Fortune-Lloyd) set foot in the Cavern Club in November 1961 to watch The Beatles perform, he saw something no one else could – a glimmer of gold.

Sharply dressed and well-spoken, Brian was hardly the most obvious radical – but being Jewish, closeted and having grown up as an outsider who had failed at pretty much everything, he was a 26-year-old with something to prove and who wanted to tear up the rulebook. Watch the trailer.

SBS On Demand: new shows

Alone Australia Season 3 (26 March)

Alone Australia Season 3. L-R: Eva, Matt, Corinne, Shay, Karla, Ben, Yonke, Tom, Muzza, Ceilidh. Image: Narelle Portainier/ SBS On Demand.

Series. Dropped into the unpredictable and unforgiving wilds of the West Coast Ranges of Tasmania, ten new trailblazing survivalists will push themselves to the limit, alone, totally isolated and with zero contact from the outside world. Battling the elements, they are forced to adapt to the wild will of nature, all in the hopes of being the last one standing and winning a life-changing prize of $250,000.

Alone Australia is the ultimate test of endurance, with only three ways to exit: voluntary tap out, medical extraction or as the winner. Watch the trailer.

Virdee (27 March)

Virdee. Image: SBS On Demand.

Series. Based on the best-selling Harry Virdee books by A.A. Dhand and set and filmed in the city of Bradford, UK, Virdee follows Harry Virdee, a cop disowned by his Sikh family for marrying Saima, who is Muslim. Harry struggles with the abandonment and now with his young son, Aaron, growing up and asking questions, thinks it might be time to attempt to reunite with his family. With his personal life in chaos, he must now hunt down a serial killer targeting the South Asian community.

Staz Nair leads the cast as Detective Harry Virdee with Aysha Kala as Saima Virdee, Harry’s wife. Nina Singh plays Tara Virdee, Harry’s niece and a keen crime reporter, with Vikash Bhai as Harry’s brother-in-law Riaz Hyatt.

Celine Dion: A Star Is Born (27 March)

Documentary. How did Céline Dion, a worldwide star who went on to become the world’s most famous Quebecker, find herself representing Switzerland at the most memorable edition of the Eurovision Song Contest in the late 80s?

From Quebec to international star, this portrait traces the singer’s journey from a little girl to a young woman ready to seize the moment, and reveals the complexity behind her familiar image.

Faithless (27 March)

Series. A searing Swedish tale of love and betrayal, adapted from a script by multi-Academy Award-winner Ingmar Bergman (1918-2007). Faithless is said to be inspired by events that took place in 1949, and by Bergman’s relationship with Gun Grut (later Gun Bergman).

The story is told across two time periods. In the present day the renowned director David Howard, 73 (Jesper Christensen), is reunited with his former great love, actress Marianne Vogler, 75 (Lena Endre). Their encounter forces them to confront the painful repercussions of their past relationship, not only for themselves but also for their families.

Bettany Hughes’ Lost Worlds: The Nabataeans (28 March)

Docuseries. For decades, historian Bettany Hughes heard of the enigmatic kingdom of Nabataea. Petra, their iconic capital, was part of a vast empire only now revealing its secrets. Seemingly lost to history, it’s time to tell their story and show the Nabataeans were as important as Ancient Greece, Rome, or Egypt.

Stan: new shows

When Harry Met Sally… (27 March)

Film (1989). Harry and Sally have known each other for years, and are very good friends, but they fear sex would ruin the friendship.

Directed by Rob Reiner. Starring Billy Crystal and Meg Ryan.

The Good Doctor Season 7 (31 March)

Series. The return of Shaun Murphy, a young surgeon with autism and Savant syndrome, who was recruited into the surgical unit of a prestigious hospital.

Starring Freddie Highmore and Richard Schiff. Watch the trailer.

Binge: new shows

Amanda and Alan’s Spanish Job (26 March)

Amanda & Alan’s Spanish Job. Image: Binge. New shows this week.

Series. Besties Amanda Holden and Alan Carr are back, but this time saying ‘Hola España!’ as they bring some much-needed TLC to a crumbling casa in southern Spain. It’s scaffolding by day, and sangria by night.

The Cleaning Lady Season 4 (26 March)

Series. After three seasons of being a pawn caught between the FBI and the world of organised crime, Thony (Élodie Yung) makes the bold decision to take charge of her own destiny – by exchanging her cleaning lady uniform for the scrubs of a surgical intern at a small community hospital.

The Last Anniversary Season 1 (27 March)

The last Anniversary. Image: Binge. New shows.

Scribbly Gum Island is a place of many secrets. The one that made it famous – the disappearance of a young couple decades ago – might have made the island a destination for true crime tourists but when it comes to secrets, the three generations of women that call Scribbly Gum home hold far more.

Based on Liane Moriarty’s bestselling novel, The Last Anniversary is a wickedly funny, heartfelt dramedy wrapped in a gripping mystery about family, motherhood and the women who define the generations that come after them. Watch the trailer.

AMC+, Shudder and Acorn TV – new shows

The Eclipse – AMC+ & Acorn TV (24 March)

Series. In France’s high plateau of Aubrac, a harsh and windswept countryside, 17-year-old Luca accidentally shoots his girlfriend, Nour during an evening eclipse. When he goes for help, the young woman disappears. Manue and Johanna, both local cops and mothers of the children involved in the tragedy, lead the investigation within a changing farming community.

As they unearth conflicts of interest and family secrets, the investigation gradually impacts their own families. Starring Marion Genet and Claire Keim.

Love After Lockup Season 2B – AMC+ (27 March)

Love After Lockup. Image: AMC+. New shows.

Series. Season 2B of the groundbreaking docuseries that introduces couples as they prepare for the big release day – and an even bigger wedding day.

The Rule of Jenny Pen – AMC+ & Shudder (28 March)

Film (2024). Arrogant Judge Stefan Mortensen (Geoffrey Rush), who suffers a near-fatal stroke, leaving him partially paralysed and confined to a retirement home.

There, Mortensen clashes with a seemingly gentle resident named Dave Crealy (John Lithgow) who is actually secretly terrorising the home with a sadistic game called The Rule of Jenny Pen while wielding his dementia doll as an instrument of cruelty. When Mortensen’s pleas to the staff go unanswered, he takes it upon himself to put an end to Crealy’s reign of terror. Watch the trailer.

Apple TV+: new shows

The Studio (26 March)

The Studio. Image: Apple TV+. New shows.

Series. Created by the comedy duo Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg, and starring Rogen, Catherine O’Hara, Kathryn Hahn, Ike Barinholtz and Chase Sui Wonders with guest star appearance from Bryan Cranston and.

Rogen plays Matt Remick, the newly appointed head of the embattled Continental Studios. As movies struggle to stay alive and relevant, Matt and his core team of infighting executives battle their own insecurities as they wrangle narcissistic artists and craven corporate overlords in the ever-elusive pursuit of making great films.

With their power suits masking their never-ending sense of panic, every party, set visit, casting decision, marketing meeting and award show presents them with an opportunity for glittering success or career-ending catastrophe. Watch the trailer.

Side Quest (26 March)

Side Quest. Image: Apple TV+. New shows this week.

Series. An expansion of the Mythic Quest universe that explores the lives of employees, players and fans who are impacted by the game in an anthology format.

The series is from creators Katie McElhenney, Ashly Burch and John Howell Harris and stars Rob McElhenney, Anna Konkle, Derek Waters, William Stanford Davis, Bria Samoné Henderson, Rome Flynn, Leonard Robinson, Gary Kraus, Annamarie Kasper, Esai Morales and Shalita Grant.

Netflix: new shows

Chelsea Handler: The Feeling (25 March)

Chelsea Handler: The Feeling. Image: Netflix. New shows.

Comedy special. From ruining Thanksgiving to a wild summer fling, Chelsea Handler recounts coming of age, unexpected encounters and that time she met Bill Cosby.

Starring Chelsea Handler. Watch the trailer.

Survival of the Thickest Season 2 (27 March)

Series. With her styling brand on the rise – and her love life on the rocks – Mavis takes ambitious risks to make waves in the world of high fashion.

Starring Michelle Buteau, Tone Bell and Tasha Smith.

Prime Video: new shows

Holland (27 March)

Holland. Image: Prime Video. New shows.

Film (2025). In this wildly unpredictable thriller, Nicole Kidman is the meticulous Nancy Vandergroot, a teacher and homemaker whose picture-perfect life with her community pillar husband (Matthew Macfadyen) and son (Jude Hill) in tulip-filled Holland, Michigan tumbles into a twisted tale.

Nancy and her friendly colleague (Gael García Bernal) become suspicious of a secret, only to discover nothing in their lives is what it seems. Directed by Mimi Cave. Watch the trailer.

Bosch: Legacy Season 3 (27 March)

Bosch: Legacy Season 3. Image: Prime Video. New shows.

Series. The murder investigation of Kurt Dockweiler brings dangerous secrets to light and threatens to ruin the lives of our three principals.

The disappearance of a family haunts Harry Bosch and forces him to confront the limits of justice. In a hotly contested race, Honey ‘Money’ Chandler runs for District Attorney of Los Angeles. And Maddie Bosch gets entangled in a series of follow-home robberies.

Starring Titus Welliver, Mimi Rogers and Madison Lintz.

The Crow (27 March)

Film (2024). Soulmates Eric Draven (Bill Skarsgård) and Shelly Webster (FKA twigs) are brutally murdered when the demons of her dark past catch up with them.

Given the chance to save his true love by sacrificing himself, Eric sets out to seek merciless revenge on their killers, traversing the worlds of the living and the dead to put the wrong things right.

Starring Bill Skarsgård, FKA twigs and Danny Huston.

Disney+: new shows

David Blaine: Do Not Attempt (24 March)

David Blaine: Do Not Attempt. Image: National Geographic/ Disney+. New shows.

Documentary series. A six-part series exploring the world through the lens of magic. Seeking out incredible people who perform real feats that look like magic, Blaine takes us on a jaw-dropping journey through some of the world’s most extraordinary cultures as he seeks out kindred spirits, finds inspiration and learns some truly exceptional skills along the way. Watch the trailer.

Beyblade X (26 March)

Animated series. A young boy aims to be a professional Beyblade player, and tries to get to X Tower, where professional Beyblade players gather.

Alexander And The Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Road Trip (28 March)

Alexander And The Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Road Trip. Image: Disney+. New shows.



Film (2025). Follows 11-year-old Alexander and his family as they embark on a dream Spring Break vacation to Mexico City only to have all their plans go terribly wrong when they discover a cursed idol.

Starring Eva Longoria, Jesse Garcia, Paulina Chávez, Rose Portillo, Thom Nemer, with Cheech Marin.

ABC iview: new shows

Four corners: Truth/Yoorrook (24 March)

The Yoorrook Justice Commission is making history as Australia’s first formal truth-telling inquiry, shedding light on a violent past long buried in the nation’s consciousness.

Bridget Brennan, with the ABC’s Indigenous Affairs Team in collaboration with Four Corners, has been documenting the powerful testimonies presented to the groundbreaking commission in Victoria, which expose the deep and ongoing impact of massacres and human rights abuses which began when Australia was colonised.

Melbourne International Comedy Festival 2025 (26 March)

Melbourne International Comedy Festival. Image: ABC iview. New shows.

Melbourne International Comedy Festival. Image: ABC iview. Recorded at the Palais Theatre, the Melbourne International Comedy Festival presents two of the most anticipated nights on the comedy calendar; The Gala hosted by Mel Buttle and The Allstars Supershow hosted by Michael Hing.

Grand Designs UK: 25 Years and Counting (27 March)

Special. This one-off special celebrates 25 years of the nation’s favourite homebuilding program as Kevin McCloud looks back at the most incredible projects Grand Designs has followed – the triumphs, the disasters and the most iconic moments.

Harry Potter: Hogwarts Tournament of Houses (29 March)

Hosted by Academy Award-winning actress Dame Helen Mirren, Harry Potter: Hogwarts Tournament of Houses celebrates the 20th anniversary of the film showcasing ultimate fan glory on a never-before-seen scale.

Father Brown Season 11 (29 March) Series. The charismatic crime-fighting priest returns to solve more mysteries in the beautiful English countryside. Based on the character created by GK Chesterton.

Vera Season 13 (29 March)

Vera Season 13. Image: ABC iview. New shows.

Series. DCI Vera Stanhope uncovers lies, betrayals and deadly secrets as the brilliant and unorthodox detective investigating mysterious crimes only she can solve.

Badjelly Season 1 (30 March)

Series. When siblings Tim and Rose enter the nearby woods in search of their beloved cow Lucy, they must team up with a weird and wonderful team of forest-folk to confront a malevolent force terrorising the valley, known as Badjelly.

Compass (30 March)

Compass explores the Australian soul – our beliefs, our ethical dilemmas and the changing face of our spirituality.