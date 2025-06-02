Best new shows & films streaming this week on Netflix, Prime Video, Max, ABC, SBS, AMC+, Stan and more

BritBox: streaming this week

Towards Zero (3 June)

Towards Zero. Image: BritBox. Best of streaming this week.

Miniseries. When an elderly widow is brutally murdered in her quiet Gull’s Point home, Inspector Leach is thrust into a web of shocking twists. A failed suicide attempt, a false theft accusation, a malfunctioning hotel lift, and a tennis star’s tangled love life – what do these events have in common?

As Leach digs deeper, the connections between them become impossible to ignore, leading to a dark and unexpected truth. Each clue brings more questions, and just when you think you’ve figured it out, the shocking reveal will leave you reeling.

Starring Mimi Keene, Oliver Jackson-Cohen and Claudie Blakley. Watch the trailer.

Beyond Paradise Season 3 (3 June)

Beyond Paradise Season 3. Image: BritBox. Best of streaming this week.

Series. Set against the idyllic backdrop of Devon and Cornwall, the Shipton Abbott team are back to solve more intriguing crimes, including a body found in the river on the county border, a baffling chocolate box poisoning, a historic farming feud and a spiking incident on the water.

Away from the police station, Martha and Humphrey try to overcome unexpected hurdles as foster parents, while the reappearance of Martha’s old flame Archie presents an unexpected challenge.

Starring Kris Marshall, Sally Bretton and Zahra Ahmadi.

Shetland Season 9 (3 June)

Shetland Season 9. Image: BritBox. Best of streaming this week.

Series. A double missing person’s case blurs the lines between the personal and the professional, as Calder and Tosh are drawn into a labyrinthine investigation.

When Tosh’s friend Annie Bett goes missing, she suspects something is seriously wrong. Ruth Calder –now living in Shetland – has no time to recover from a life-threatening ordeal of her own, as together they set out in search of Annie and her young son, Noah.

Starring Ashley Jensen, Alison O’Donnell and Steven Robertson.

The Catch (3 June)

Series. This suspenseful mini-series follows fisherman Ed Collier, whose life is turned upside down when his daughter, Abbie, introduces her new boyfriend, Ryan. Ed’s protective instincts go into overdrive as he uncovers disturbing secrets about Ryan’s past.

As Ed digs deeper, he realises Ryan is hiding a dark truth that could destroy everything that Ed holds close.

Starring Jason Watkins, Aneurin Barnard and Poppy Gilbert.

Cornwall With Simon Reeve (3 June)

Documentary series. Simon Reeve embarks on an unforgettable journey through the picturesque yet often overlooked corners of Cornwall, England. From its rugged coastline to hidden villages, heuncovers the region’s rich history, fascinating people and the challenges it faces today. Get ready for a captivating exploration of one of Britain’s most stunning and unique landscapes.

Hosted by Simon Reeve.

SBS On Demand: streaming this week

Alone Germany (2 June)

Series. In the German adaptation of the survival experiment, the participants must survive in the Canadian wilderness for as long as possible, isolated from one another and far from any civilisation. The person who lasts the longest wins.

The Point (3 June)

Series. Marking a decade on air, The Point continues to bring Indigenous perspectives to the centre of national conversations, platforming diverse voices from across the continent.

Each week, host John Paul Janke, a proud Wuthathi and Meriam man, joins expert panellists, community leaders and decision-makers to explore issues that matter most to Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples.

This season features one-hour issues-based panel shows, alternating between episodes filmed in community and in studio on Cammeraygal Land in Sydney.

Dark Side of the Cage (3 June)

Series. This series cuts through the glamour and glory of the MMA spectacle to reveal the never-before-told stories behind its most iconic competitors, and delves into the controversial and infamous events along the path to the sport’s dominance. Watch the trailer.

The Veil (4 June)

The Veil. Image: SBS On Demand. Best of streaming this week.

Series. This international spy thriller series explores the surprising and fraught relationship between two women who play a deadly game of truth and lies on the road from Istanbul to Paris and London.

One woman has a secret, the other a mission to reveal it before thousands of lives are lost. In the shadows, the CIA and French DGSE must work together to avert a potential disaster.

Starring Elisabeth Moss and Yumna Marwain.

Ice Maiden (5 June)

Documentary. This feature length documentary tracks the astonishing journey of solo-adventurer Lisa Blair as she embarks on her voyage to be the first woman to sail solo, non-stop, and unassisted around Antarctica.

Pride (6 June)

Series. This six-part documentary series chronicles the struggle for LGBTQ+ civil rights in America from the 1950s through the 2000s. It spans the FBI surveillance of homosexuals during the 1950s Lavender Scare to the ‘Culture Wars’ of the 1990s and beyond, exploring the queer legacy of the Civil Rights movement and the battle over marriage equality.

Stan: streaming this week

This City Is Ours (4 June)

Series. This City is Ours is the story of Michael, a man who for all of his adult life has been involved in organised crime. But for the first time, Michael is in love. Now he sees a future: something to win and something to lose – Diana.

Starring Sean Bean, Saul Dibb, John Hayes and Eshref Reybrouck. Watch the trailer.

BMF – Black Mafia Family Season 4 (6 June)

Series. The new season continues the journey inspired by real life street legends and brothers Demetrius ‘Big Meech’ Flenory and Terry ‘Southwest T’ Flenory, who created one of the most influential crime families in the country.

Meech and Terry fight to keep their American Dream alive, staying ahead of their rivals and law enforcement takes a toll on their relationship.

Disney+: streaming this week

Predator: Killer of Killers (6 June)

Film (2025). An original animated action-adventure film set in the Predator universe. The anthology story follows three of the fiercest warriors in human history: a Viking raider guiding her young son on a bloody quest for revenge, a ninja in feudal Japan who turns against his Samurai brother in a brutal battle for succession, and a WWII pilot who takes to the sky to investigate an otherworldly threat to the Allied cause.

But while all these warriors are killers in their own right, they are merely prey for their new opponent – the ultimate killer of killers. Watch the trailer.

Prime Video: streaming this week

Babygirl (3 June)

Babygirl. Image: A24. Streaming on Prime Video. Best of streaming this week.

Film (2024). A high-powered CEO puts her career and family on the line when she begins a torrid affair with her much younger intern in this bold, subversive erotic thriller.

Starring Nicole Kidman, Harris Dickinson, Antonio Banderas, Esther McGregor and Sophie Wilde.

From ScreenHub’s four-star review of Babygirl:

Reijn’s feminist script feels very much of this moment in the way it treats female desire, as well as diversity, equity and morality in the modern workplace – not to mention the tricky dance of asking for and receiving consent while still keeping it sexy and not too mechanical.

We should credit intimacy coordinator Lizzy Talbot, and make special mention of a shirtless dance that Samuel does for Romy in direct but gender-inversed homage to the dance Kim Bassinger does for Mickey Rourke in 9½ Weeks. Read more …

Max: streaming this week

The Mortician (2 June)

The Mortician. Image: Max. Best of streaming this week.

Series. This three-part documentary series chronicles a trusted family-owned funeral home that hid behind a façade of decency and propriety to take advantage of loved ones at their most vulnerable moments.

In the early 1980s, David Sconce, scion of the Lamb family, took over the family business and sought to exploit the deceased in numerous ways to expand their earnings. Driven by profit, the Lamb Funeral Home in Pasadena, California engaged in years of morally questionable and inhumane practices. Watch the trailer.

There’s Something Wrong with Aunt Diane (5 June)

Documentary (2011). Exploring the case of a woman whose vehicle collision killed not only her but numerous people, including herself. Was she reckless drunk, or is the truth quite different?

Homicide Hunter: American Detective Season 5 (6 June)

Series. The return of the popular true-crime series showcasing real-life cases from across the US. Hosted by former homicide detective Lt. Joe Kenda.

AMC+, Acorn TV, Shudder: streaming this week

Relative Secrets – Acorn TV & AMC+ (2 June)

Series. All-new unscripted series hosted by acclaimed actress Jane Seymour. Part true-crime and part genealogy, each episode will investigate an everyday American family’s darkest mystery, aiming both to solve the mystery and explore how it shapes that family today.

Colourful characters, rich cultural context and dramatic twists and turns abound in every tale, each of which connects the American family to their UK heritage.

Starring Jane Seymour. Watch the trailer.

Mama June: From Hot to Not – AMC+ (6 June)

Series. Mama June is back and undergoing the most dramatic total body transformation ever. After a series of extensive plastic surgeries and intense workouts, June will debut a new look that will shock the world.

ABC iview: streaming this week

Four Corners: Emergency (2 June)

Doctors and frontline health workers have told Four Corners they can’t stay silent any longer, warning they are witnessing the collapse of public mental health care in NSW.

CCTV and internal figures show patients in crisis and waiting almost four days for care in one of the country’s busiest emergency departments. The delays are fuelling violence and unsafe discharges.

Four Corners goes inside the system to investigate the extent of the crisis and the impact on those who need its care the most.

2 June at 8.30pm on ABC TV and ABC iview.

Walking With Dinosaurs (3 June)

Series. Narrated by award-winning actor Bertie Carvel, Walking With Dinosaurs is a captivating reimagining of the beloved factual series 25 years after it first stomped across our screens to critical and audience acclaim.

This new series produced by the award-winning BBC Studios Science Unit, will showcase the lives of six incredible dinosaurs like never before. Watch the trailer.

Guy Montgomery’s Guy Mont Spelling Bee Season 2 (4 June)

Guy Montgomery’s Guy Mont Spelling Bee. Image: ABC iview. Best of streaming this week.

Series. Hosted by Guy Montgomery and his assistant Aaron Chen, Season 2 sees an all-new line-up of Australian comedians battling to prove they are the best and brightest on a game show that turns a traditional spelling bee upside down.

They’ll attempt new words, unusual definitions and have to decipher Guy’s hidden meanings while trying to take the top spot and win a one-way ticket to the following episode.

QI Season 23 (4 June)

Series. The long running comedy quiz hosted by Sandi Toksvig which asks impossible questions and doesn’t care whether the answers are right or not – just as long as they are interesting.

Long Lost Family: Born Without Trace Season 2 (5 June)

Series. Foundlings are people who were abandoned as babies. Born without a trace, they have had no way to unlock the secrets of their past. This series combines new DNA technology with painstaking detective work.

Apple TV+: streaming this week

Stick (4 June)

Series. A heartfelt, feel-good comedy about a found family and their relationships set within the world of golf. Owen Wilson stars as Pryce Cahill, an over-the-hill, ex-pro golfer whose career was derailed prematurely 20 years ago.

After the collapse of his marriage and getting fired from his job at an Indiana sporting goods store, Pryce hedges his bets, and future, entirely on a troubled 17-year-old golf phenom named Santi (Peter Dager). Watch the trailer.

Netflix: streaming this week

Power Moves with Shaquille O’Neal (4 June)

Series. In this candid documentary series, NBA legends Shaquille O’Neal and Allen Iverson work to revive Reebok’s legacy and find a rising star to rep the brand.

Starring Shaquille O’Neal and Allen Iverson. Watch the trailer.

Ginny and Georgia Season 3 (5 June)

Ginny and Georgia Season 3. Image: Netflix. Best of streaming this week.

Series. As Georgia’s trial sends shockwaves through Wellsbury, Ginny and Austin become entangled in a web of lies and betrayal, where no one emerges unscathed.

Starring Brianne Howey, Antonia Gentry, Felix Mallard and Sara Waisglass.

The Survivors (6 June)

Series. Kieran Elliott’s life changed forever when two people drowned and a young girl went missing in his home town of Evelyn Bay. Fifteen years later, returning with his young family, the guilt that still haunts him resurfaces.

When the body of a young woman is found on the beach, the town is once again rocked by tragedy and the investigation of her death threatens to reveal long-held secrets, the truth about the missing girl, and a killer amongst them.

Starring Charlie Vickers, Yerin Ha, Robyn Malcolm and Damien Garvey.