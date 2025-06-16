Best new shows & films streaming this week on Netflix, Prime, Apple TV+, Stan, Max and more

New shows & films this week

SBS On Demand: new shows & films

Who Do You Think You Are? Season 16 – new episode (17 June)

Series. Fashion entrepreneur and kaftan queen Camilla Franks is on a quest to unearth her long-hidden

cultural roots. Travelling from NSW’s Hunter Valley to Poland and London, Camilla is shocked and

delighted to find a common theme across the generations.

Treasures With Bettany Hughes Season 4 (19 June)

Series. Award-winning historian and broadcaster Bettany Hughes OBE expertly guides viewers through historical delights across the world. This season, she whisks us away to Georgia, Turkey, Bulgaria, Azerbaijan, Oman, Estonia and the Eastern Mediterranean, sharing the history of these culturally rich countries.

Moonbird (19 June)

Moonbird. Image: SBS On Demand/ NITV. New shows & films

Series. Moonbird was one of only eight projects worldwide to be featured in the Short Forms Competition at Series Mania in 2025. It is a co-production between the first-ever Tasmanian Aboriginal screen production company, Kutikina Productions, and Sheoak Films.

The series explores the relationship between a recently sober father (Kyle Morrison) and his son (Lennox Monaghan) who attempt to reconnect through a traditional muttonbirding season on a remote Tasmanian island.

Moonbird is co-created, and co-written by Adam Thompson, and co-created, co-written and directed by Nathan Maynard. Watch the trailer.

Blinded Season 3 (19 June)

Series. Returning to the high-stakes world of investigative journalist Beatrice Farkas, the third season of contemporary financial thriller Blinded follows Bea and her new colleague Karim Abassi.

Starring Julia Ragnarsson and Maxwell Cunningham.

Families Like Ours (20 June)

Families Like Ours. Image: SBS On Demand. New shows & films

Series. The first television series from Thomas Vinterberg, director of the Academy Award-winning film Another Round.

The drama considers what might happen if an entire country had to be evacuated, scattering the population across the globe and turning Vinterberg’s home nation of Denmark into just a memory.

Set in a not-too-distant future, the rising water levels can no longer be ignored and Denmark needs to be evacuated. As people disperse in all directions, they must bid farewell to what they love, what they know, and who they are. Slowly but steadily, everything changes. All property becomes worthless, all fortunes shift, and luck favours only a few.

Starring Amaryllis August, Paprika Steen and Nikolaj Lie Kaas. Watch the trailer.

Prime Video: new shows & films

We Were Liars Season 1 (18 June)

We Were Liars. Image: Prime Video. New shows & films

Series. Based on the novel by E. Lockhart, this series follows Cadence Sinclair Eastman and her tight-knit inner circle, nicknamed the Liars, during their summer escapades on her grandfather’s New England private island.

The Sinclairs are American royalty – known for their good looks, old money, and enviable bond – but after a mysterious accident changes Cadence’s life forever, everyone, including her beloved Liars, seems to have something to hide.

Starring Emily Alyn Lind, Shubham Maheshwari, Esther McGregor and Joseph Zada. Watch the trailer.

ABC iview: new shows & films

Forget Me Not – Jim Rogers

In this Australian Story, we meet Jim Rogers, who thought Alzheimer’s was an old-person’s disease … until he was diagnosed at the age of 55, becoming one of 29,000 Australians living with younger-onset dementia.

A larger-than-life character with the gift of the gab, Jim was never going to take his diagnosis quietly. Now he’s being hailed as the ‘pin-up boy’ for dementia.

8pm on ABC TV and ABC iview.

Four Corners: Submerged (16 June)

As the US launches a review into AUKUS, Four Corners examines the future of the $368 billion submarine deal.

Reporter Mark Willacy and the Four Corners team travel to Washington, DC to speak with key players inside the Congress and the defence community.

8.30pm on ABC TV and ABC iview.

Big Lizard Season 1 (16 June)

Series. The cosmic adventures of astronauts Cosima and Dad on Proxima B, where they meet larger-than-life Big Lizard! Big Lizard blends together adventure and discovery with subtle learning about science.

Jane Austen: Rise Of A Genius (16 June)

Series. The surprising story of how a self-taught young woman from a small English village defied the odds in eighteenth-century England, to become one of our most important and best-loved writers. ane Austen is timeless, but the 250th anniversary of her birth this year is the perfect moment to reflect on her extraordinary achievement.

Joanna Lumley’s Danube (19 June)

Joanna Lumley’s Danube. Image: ITV. Streaming on ABC iview. New shows & films

Series. Joanna Lumley embarks on a rip-roaring adventure across the heart of Europe following the most international river in the world, the Danube. From source to sea, Joanna will be tracking the river from its origins beneath the pines of Germany’s Black Forest all the way to the Black Sea.

Prime Suspect Seasons 1–7 (20 June)

Series. Detective Chief Inspector Jane Tennison (Helen Mirren) is confronted by hostility from her male colleagues when she is called into head a murder inquiry, particularly when she exposes a coverup within the force. When a second murder victim is discovered, the inquiry turns into a grisly investigation stretching back over 10 years.

The Gulf Seasons 1 & 2 (20 June)

Series. On a rain drenched evening on New Zealand’s Waiheke Island, a car flies off a cliff and plunges into the deep waters of the Hauraki Gulf. Detective Jess Savage survives the crash. Her husband Alex doesn’t … Watch the Season 1 trailer.

Stan: new shows & films

Revealed – Joh: The Last King of Queensland (22 June)

Richard Roxburgh as Joh Bjelke-Petersen in Revealed – Joh: Last King of Queensland. Image: Stan . New shows & films

Documentary. A feature-length documentary about the divisive leader, conservative icon and former Queensland Premier Joh Bjelke-Petersen, and a timely examination of progress, power, corruption, and Joh’s complex legacy.

Starring Richard Roxburgh. Watch the trailer.

Max: new shows & films

90 Day Fiancé: Pillow Talk Season 9 (17 June)

Series. Former cast members from the reality show binge and comment on some of the most talked-about episodes of 90 Day Fiancé.

Sherri Papini: Caught in the Lie (20 June)

Documentary series. When a young wife and mother goes missing in Northern California, a nationwide search is launched. Sherri Papini returns 22 days later – battered, bruised and branded – with a bizarre story about her abduction. Watch the trailer.

John Wick (21 June)

John Wick: Chapter 4. Image: Murray Close/ Lionsgate. New shows & films

Film (2014). The first film in the John Wick franchise sees a grieving former hitman seek revenge after his dog is killed.

Starring Keanu Reeves, Michael Nyqvist and Alfie Allen.

The Matrix (21 June)

Film (1999). Computer hacker Neo discovers the world is not as it seems, with humans harvested to provide energy for malicious AI.

Starring Keanu Reeves, Laurence Fishburne and Carrie-Anne Moss. Also on 21 June: The Matrix Reloaded (2003) and The Matrix Revolutions (2003).

AMC+, Shudder, Acorn TV: new shows & films

The Stylist – Shudder & AMC+ (16 June)

Film (2020). A lonely hair stylist becomes obsessed with the lives of her clients and descends into a murderous madness.

Starring Najarra Townsend, Brea Grant and Jennifer Seward. Watch the trailer.

Hell Motel – Shudder & AMC+ (17 June)

Series. From the creators of Slasher, this all-new horror anthology series sees a group of ten true-crime obsessives invited to the opening weekend of the newly renovated Cold River Motel, the site of a 30-year-old unsolved Satanic Mass Murder.

History repeats itself when the guests get stranded and start getting knocked off one by one during a murder spree that grows exponentially more gruesome than the original with each kill.

Starring Eric McCormack.

The Rule of Jenny Pen – Shudder & AMC+ (20 June)

The Rule of Jenny Pen. Image: Galaxy Pictures. Streaming on AMC+/ Shudder. New shows & films

Film (2025). Arrogant Judge Stefan Mortensen suffers a near-fatal stroke, leaving him partially paralysed and confined to a retirement home.

There, Mortensen clashes with a seemingly gentle resident named Dave Crealy who is actually secretly terrorisng the home with a sadistic game called ‘The Rule of Jenny Pen’ while wielding his dementia doll as an instrument of cruelty.

Starring Geoffrey Rush and John Lithgow.

Apple TV+: new shows & films

The Buccaneers Season 2 (18 June)

The Buccaneers Season 2. Image: Apple TV+. New shows & films

Series. We’re back with a group of fun-loving young American girls who exploded into the tightly corseted London of the 1870s, setting hearts racing and kicking off an Anglo-American culture clash.

Leighton Meester joins the cast for Season 2, where the Buccaneers are no longer the invaders – England is their home. In fact, they’re practically running the place.

All the girls have been forced to grow up and now have to fight to be heard, as they wrestle with themes consuming all women of any age, no matter what year it is.

Starring Kristine Froseth, Alisha Boe, Josie Totah, Aubri Ibrag and Imogen Waterhouse. Watch the trailer.

Binge: new shows & films

Real Housewives of Cheshire Season 18 (20 June)

Real Housewives of Cheshire. Image: Binge. New shows & films

Series. Rich, glamorous, powerful, and well-preserved housewives allow cameras into their lives to show viewers their lives. This season features returning housewives Ell Egar, Lauren Simon, Lystra Adams and Paige Chohan, who will be joined by some of the most iconic housewives from the ten years the show has been running.

In a bid to heal the cavernous divide in their friendships, the group head to an incredible five-star retreat on the Island of Koh Samui. But it’s not only the tropical weather turning up the heat, as drama erupts.

Netflix: new shows & films

America’s Sweethearts: Dallas Cowboy Cheerleaders Season 2 (18 June)

Series. A new batch of hopefuls face fierce competition, high expectations and even higher kicks as they vie for a spot with the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders.

KPop Demon Hunters (20 June)

Film (2025). When K-pop superstars Rumi, Mira and Zoey aren’t selling out stadiums, they’re using their secret powers to protect their fans from supernatural threats.

Starring Arden Cho, Ahn Hyo-seop, May Hong and Ji-young Yoo. Watch the trailer.

Disney+: new shows & films

The Incredible Hulk (20 June)

The Incredible Hulk. Image: Universal Pictures. Streaming on Disney+. New shows & films

Film (2008). In this Marvel Studio’s superhero film, Bruce Banner becomes the Hulk through gamma radiation and the military intends to capitalise on his transformative abilities for its ‘super soldier’ program. But Banner goes AWOL in an attempt to cure himself.

Starring Edward Norton, Liv Tyler, Tim Roth and William Hurt. Watch the trailer.