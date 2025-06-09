Best new shows & films streaming this week on Netflix, Prime, ABC, SBS, Stan and more

BritBox: new shows

Mandy – Seasons 1–3 (available now)

Mandy Carter, a hapless, jobless heroine, embarks on adventures that mostly end in disaster. While Mandy might have big dreams, the real issue is whether she can actually be bothered to achieve any of them.

Starring Diane Morgan, Michelle Greenidge and Michael Spicer.

Make It At Market Season 3 (available now)

Series. Dom Chinea works with a team of business and craft experts to help a group of budding entrepreneurs make a living from their crafting hobby. He sets them challenges that will assess the amateur craftspeople and shape their business plan.

Max: new shows

Exposed: Naked Crimes Season 3 (9 June)

Series. Witnesses and police share the naked truth about dangerous crimes committed in the nude.

The Expendables (14 June).

Film (2010). A team of mercenaries come together to kill a Latin American dictator.

Starring Sylvester Stallone, Jason Statham and Jet Li. Also on 14 June: The Expendables 2 (2012) and The Expendables 3 (2014). Watch the trailer.

Stan: new shows

Alone Season 12 (13 June)

Series. In this new season of Alone the action moves across the globe to South Africa’s Great Karoo region. Not only does this mark the series’ first time filming in Africa, it’s also the first time the show has been shot in a semidesert environment. This wild, beautiful and remote location could pose serious new challenges for the contestants.

The Surfer (15 June)

The Surfer. Image: Stan/ Madman. New shows.

Film (2024). When a man returns to Australia to buy back his family home after many years in the US, he is humiliated in front of his teenage son by a group of local surfers who claim ownership over the secluded beach of his childhood.

Wounded, he defies them and remains at the beach, demanding acceptance. As the conflict escalates, he is brought right to the edge of his sanity and his entire identity is thrown into question.

Starring Nicolas Cage, Julian McMahon, Nic Cassim and Miranda Tapsell.

From ScreenHub’s four-star review of The Surfer:

As the unnamed surfer of the title, Cage’s vibrantly dyed ginger lead plays a man determined to reclaim his roots after decades away in California, where his accent presumably got lost. Wanting to reconnect with his teenage son (Finn Little) – despite his ex-wife (on the phone) being pissed he pulled him out of school – he hopes to snap up his childhood home, newly on the market.

But the surfer falls foul of the overheated Australian market, forced to beg for more financing with Rahel Romahn’s real estate shark unwilling to buy him time. Read more …

ABC iview: new shows

Play School: My Place, My Home (9 June)

Teo is off on an adventure all around Australia! From busy cities to incredible islands, Play School’s My Place, My Home explores the beauty and diversity of Australia, the incredible place we call home.

George Clarke’s Remarkable Renovations Season 1 (13 June)

Series. How do you turn a building that was never intended for domestic use into a welcoming home? In this uplifting series, George Clarke breathes new life into industrial, commercial and agri-cultural buildings.

Spicks And Specks Season 12 (15 June)

Series. Twenty years ago, Adam Hills asked Australia to play. Now he is back with Myf Warhurst and Alan Brough for a new season of Spicks & Specks with fan fave games Know Your Product, Substitute and Sir Mix N Matchalot alongside some brand-new head scratchers.

Bay Of Fires Season 2 (15 June)

Bay of Fires Season 2. Image: ABC iview. New show s.

Series. Mystery Bay’s year long experiment with free-range capitalism comes to a jarring halt and Stella is forced to realise that being the new Queen of Mystery Bay isn’t all it’s cracked up to be – especially when it involves doing business with major drug dealers… Stella learns that, to survive, she must become everything she hates. Watch the trailer.

AMC+, Acorn TV and Shudder: new shows

The Feud – Acorn TV & AMC+ (9 June)

Miniseries. Emma, her husband John and their daughter lead an apparently idyllic life on Shelbury Drive. They share a close bond with their friendly neighbours, Sonia and Alan, and have a soft spot for the eccentric older couple Derek and Barbara, whose son mysteriously vanished years ago.

But when Emma makes the seemingly harmless decision to build a kitchen extension, her world slowly unravels. What begins as a simple home improvement, spirals into a chilling journey of obsession, paranoia, and long-buried secrets that ripple through the lives of everyone on the street.

Starring Jill Halfpenny, Rupert Penry-Jones and Amy Nuttall. Watch the trailer.

Love After Lock Up: Where Are They Now? – AMC+ (12 June)

Reality series. Couples finally meet their jailed fiancés upon prison release. Once the prison bars are removed from the relationship, their love needs to survive the worst after lockup. But the road to the altar is rocky …

Comic Book Men – AMC+ (12 June)

Series. This unscripted show follow’s the antics in Kevin Smith’s comic shop Secret Stash. The staff and customers geek out over mind-blowing pop culture artefacts and the legends behind them.

Leading the crew behind the Secret Stash counter are moody manager Walt, uber-nerd Mike, career slacker Bryan and Ming, the shop’s go-to whipping boy.

SBS On Demand: new shows

Bosch: Legacy Season 2 (12 June)

Bosch: Legacy. Image: SBS. New shows.

Series. Former homicide detective Harry Bosch has moved on to a new chapter as a private investigator and working with one time enemy, the brilliant defense attorney Honey ‘Money’ Chandler. They work together to find justice. Meanwhile, Bosch’s daughter Maddie is starting her career in law enforcement with the LAPD.

Starring Titus Welliver, Mimi Rogers and Madison Lintz. Watch the trailer.

La Storia (12 June)

Series. Based on Elsa Morante’s bestselling novel, La Storia is the tale of Ida Ramundo, a widow and the mother of teenager Nino in Rome during World War II.

Ida has a secret, she is of Jewish descent. When she is assaulted by a German soldier, things turn from bad to worse, In pain, dismay and ashamed, Ida discovers she is pregnant and nine months later gives birth to another boy, who will be lovingly nicknamed Useppe.

Starring Jasmine Trinca.

Shetland: Scotland’s Wondrous Isles (13 June)

Series. Welcome to The Shetland Islands. In this series we’ll come ashore in this magical world, where seabirds outnumber people by a factor of many hundreds, and where you’re closer to the Arctic Circle than you are to London.

Vegas: The Story of Sin City (13 June)

Series. A deep dive into the history of one of the globe’s most infamous cities via profiles of its iconic entertainers, entrepreneurs, mafia and politicians over seven decades.

F*ck Berlin (13 June)

Documentary series. An intimate voyage of discovery with a female perspective on the subject of sex in the sex-positive scene of Berlin.

Travels With Agatha Christie & Sir David Suchet (14 June)

Series. In 1922, long before she became the world’s best-selling author, Agatha Christie embarked upon an epic world tour. Now, 100 years later, Poirot actor Sir David Suchet is following in her footsteps.

Armed with his trusty camera to capture a unique record of his travels, Sir David will see what she saw, discovering how this journey influenced her life and her writing, and revealing new sides to her character.

Apple TV+: new shows

Echo Valley (13 June)

Echo Valley. Image: Apple TV+. New shows

Film (2025). Julianne Moore, Sydney Sweeney and Domhnall Gleeson star in an edge-of-your-seat thriller. Kate (Moore) is a mother struggling to make peace with her troubled daughter Claire (Sweeney) — a situation that becomes even more perilous when Claire shows up on Kate’s doorstep, hysterical and covered in someone else’s blood.

As Kate pieces together the shocking truth of what happened, she learns just how far a mother will go to try to save her child in this gripping tale of love, sacrifice and survival from BAFTA Award-winning director Michael Pearce and Emmy Award-nominated writer Brad Ingelsby. Watch the trailer.

Disney+: new shows

Call Her Alex (10 June)

Series. What does it take to become the most influential female podcaster of a generation? Following Alex Cooper as she prepares for her first tour, this compelling two-part documentary series traces Cooper’s evolution – from a self-conscious kid growing up in Pennsylvania to the voice behind Call Her Daddy, a podcast that redefined the conversation for women everywhere. Watch the trailer.

Prime Video: new shows

Deep Cover (12 June)

Film (2025). This fast-paced action comedy follows Kat, an improv comedy teacher starting to question if she’s missed her shot at success. When an undercover cop offers her the role of a lifetime, she recruits two of her students to infiltrate London’s gangland by impersonating dangerous criminals.

Starring Bryce Dallas Howard, Paddy Considine, Sean Bean and Orlando Bloom. Watch the trailer.

American Thunder: Nascar to Le Mans (12 June)

Documentary. The 24 Hours of Le Mans is one of the crown jewels of international motorsports.

For the race’s 100th anniversary in June 2023, an invitation was extended to NASCAR to bring an American stock car Chevrolet Camaro to compete against the futuristic Ferrari and Porsche prototypes and attempt to complete the gruelling 24-hour challenge that is Le Mans.

Along with world-class drivers Jenson Button, Jimmie Johnson and Mike Rockenfeller, Hendrick Motorsports embarked on an 18-month journey to develop a race car designed to run three-hour races on ovals in the United States into one that could survive the challenge of racing 24 hours straight on an unforgiving road course.

Binge: new shows

Anora (11 June)

Anora. Image: Neon. Streaming on Binge. New shows

Film (2025). Anora, a young woman from Brooklyn, gets her chance at a Cinderella story when she meets and marries the son of an oligarch. Once the news reaches Russia, her fairytale is threatened as the parents set out for New York to get the marriage annulled.

Starring Mikey Madison and Paul Weissman.

Mix Tape (12 June)

Mix Tape. Image: Binge. New shows

Series. An Irish-Australian miniseries starring Teresa Palmer and Jim Sturgess adapted from a novel of the same name by Jane Sanderson. In Sheffield in 1989, a blossoming romance develops between Alison and Daniel. Many years later, and living in opposite sides of the world, they reconnect over a shared memory they have of a song.

Starring Teresa Palmer and Jim Sturgess. Watch the trailer.

Revival (13 June)

Series. In a rural Wisconsin town where the recently deceased have come back to life, Officer Dana Cypress, the Sheriff’s daughter and a single working mom on the force, makes a startling discovery: her younger sister, Em Cypress, is one of the Revived.

Starring Flora McInroy and Steven Ogg.

Netflix: new shows

Titan: The Oceangate Disaster (11 June)

Documentary. Exploring the Titan submersible’s doomed 2023 journey to the wreckage of the Titanic and the ambitious OceanGate CEO behind the endeavour.

Fubar Season 2 (12 June)

Series. Eager to return to action, Luke, Emma and the crew get more than they bargained for when a mysterious terrorist threatens to unleash worldwide chaos.

Starring Arnold Schwarzenegger, Carrie-Anne Moss, Travis Van Winkle and Fortune Feimster. Watch the trailer.

The Fairly Oddparents: A New Wish Season 2 (12 June)

Series. Hazel and friends return for more wish-fulfilment misadventures involving time travel, rock monsters, talking teeth and other fairly odd magical stuff.

Starring Ashleigh Crystal Hairston, Daran Norris and Susanne Blakeslee.