Apple TV+: best new shows streaming this week

Apple TV+: new this week

Deaf President Now! (16 May)

Documentary. This film tells the story of the greatest civil rights movement most people have never heard of. Deaf President Now! recounts the eight days of historic protests held at Washington DC’s Gallaudet University in 1988 after the school’s board of trustees appointed a hearing president over several very qualified Deaf candidates.

After a week of rallies, boycotts and protests, the students triumph as the hearing president resigns and beloved dean Dr I King Jordan becomes the university’s first Deaf president.

Murderbot (16 May)

Series. Based on Martha Wells’ best-selling, Hugo and Nebula Award-winning book series The Murderbot Diaries, this is a sci-fi thriller/comedy about a self-hacking security construct who is horrified by human emotion yet drawn to its vulnerable clients.

Played by Alexander Skarsgård, Murderbot must hide its free will and complete a dangerous assignment when all it really wants is to be left alone to watch futuristic soap operas and figure out its place in the universe. Watch the trailer.

Apple TV+: recently added

Long Way Home (9 May)

Long Way Home. Image: Apple TV+.

This series brings Ewan McGregor and Charley Boorman back on the road for another unforgettable motorcycle adventure, this time across Europe. In the new season, the duo traverses breathtaking landscapes from Scotland to England, taking the scenic route through Scandinavia, the Arctic Circle and continental Europe.

With 17 countries on their route, Ewan and Charley dive into local cultures and take on thrilling challenges. Watch the trailer.

Government Cheese (16 April)

Government Cheese. Image: Apple TV+.

Series. This surrealist family comedy, starring and executive produced by David Oyelowo, is set in 1969 San Fernando Valley and tells the story of the Chambers, a quirky family pursuing lofty and seemingly impossible dreams, beautifully unfettered by the realities of the world.

When Hampton Chambers (Oyelowo) is released from prison, his long-awaited family reunion doesn’t go quite as he’d planned. During his absence, Hampton’s wife, Astoria, and sons, Einstein and Harrison, have formed an unconventional family unit, and Hampton’s return spins their world into chaos. Watch the trailer.

Jane Season 3 (18 April)

Jane Season 3. Image: Apple TV+.

Series. This kids and families series is inspired by the work of world-renowned ethologist and conservationist Dr. Jane Goodall, who makes a special appearance in the highly anticipated third season.

Ava Louise Murchison stars as Jane Garcia, a nine-year-old budding environmentalist on a quest to save endangered animals. Using her powerful imagination, Jane takes her best friends David, played by Mason Blomberg, and Greybeard the chimpanzee on epic adventures to help protect wild animals all around the world because, according to her idol Dr. Jane Goodall:

‘Only if we understand, will we care. Only if we care, will we help. Only if we help, can they be saved.’

Your Friends & Neighbours (11 April)

Your Friends & Neighbours. Image: Apple TV+.

Series. A highly anticipated Jon Hamm-led drama, from bestselling author Jonathan Tropper.

After being fired in disgrace, Andrew ‘Coop’ Cooper (Hamm), a hedge fund manager still grappling with his recent divorce, resorts to stealing from his neighbours’ homes in the exceedingly affluent Westmont Village, only to discover that the secrets and affairs hidden behind those wealthy facades might be more dangerous than he ever imagined.

Already renewed for a second season, the series also stars Amanda Peet, Olivia Munn, Hoon Lee, Mark Tallman and Lena Hall. Watch the trailer.

The Studio (26 March)

The Studio. Image: Apple TV+.

Series. Created by the comedy duo Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg, and starring Rogen, Catherine O’Hara, Kathryn Hahn, Ike Barinholtz and Chase Sui Wonders with a guest-star appearance from Bryan Cranston .

Rogen plays Matt Remick, the newly appointed head of the embattled Continental Studios. As movies struggle to stay alive and relevant, Matt and his core team of infighting executives battle their own insecurities as they wrangle narcissistic artists and craven corporate overlords in the ever-elusive pursuit of making great films.

With their power suits masking their never-ending sense of panic, every party, set visit, casting decision, marketing meeting and award show presents them with an opportunity for glittering success or career-ending catastrophe. Watch the trailer.