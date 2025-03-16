Apple TV+: best new shows streaming this week

Apple TV+: new this week

BE@RBRICK (21 March)

Kids and family series. Based on the iconic BE@RBRICK figures from MEDICOM TOY, this13-episode series, produced and animated by DreamWorks Animation and Dentsu Inc., features upbeat, original songs and aims to empower kids and families to embrace their true selves through the universal language of music.

The series follows Jasmine and her bandmates as they pursue their dreams and inspire others to do the same.

In addition to its vibrant storytelling, the series is enhanced by the musical talents of four-time Grammy Award-winning producer Timbaland, who serves as executive music producer, with an original score by Jina Hyojin An and Shirley Song. Watch the trailer.

Apple TV+: recently added

Dope Thief (14 March)

Dope Thief. Image: Apple TV+.

Series. Based on Dennis Tafoya’s book of the same name, this eight-part series follows long-time Philly friends and delinquents (Brian Tyree Henry and Wagner Moura) who pose as DEA agents to rob an unknown house in the countryside, only to have their small-time grift become a life-and-death enterprise, as they unwittingly reveal and unravel the biggest hidden narcotics corridor on the Eastern Seaboard.

This crime drama is executive produced by Ridley Scott, who also directs the first episode, and is created and executive produced by Peter Craig.

Berlin ER (26 Feb)

Berlin ER. Image: Apple TV+.

Series. An edgy German-language medical drama co-created by former emergency room physician-turned-screenwriter Samuel Jefferson together with Viktor Jakovleski, and starring Haley Louise Jones and Slavko Popadić, alongside an ensemble cast including Şafak Şengül, Aram Tafreshian and Samirah Breuer.

Managing a chaotic emergency room in the toughest and most overcrowded hospital in Berlin is no small task for the young Dr. Parker (Jones), who is seeking a fresh start in the big city after her private life implodes in Munich.

When she tries to implement necessary reforms, Parker is confronted with resistance from the underpaid, ill-equipped and chronically fatigued hospital staff who only survive with an indispensable dose of black humour. But in the face of an increasingly merciless health care system, the battered team must put aside their differences and pull together to save lives.

Watch the trailer.

Surface – Season 2 (21 Feb)

Surface Season 2. Image: Apple TV+.

Series. This series follows Sophie (Gugu Mbatha-Raw) to London to unravel the secrets of her past. Having suffered an injury that robbed her of her memories, Sophie follows the few clues she has, using her vast stolen resources to embed herself in elite British society, and discovering a possible connection to a beautiful heiress.

But everything changes when a journalist contacts her out of the blue, and Sophie realises they were working together to expose a shocking scandal about the dangerous people she’s now become close to.

Produced by Hello Sunshine and Executive Produced by Reese Witherspoon and Lauren Neustadter. Watch the trailer.

Love You to Death (A muerte) (5 Feb)

Love You to Death. Image: Apple TV+.

Spanish-language series. This drama tells the story of the cautious Raúl (Joan Amargós), who reconnects with free-spirited and newly pregnant Marta (Verónica Echegui) following his heart cancer diagnosis.

They resume a friendship that began in childhood, and in a relationship brought together by fate, begin to test their beliefs about love. Can the commitment-phobic Marta fall in love? And can Raúl meet the love of his life?

The Gorge (14 Feb)

The Gorge. Image: Apple TV+.

Film (2025). starring Miles Teller, Anya Taylor-Joy and Sigourney Weaver, directed by Scott Derrickson and written by Zach Dean. Two highly-trained operatives appointed to post in guard towers on opposite sides of a vast and highly classified gorge, protecting the world from an undisclosed, mysterious evil that lurks within.

They bond from a distance while trying to stay vigilant in defending against an unseen enemy. When the cataclysmic threat to humanity is revealed to them, they must work together in a test of both their physical and mental strength to keep the secret in the gorge before it’s too late. Watch the trailer.