Apple TV+: best new shows streaming July 2025

Apple TV+: new in July

Foundation Season 3 (11 July)

Foundation Season 3. Image: Apple TV+.

Series. Continuing the epic chronicle of a band of exiles on their monumental journey to save humanity and rebuild civilisation amid the fall of the Galactic Empire.

Set 152 years after the events of Season 2, The Foundation has become increasingly established far beyond its humble beginnings while the Cleonic Dynasty’s Empire has dwindled.

As both of these galactic powers forge an uneasy alliance, a threat to the entire galaxy appears in the fearsome form of a warlord known as The Mule, whose sights are set on ruling the universe by use of physical and military force as well as mind control. Watch the trailer.

The Wild Ones (11 July)

The Wild Ones. Image: Apple TV+.

Documentary series. Blending high-stakes adventure with groundbreaking science and conservation, and featuring former Royal Marines Commando and expedition leader Aldo Kane, wildlife and camera trap expert Declan Burley, and ecological storyteller and wildlife cinematographer Vianet Djenguet.

Together, the trio travels to six countries – Malaysia, Mongolia, Armenia, Indonesia, Canada and Gabon – capturing rare footage of elusive and endangered species, including the Malayan tiger, Gobi bear, Caucasian leopard, Javan rhino, North Atlantic right whale and Western lowland gorilla. Watch the trailer.

Snoopy Presents: A Summer Musical (18 July)

Snoopy Presents: A Summer Musical. Image: Apple TV+.

Kids and family series. The Peanuts gang celebrate the joy and magic of summer camp and the importance of preserving what you love.

Charlie Brown loves camp and is determined to make his final year special, but Sally, a first-time camper, is nervous and skeptical of the new and unfamiliar place. While everyone settles into camp, Snoopy and Woodstock discover a treasure map that takes them on a wild adventure nearby.

Acapulco Season 4 (23 July)

Acapulco Season 4. Image: Apple TV+.

Series. A heartfelt farewell to this beloved series. Present-day Máximo works tirelessly to restore Las Colinas to its former glory before the grand reopening.

In 1986, when a competitor claims the number one spot in the annual ranking of Acapulco’s Best Hotels, young Máximo will do whatever it takes to get back on top and secure Las Colinas’s future. Watch the trailer.

Apple TV+: recent highlights

Smoke (27 June)

Series. A new crime drama that stars and is executive produced by Taron Egerton, created by Dennis Lehane. Reuniting the creative team behind Apple’s acclaimed hit limited drama Black Bird, Smoke stars Egerton, Jurnee Smollett, Rafe Spall, Ntare Guma Mbaho Mwine, Hannah Emily Anderson, Anna Chlumsky, Adina Porter, Greg Kinnear, and John Leguizamo.

Inspired by true events, the series follows a troubled detective and an enigmatic arson investigator as they pursue the trails of two serial arsonists. Watch the trailer.

The Buccaneers Season 2 (18 June)

The Buccaneers Season 2. Image: Apple TV+.

Series. We’re back with a group of fun-loving young American girls who exploded into the tightly corseted London of the 1870s, setting hearts racing and kicking off an Anglo-American culture clash.

Leighton Meester joins the cast for Season 2, where the Buccaneers are no longer the invaders – England is their home. In fact, they’re practically running the place.

All the girls have been forced to grow up and now have to fight to be heard, as they wrestle with themes consuming all women of any age, no matter what year it is.

Echo Valley (13 June)

Echo Valley. Image: Apple TV+.

Film (2025). Julianne Moore, Sydney Sweeney and Domhnall Gleeson star in an edge-of-your-seat thriller. Kate (Moore) is a mother struggling to make peace with her troubled daughter Claire (Sweeney) — a situation that becomes even more perilous when Claire shows up on Kate’s doorstep, hysterical and covered in someone else’s blood.

As Kate pieces together the shocking truth of what happened, she learns just how far a mother will go to try to save her child in this gripping tale of love, sacrifice and survival from BAFTA Award-winning director Michael Pearce and Emmy Award-nominated writer Brad Ingelsby.