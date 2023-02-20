Who is Kang? Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania character guide

Marvel’s Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania has released over the weekend, getting fans and casual punters alike buzzing in excitement.

In the latest instalment of this multi-million dollar comic book franchise, Ant-Man and the Wasp find themselves exploring the Quantum Realm, interacting with strange new creatures and embarking on an adventure that pushes them beyond the limits of what they thought was possible. It’s a particularly important flick to see for Marvel-heads, as it introduces the series’ next big villain, Kang the Conqueror.

But, if you’re a bit like me and have ‘forgotten’ to keep up with Kang, annotate Ant-Man, or grasp what the Guardians are doing lately, it can be a bit confusing to watch Quantumania.

For those who have dropped off the Marvel bandwagon in recent years, or who have chosen now as the time to get their feet wet, we have the ultimate character guide for you.

The good guys

Scott Lang, aka Ant-Man

Scott Lang, played by Paul Rudd, was a thief who became Ant-Man after hoping to get his life back on track. Successfully reforming from his life of crime, Lang took on a full-time career as Ant-Man with the encouragement of Hank Pym (Michael Douglas).

He’s known for his ability to shrink down to the size of an ant (duh) and to grow enormously large, too – but this is only achievable with the Ant-Man suit.

Lang became trapped in the Quantum Realm previously, during Thanos’ ‘Snap‘.

Hope van Dyne, aka The Wasp

Hope, played by Evangeline Lily, is the daughter of Hank Pym and Janet van Dyne (Michelle Pfeiffer). She was a senior board member of her father’s company, Pym Technologies, and later inherits the superhero identity of Wasp from her mother, using a suit containing shrinking technology to shrink to the size of an insect and also fly with insect-themed wings. She is also Scott Lang’s love interest.

After rekindling her relationship with her father, van Dyne and Pym work together to bring back van Dyne’s mother who was previously trapped in the Quantum Realm.

Cassie Lang

Cassie Lang, played by Kathryn Newton, is the daughter of Scott Lang. Her parents divorced while Scott was in prison for theft.

Cassie’s relationship with her dad is one of the main emotional points of the movie.

We originally see her as an eight year old in Ant-Man (2015), though in Quantumania she is 16 years old. She has recently acquired an Ant-Man suit of her own.

Hank Pym

Dr. Henry ‘Hank’ Jonathan Pym is an entomologist and physicist who developed the Ant-Man suit after discovering the Pym Particles. Under the employment of S.H.I.E.L.D, Hank used his suit to become the superhero Ant-Man. After S.H.I.E.L.D. tried to replicate the Pym Particles behind his back, Hank resigned from the agency.

Hank is the husband of Janet van Dyne and the father of Hope van Dyne.

Janet van Dyne

Janet van Dyne is the wife of Hank Pym and the mother of Hope van Dyne. She spent an excruciating 30 years trapped within the mysterious Quantum Realm before being rescued.

During her time there, she unexpectedly encountered Kang and, though she later realized his true intentions, initially aided him in his escape from the enigmatic realm. Despite her eventual change of heart, Janet still harbors a deep sense of guilt over her unwitting involvement in Kang’s schemes.

Jentorra, Quaz and Veb – the Quantum freedom fighters

Jentorra Quaz Veb

Jentorra (Katy O’Brian) is a freedom fighter who is vehemently against Kang the Conqueror and anyone who stands with him. Quaz (William Jackson Harper) is a telepath who figures out why Scott and Cassie are in the Quantum Realm by reading their minds. And Veb – well, he’s just a little guy, a creature that lives in the Quantum Realm and is obsessed with holes.

The bad guys (MAJOR SPOILERS AHEAD!)

Kang the Conqueror

Kang is the central villain in Quantumania, and a mysterious one at that.

Known at one time as Nathaniel Richards, he was a scientist from the 31st Century, who had discovered the existence of the Multiverse and his alternate selves. Unlike most of his Variants, Richards sought to conquer as many worlds as possible, so he became known as Kang the Conqueror. However, due to his dangerous presence, the council decided to banish him to the Quantum Realm, where he allied with Janet van Dyne to rebuild his Time Chair, until he was betrayed by her after van Dyne discovered his evil plans.

MODOK (aka Mechanised Organism Designed Only for Killing)

MODOK is actually Scott Lang’s former nemesis Darren Cross, AKA Yellow Jacket. Now trapped in the Quantum Realm, Cross’ mutilated form was found by Kang the Conqueror, who provided him with a mechanical form. Dubbed as the Mechanized Organism Designed Only for Killing, or M.O.D.O.K., Cross now spends his years serving Kang.

Krylar

Lord Krylar, played by Bill Murray, is the governor of Axia, a bizarre and cushy community within the Quantum Realm. Krylar unapologetically enjoys the high life his status grants him – expensive meals, exotic cocktails and top-notch transportation aboard his huge pleasure yacht.

It seems he and Janet Van Dyne are old acquaintances – but the details are vague, and she’d like to keep it that way.

Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania is in cinemas now.