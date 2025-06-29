AMC+, Shudder, Acorn TV: best new shows & films streaming this week

New this week

DI Ray Season 1 – Acorn TV & AMC+ (30 June)

DI Ray. Image: Acorn TV/ AMC+.

Series. DI Rachita Ray is thrust into a sensitive and high-profile case – she’ll be investigating the double homicide of Frank Chapman, the notorious head of an organised crime family, and Megan Cutts, an innocent nurse caught in the crossfire.

Their deaths will ignite racial tensions across the city, putting the detective in a race against time to unravel the story at the heart of the case before the Chapman family act out their revenge, and an all-out gang war erupts onto the streets.

Starring Parminder Nagra.

The Madame Blanc Mysteries Season 4 (2 July) – AMC+ & Acorn TV

Series. We return to the wonderful world of Sainte Victoire, packed with unusual antiques and objéts d’art, murder, mystery, sunshine and laughter. Sally Lindsay returns as Jean White, who is navigating a fledgling romance with her sidekick Dom Hayes, played by Steve Edge.

Co-writer Sue Vincent stars as mechanic Gloria Beaushaw, while Robin Askwith and Sue Holderness reprise their roles as eccentric married couple Jeremy and Judith Lloyd James. Watch the trailer.

Recently added

Inside – Acorn TV & AMC+ (23 June)

Series. A gritty series set within the harsh confines of a contemporary UK prison. Based on testimonies from real-life prisoners and prison guards, the series explores the complex interplay between four central characters on both side of the law:

Kit, a ruthless gangster whose arrival will shake the already fragile balance of the unit; Barry a small-time drug dealer; Elin, a dedicated female prison officer; and George, a privileged young man with an addiction.

The Stylist – Shudder & AMC+ (16 June)

The Stylist. Image: Arrow Films. Streaming on AMC+/ Shudder.

Film (2020). A lonely hair stylist becomes obsessed with the lives of her clients and descends into a murderous madness.

Starring Najarra Townsend, Brea Grant and Jennifer Seward. Watch the trailer.

Hell Motel – Shudder & AMC+ (17 June)

Series. From the creators of Slasher, this all-new horror anthology series sees a group of ten true-crime obsessives invited to the opening weekend of the newly renovated Cold River Motel, the site of a 30-year-old unsolved Satanic Mass Murder.

History repeats itself when the guests get stranded and start getting knocked off one by one during a murder spree that grows exponentially more gruesome than the original with each kill.

Starring Eric McCormack.

The Rule of Jenny Pen – Shudder & AMC+ (20 June)

The Rule of Jenny Pen. Image: Galaxy Pictures. Streaming on AMC+/ Shudder.

Film (2025). Arrogant Judge Stefan Mortensen suffers a near-fatal stroke, leaving him partially paralysed and confined to a retirement home.

There, Mortensen clashes with a seemingly gentle resident named Dave Crealy who is actually secretly terrorisng the home with a sadistic game called ‘The Rule of Jenny Pen’ while wielding his dementia doll as an instrument of cruelty.

Starring Geoffrey Rush and John Lithgow.

The Feud – Acorn TV & AMC+ (9 June)

The Feud. Image: Acorn TV/ AMC+.

Miniseries. Emma, her husband John and their daughter lead an apparently idyllic life on Shelbury Drive. They share a close bond with their friendly neighbours, Sonia and Alan, and have a soft spot for the eccentric older couple Derek and Barbara, whose son mysteriously vanished years ago.

But when Emma makes the seemingly harmless decision to build a kitchen extension, her world slowly unravels. What begins as a simple home improvement, spirals into a chilling journey of obsession, paranoia, and long-buried secrets that ripple through the lives of everyone on the street.

Starring Jill Halfpenny, Rupert Penry-Jones and Amy Nuttall. Watch the trailer.