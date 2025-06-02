AMC+, Shudder, Acorn TV: best new shows & films streaming this week

New this week

Relative Secrets – Acorn TV & AMC+ (2 June)

Series. All-new unscripted series hosted by acclaimed actress Jane Seymour. Part true-crime and part genealogy, each episode will investigate an everyday American family’s darkest mystery, aiming both to solve the mystery and explore how it shapes that family today.

Colourful characters, rich cultural context and dramatic twists and turns abound in every tale, each of which connects the American family to their UK heritage.

Starring Jane Seymour. Watch the trailer.

Mama June: From Hot to Not – AMC+ (6 June)

Series. Mama June is back and undergoing the most dramatic total body transformation ever. After a series of extensive plastic surgeries and intense workouts, June will debut a new look that will shock the world.

Recently added

Boglands, AMC+ and Acorn TV (26 May)

Boglands. Image: AMC+/ Acorn TV.

Series. In an isolated village in the northwest of Ireland, with its own laws and codes of conduct, a murder investigation begins when police officer Conall Ó Súilleabháin’s missing mother, Sabine, is discovered buried in the bog after 15-years missing. Conall is forbidden from working the case but that’s not going to stop him. Meanwhile, a young journalist, Ciara-Kate, decides to produce a podcast about the case.

*Gaelic-language with subtitles. Watch the trailer.

Vampire Hunter D: 40th Anniversary, Shudder and AMC+ (30 May)

Vampire Hunter D. Image: AMC+, Shudder.

In the year 12,090 A.D. technology and the supernatural have overtaken the world, leaving the land desolate and despotic. The remnants of humanity are scattered into small communities and live in fear of vampires who compose the ruling Nobility.

When Count Magnus Lee tastes the blood of Doris Lang, she is forcibly chosen to be his next wife. In an effort to escape her ill-gotten fate she hires a mysterious vampire hunter known only as D, who comes from a peculiar lineage.

Off Script with The Hollywood Reporter Season 2, AMC+ (23 May)

The Emmy-nominated series returns with five new episodes of Emmy contenders, featuring themed episodes including Comedy Actress, Drama Actor, Comedy Actor, Drama Actress and Stand-Up. Each episode will highlight a dynamic ensemble of actors and delve deep into the urgent issues, creative methodologies, and behind-the-scenes narratives that define entertainment.

The Surrender, AMC+ and Shudder (23 May)

The Surrender. Image: AMC+/ Shudder.

Film (2025). A fraught mother-daughter relationship is put to a terrifying test when the family patriarch dies, and the grieving mother hires a mysterious stranger to bring her husband back from the dead.

As the bizarre and brutal resurrection spirals out of control, both women must confront their differences as they fight for their lives – and for each other.

Starring Colby Minifie, Kate Burton and Chelsea Alden. Watch the trailer.

Aurora Teagarden Mysteries Season 4, Acorn TV & AMC+ (12 May)

Aurora Teagarden. Image: Acorn TV.

Series. Aurora Teagarden is a professional librarian at the Public Library in Lawrenceton, Georgia. She belongs to the ‘Real Murders Club,’ a group of true crime enthusiasts who gather monthly to study famous crimes from history.

She is known around town as a master sleuth and with the help of the Club’s members, she can piece together clues faster than the police in her town and solves troubling murder mysteries.

Harry Wild Season 4, Acorn TV (5 May)

Harry Wild. Image: Acorn TV.

Series. Season 4 picks up a year after season three, and business couldn’t be better at the Wild/Reid Detective Agency as Harry (Jane Seymour, Irish Wish) and Fergus (Rohan Nedd, Whitstable Pearl) welcome an unexpected client: Charlie Wild (Kevin Ryan, Guilt, Copper).

Elsewhere, Harry is hired by a friend and former wild-child-turned-nun, Lola (Rose O’Neill) stumbles upon a dance school mystery; a Dublin literary tour takes a bloody turn and more.

Meanwhile, Fergus’ hopes of going to college at the same time as Lola are threatened when she gets an incredible offer to study abroad. Watch the trailer.