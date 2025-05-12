AMC+, Shudder, Acorn TV: best new shows & films streaming this week

New this week

Aurora Teagarden Mysteries Season 4, Acorn TV & AMC+ (12 May)

Aurora Teagarden is a professional librarian at the Public Library in Lawrenceton, Georgia. She belongs to the ‘Real Murders Club,’ a group of true crime enthusiasts who gather monthly to study famous crimes from history.

She is known around town as a master sleuth and with the help of the Club’s members, she can piece together clues faster than the police in her town and solves troubling murder mysteries.

Recently added

Wicked City Season 3, AMC+ (5 May)

Wicked City follows a group of friends and witches in Atlanta, GA, who dabble in magic too big for them and get thrust into a world of dangerous enemies such as power-hungry witches like Claudette Lenoir and dangerous sorcerers like The Handler. This Season, the coven must push their powers to new heights as a new virus called ‘Fear Fever’ spreads and a new governing order known as The Council arises.

Harry Wild Season 4, Acorn TV (5 May)

Season four picks up a year after season three, and business couldn’t be better at the Wild/Reid Detective Agency as Harry (Jane Seymour, Irish Wish) and Fergus (Rohan Nedd, Whitstable Pearl) welcome an unexpected client: Charlie Wild (Kevin Ryan, Guilt, Copper).

Elsewhere, Harry is hired by a friend and former wild-child-turned-nun, Lola (Rose O’Neill) stumbles upon a dance school mystery; a Dublin literary tour takes a bloody turn and more.

Meanwhile, Fergus’ hopes of going to college at the same time as Lola are threatened when she gets an incredible offer to study abroad. Watch the trailer.

In the Kitchen with Harry Hamlin Season 2, AMC+ (1 May)

Filmed in the Hamlin home kitchen, In the Kitchen with Harry Hamlin brings laughter and heart, showing that cooking is about more than just food – it’s about connection and fun.

Filled with unexpected and relatable kitchen moments, the series offers a behind-the-scenes look into stars’ personalities off-screen as they cook and share personal stories, leaving viewers inspired to try something new in their own kitchens.

825 Forest Road – AMC+ & Shudder (4 April)

Film (2025). From the creator of the Hell House LLC franchise, Stephen Cognetti, this film centres on Chuck Wilson starting a new life after a family tragedy when he moves to the town of Ashland Falls with his wife Maria and little sister Elizabeth.

But he quickly discovers that the town has a dark secret. The ghost of Helen Foster has terrorised residents for decades, since her own suicide back in the ‘40s.

When Chuck realises his family might be in danger of Helen’s wrath, he takes it upon himself to locate 825 Forest Road before it’s too late. Watch the trailer.

The Chelsea Detective Season 3 – AMC+ & Acorn TV (7 April)

Series. The new season sees DI Max Arnold (Adrian Scarborough) and DS Layla Walsh (Vanessa Emme) delve once more into the darker side of Chelsea that lurks beneath its glossy façade.

Season 3 finds Max and Layla investigating the discovery of an ex-soldier’s body in an allotment, the brutal murder of an antiques dealer, and the mysterious case of a climate scientist found dead in a stolen car. But, while Max remains adept at solving crimes, things are far from straightforward at home.

Shadow of God – AMC+ & Shudder (11 April)

Film (2025). When several of his fellow Vatican exorcists are simultaneously killed, Father Mason Harper returns to his childhood home to spend time with childhood friend while he awaits orders from the Church.

But this small town holds dark secrets about Mason’s past and the religious organisation once run by his father, Angus. Thought dead, Angus reappears, forcing a reunion between father and son. But Angus is different now, and before long, Mason suspects he’s possessed, not by the devil, but by something … holy.

The Wives – AMC+ & Acorn TV (21 April)

Series. Last year, four sisters-in-law and their families escaped to their Maltese holiday apartments, as they’ve done every summer for 15 years.

Sylvie (Tamzin Outhwaite) was happily married, Natasha (Angela Griffin) was swimming in wealth, and Beth (Jo Joyner) and Annabelle (Christine Bottomley) were thick as thieves.

But this year, as they come together again, everything is different. Sylvie’s now single and loving life, Natasha’s hiding a desperate financial situation, Beth is barely keeping her life together and Annabelle is, well… dead.

When Annabelle’s widower Charlie (Jamie Bamber) arrives with a new woman in tow, Beth tries to be happy for them, but something doesn’t sit right, and her suspicion that there’s more to Annabelle’s death is heightened.

Toya & Reginae – AMC+ (24 April)

Series. This season, the stakes are higher for Toya Johnson-Rushing and daughter, Reginae Carter, as the dynamic duo continue to juggle life, love, family, and their ever-growing careers in the spotlight … from different coasts.

Toya’s relationship with her family continues to be a work in progress as she anxiously awaits her brother Walter’s return from prison, in the hope he can help her mend the family divide. Reginae, now in LA, hustles to land a major acting role, all while keeping a mysterious new relationship under wraps.

And that may be easier said than done when Toya makes a visit to discuss Reginae’s spending habits.