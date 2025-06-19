AMC+, Shudder, Acorn TV: best new shows & films streaming July 2025

AMC+, Shudder, Acorn TV: new this month

The Madame Blanc Mysteries Season 4 (2 July) – AMC+ & Acorn TV

Series. We return to the wonderful world of Sainte Victoire, packed with unusual antiques and objéts d’art, murder, mystery, sunshine and laughter. Sally Lindsay returns as Jean White, who is navigating a fledgling romance with her sidekick Dom Hayes, played by Steve Edge.

Co-writer Sue Vincent stars as mechanic Gloria Beaushaw, while Robin Askwith and Sue Holderness reprise their roles as eccentric married couple Jeremy and Judith Lloyd James. Watch the trailer.

Push (11 July) – AMC+ & Shudder

Push. Image: AMC+ & Shudder.

Film (2025). Haunted by the memory of her late fiancé, Natalie Flores finds herself eight months pregnant and in desperate need of a new start. Determined to regain her sense of self, she moves to America and uses her real estate license to take on a challenging listing.

But she soon discovers her new beginning may be a deadly end when she catches the eye of a sadistic killer (Raúl Castillo) at her open house.

The Furry Detectives: Unmasking A Monster (17 July) – AMC+

The Furry Detectives: Unmasking A Monster. Image: AMC+.

Series. This true-crime docuseries unpacks the 2018 event known in the Furry community as the ‘Furry Zoosadist Leaks,’ which exposed a horrifying conspiracy of animal abuse lurking beneath the Fandom’s playful exterior.

The series follows the pack of dedicated vigilantes who teamed up to bring down the monsters behind the masks.

NOS4A2 (24 July) – AMC+ & Shudder

Series. Vic McQueen (Ashley Cummings) is a young, working-class artist who discovers she has a supernatural ability to track the seemingly immortal Charlie Manx (Zachary Quinto). Manx feeds off the souls of children, then deposits what remains of them into Christmasland – a twisted Christmas Village of Manx’s imagination where every day is Christmas day and unhappiness is against the law.

Monster Island (25 July) – AMC+ & Shudder

Monster Island. Image: Shudder/ AMC+.

Film (2025). Based on Malay Folklore and drawing inspiration from Creature From the Black Lagoon, this creature feature is set in World War II. A Japanese ship is transporting prisoners of war to occupied territories for slave labour but after being torpedoed by allied submarines, a Japanese soldier and a British POW are stranded on a deserted island and soon discover that they’re being hunted by a ferocious mythological creature, the Orang Ikan.

Starring Dean Fukjioka and Callum Woodhouse.

Mama June: From Hot To Not Season 7 (25 July) – AMC+

Series. Mama June is back and undergoing the most dramatic total body transformation ever. After a series of extensive plastic surgeries and intense workouts, June will debut a new look that will shock the world.

Kostas (28 July) – AMC+ & Acorn TV

Series. Athens Homicide Chief Kostas Charistos interrupts his vacation to investigate the discovery of a body after an earthquake on the Greek island where he was staying with his wife, daughter and her boyfriend. But he also has to deal with the murder of a young Albanian couple.

Summertide (28 July) – AMC+ and Acorn TV

Series. After losing his beloved wife Julia (Amalia Uys) to tragedy, renowned marine biologist Martin Field (Frank Rautenbach) leaves his old life behind and moves his rebellious teenage son and daughter to his childhood home in Simon’s Town to begin again.

With Julia’s memory as his driving force, he pours his heart into setting up a conservation trust to protect the marine life along the False Bay coast. Will he find calm in these waters or does his past hide painful secrets beneath the surface?

Hell Motel (29 July) – AMC+ & Shudder

Hell Motel. Image: AMC+ & Shudder.

Series. From the creators of Slasher, this all-new horror anthology series, starring Eric McCormack, sees a group of ten true-crime obsessives invited to the opening weekend of the newly renovated Cold River Motel, the site of a 30-year-old unsolved Satanic Mass Murder.

History repeats itself when the guests get stranded and start getting knocked off one by one during a murder spree that grows more gruesome than the original with each kill.