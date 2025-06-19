News

 > Features

AMC+, Shudder, Acorn TV: best new shows & films streaming July 2025

Discover the best new shows & films to stream in July 2025 on AMC+, Shudder and Acorn TV with this guide.
19 Jun 2025 11:14
Paul Dalgarno
Hell Motel. Image: AMC+ & Shudder.

Streaming

Hell Motel. Image: AMC+ & Shudder.

Share Icon

AMC+, Shudder, Acorn TV: new this month

The Madame Blanc Mysteries Season 4 (2 July) – AMC+ & Acorn TV

The Madame Blanc Mysteries Season 4. Amc+ &Amp; Acorn Tv.
The Madame Blanc Mysteries Season 4. AMC+ & Acorn TV.

Series. We return to the wonderful world of Sainte Victoire, packed with unusual antiques and objéts d’art, murder, mystery, sunshine and laughter. Sally Lindsay returns as Jean White, who is navigating a fledgling romance with her sidekick Dom Hayes, played by Steve Edge.

Co-writer Sue Vincent stars as mechanic Gloria Beaushaw, while Robin Askwith and Sue Holderness reprise their roles as eccentric married couple Jeremy and Judith Lloyd James. Watch the trailer.

Push (11 July) – AMC+ & Shudder

Push. Image: Amc+ &Amp; Shudder.
Push. Image: AMC+ & Shudder.

Film (2025). Haunted by the memory of her late fiancé, Natalie Flores finds herself eight months pregnant and in desperate need of a new start. Determined to regain her sense of self, she moves to America and uses her real estate license to take on a challenging listing. 

But she soon discovers her new beginning may be a deadly end when she catches the eye of a sadistic killer (Raúl Castillo) at her open house.

The Furry Detectives: Unmasking A Monster (17 July) – AMC+

The Furry Detectives: Unmasking A Monster. Image: Amc+.
The Furry Detectives: Unmasking A Monster. Image: AMC+.

Series. This true-crime docuseries unpacks the 2018 event known in the Furry community as the ‘Furry Zoosadist Leaks,’ which exposed a horrifying conspiracy of animal abuse lurking beneath the Fandom’s playful exterior.

The series follows the pack of dedicated vigilantes who teamed up to bring down the monsters behind the masks.

NOS4A2 (24 July) – AMC+ & Shudder

Series. Vic McQueen (Ashley Cummings) is a young, working-class artist who discovers she has a supernatural ability to track the seemingly immortal Charlie Manx (Zachary Quinto). Manx feeds off the souls of children, then deposits what remains of them into Christmasland – a twisted Christmas Village of Manx’s imagination where every day is Christmas day and unhappiness is against the law.

Monster Island (25 July) – AMC+ & Shudder

Monster Island. Image: Shudder/ Amc+.
Monster Island. Image: Shudder/ AMC+.

Film (2025). Based on Malay Folklore and drawing inspiration from Creature From the Black Lagoon, this creature feature is set in World War II. A Japanese ship is transporting prisoners of war to occupied territories for slave labour but after being torpedoed by allied submarines, a Japanese soldier and a British POW are stranded on a deserted island and soon discover that they’re being hunted by a ferocious mythological creature, the Orang Ikan.

Starring Dean Fukjioka and Callum Woodhouse.

Mama June: From Hot To Not Season 7 (25 July) – AMC+

Series. Mama June is back and undergoing the most dramatic total body transformation ever. After a series of extensive plastic surgeries and intense workouts, June will debut a new look that will shock the world.

Kostas (28 July) – AMC+ & Acorn TV

Series. Athens Homicide Chief Kostas Charistos interrupts his vacation to investigate the discovery of a body after an earthquake on the Greek island where he was staying with his wife, daughter and her boyfriend. But he also has to deal with the murder of a young Albanian couple.

Summertide (28 July) – AMC+ and Acorn TV

Series. After losing his beloved wife Julia (Amalia Uys) to tragedy, renowned marine biologist Martin Field (Frank Rautenbach) leaves his old life behind and moves his rebellious teenage son and daughter to his childhood home in Simon’s Town to begin again.

With Julia’s memory as his driving force, he pours his heart into setting up a conservation trust to protect the marine life along the False Bay coast. Will he find calm in these waters or does his past hide painful secrets beneath the surface?

Hell Motel (29 July) – AMC+ & Shudder

Hell Motel. Image: Amc+ &Amp; Shudder.
Hell Motel. Image: AMC+ & Shudder.

Series. From the creators of Slasher, this all-new horror anthology series, starring Eric McCormack, sees a group of ten true-crime obsessives invited to the opening weekend of the newly renovated Cold River Motel, the site of a 30-year-old unsolved Satanic Mass Murder.

History repeats itself when the guests get stranded and start getting knocked off one by one during a murder spree that grows more gruesome than the original with each kill.  

Discover film & TV reviews on ScreenHub …

Paul Dalgarno

Paul Dalgarno is author of the novels A Country of Eternal Light (2023) and Poly (2020); the memoir And You May Find Yourself (2015); and the creative non-fiction book Prudish Nation (2023). He was formerly Deputy Editor of The Conversation and joined ScreenHub as Managing Editor in 2022. X: @pauldalgarno. Insta: @dalgarnowrites

Related News

L-R Back: Rikki Lea Bestall, John Driscoll, Hamish Lewis, Lana Greenhalgh. Front: Bonnie Moir and Ben Young. Image: Liang Xu/Binge; for new Brenden Abbott series.
News

Binge commissions new Aus series about bank robber Brenden Abbott

Binge announces a new crime drama about the 'Postcard Bandit' Brenden Abbott.

Silvi Vann-Wall
Philippa Northeast as Sybylla in My Brilliant Career. Image: Netflix/Jungle Entertainment
News

My Brilliant Career: Netflix begins production on adaptation of 1901 novel

My Brilliant Career is reimagined into a drama series on Netflix, with production underway now.

Silvi Vann-Wall
Moonbird. Image: SBS On Demand.
Reviews

SBS NITV Digital Originals review: don’t let these gems pass you by

New shows Moonbird, Warm Props and Moni are showing for free as part of SBS Digital Originals.

Anthony Morris
Moonbird. Image: Jillian Mundy/SBS/NITV. 5 best new shows.
Features

5 best new shows to stream this week

Discover the 5 best new shows to stream from 16 to 22 June 2025 as chosen by ScreenHub staff with…

Paul Dalgarno
Outrageous. Image: BritBox.
Features

BritBox: best new shows streaming July 2025

Discover the best new shows to stream in July 2025 on BritBox with this guide.

Paul Dalgarno
User Icon
Forgot password?
User Icon
Back to Login